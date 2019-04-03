A good Wednesday to all. Rain is expected to arrive later today for the Quad-Cities. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain tonight, Thursday
We'll see increasing clouds with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 41 degrees. There's a 30 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m.
Tonight rain is likely after 7 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 90%. with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will become east after midnight and could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday rain is likely before 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 50 degrees with winds gusting as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night there is a 30 percent chance of rain before 1 a.m. with a low around 42 degrees.
2. Railroad tracks being raised along Davenport riverfront
Stretches of railroad tracks near the Davenport riverfront are being raised so trains are able to clear the rising floodwaters on the Mississippi River.
The new heights are a permanent "upgrade," a spokesman for Canadian Pacific Railway said Tuesday. The company is not required to obtain permits or city approval for the work because Canadian Pacific has the right-of-way, city officials said.
Davenport aldermen were informed of the matter during a Tuesday briefing with city administrators. Concerns centered on what will happen at the city’s seven railroad crossings, including questions over accessibility and travel constraints once the flooding recedes. Read more.
3. Nighttime 7th Avenue closures in Moline
Nighttime closures of 7th Avenue just east of 19th to 23rd streets in Moline will begin Thursday night.
The closure will be in effect through Monday, April 8.
Between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. drivers traveling westbound in downtown Moline are encouraged to use 4th Avenue and those traveling eastbound are encouraged to use 6th Avenue.
The closure will allow contractors to remove the Iowa bound I-74 viaduct.
The Illinois bound (eastbound) I-74 off-ramp and on-ramp will remain open.
4. Future of animal control partnership between Davenport, Humane Society in question
The Humane Society of Scott County has sent Davenport officials notice that the shelter could quit handling animal control in the city within 90 days unless it gets more money for doing the job.
Under a contract struck in 2015, the Humane Society is responsible for enforcing Davenport’s animal control ordinance, which includes capturing strays and disposing of dead animals found on the street. Read more.
5. 'Thank God!' Jennifer Lewis' family expresses relief after Stanley Liggins is found guilty of the 9-year-old girl's death
Stanley Liggins kept his composure as a judge read the word he has heard twice before — guilty.
After several hours of deliberations over two days, a Black Hawk County jury on Tuesday convicted the 57-year-old of first-degree murder in the September 1990 death of Jennifer Lewis, 9, of Rock Island.
“Thank God!” the little girl’s mother, Sheri McCormick, exclaimed as Judge Marlita Greve read the verdict aloud.
She cried and tightly hugged family friend and Lewis’ godmother, Mary Maxwell-Rockwell.
After jurors left the courtroom, the two women hugged Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton.
The clicking sound of the handcuffs being placed on Liggins’ wrists was audible just before he was led out of the small courtroom.
He will be sentenced May 30. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Read more.
6. County opposes reduced bond in attempted North Scott school shooting
A newly filed court document alleges a 12-year-old North Scott Junior High School boy “had an issue with looking up guns” on his school-issued Chromebook in the classroom just days before he brought a loaded gun to school, pointed it at a teacher and pulled the trigger in late August.
After the gun was taken from him, the boy reportedly said his intention was “to end it and anyone that got in my way,” according to the document.
The gun's safety was on, and the teacher was not physically injured.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Amy DeVine included the allegations in a three-page document filed Thursday in opposition to a request by the boy's attorney to reduce his $50,000 cash-only bond.
“The State appreciates the young age of this particular defendant and the amount of time he has spent in juvenile detention,” she wrote. “However, deliberate choices carry consequences, and the deliberate choices made by the defendant has shown that he is a danger to the community. The conditions of bond should remain as set.”
A bond review hearing is scheduled for April 10. Read more.
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Milling and painting of the westbound arch is complete with plans to install the first segments in the coming weeks. The predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new Interstate 74 Bridge. Read story.