A good Thursday to all. All eyes remain on the Mississippi River as it crests in the Quad-Cities.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi is currently at 22.42 feet. It is expected to crest feet sometime this morning depending on how my rain we receive today.

NWS: Flash flooding

The Quad-Cities is under a Flash Flood Watch under 1 p.m.

According to the watch: "More rounds of showers and thunderstorms will move over northeast Missouri, eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning, before moving off to the east. Recent heavy rainfall has caused soils to be completely saturated and additional rain is expected to directly run off into creeks, streams and rivers. This will bring the threat of both flash flooding and additional river flooding. Rainfall of one half to one inch is possible, with isolated higher amounts in thunderstorms."

Highlights:

• Moderate to locally heavy rainfall of 1/2 to 1 inch is possible. Isolated higher amounts are also possible in thunderstorms.

• Flash flooding and river flooding are both possible through Tonight and Thursday morning. This may also cause additional rises on rivers that are already in moderate to major flood.

• A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible. Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are issued or flash flooding develops.

1. More rain today

Here's today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Radar

Showers and thunderstorms likely today before 11 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Also, patchy fog is possible before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees.

NWS Summary

Friday will see increasing clouds with a high near 61 degrees and a low around 42 degrees. There's a 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m., Saturday.

2. Union Station abandoned because of flooding; plus other flooding developments

050119-qct-flood-aa-032

Linton Rush of Davenport poses for a photo in front of the floodwaters in the Garden Addition of Davenport, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Mississippi River flooding highlights from Wednesday:

• Union Station, the former Tourism Bureau Visitors Center, is being temporarily abandoned because of flooding, according to MidAmerican Energy officials.

• How does this flooding compare to the 1993 flood?

• In Andalusia, floods bring challenges, community

• How long will it last?

• Why did HESCO barrier fail? City says it was prepared for original forecast

• 'Terrible trifecta' will take a toll on Quad-Cities economy

• In Muscatine, the levee is expected to hold

• Some Davenport businesses could be closed for months, leaving emotional and financial toll

• Quad-Cities museums adapt to flooding

• City to sound air horns if dike fails near Garden Addition

• After the breach: No injuries, no looting

• Small breaches continue to threaten already flooded out Buffalo

• Hilltop Campus Village offering storage space, encouraging others to do the same

• I-80 bridge work shutting down because of flooding

• Here’s how you can volunteer or get help

• Clinton County declared a disaster, opening up grant assistance for losses

• Downtown Davenport flooding from the sky

Read more.

3. Man on federal supervised release arrested on charges of peddling meth, crack

Shelby Miller

Shelby Miller 

A 50-year-old Davenport man currently on federal supervised release for a drug conviction in 2003 has been arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

Members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau and officers with the NETS task force, or Neighborhoods Energized to Succeed, took Shelby Lamonte Miller Jr. into custody Wednesday after police found the narcotics in his room at the Quad City Inn, 6111 N. Brady St.

Miller is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years. Read more.

4. Salute to Sports

2019 Salute to Sports Finalists

Macy Akers, West Liberty senior
Brea Beal, Rock Island senior
Kortney Drake, Wilton senior
Carly King, Assumption senior
Jamie Kofron, Tipton senior

Meet the Quad-City Times Salute to Sports male and female athlete of the year finalists. Read more.

5. Two men arrested Wednesday after fleeing from East Moline police

Alan L. Watson

Alan L. Watson
Nuul Shivers

Nuul Shivers

Two East Moline schools were placed on a “soft exterior lock down” as a precaution Wednesday after police say two men ran away from officers after their vehicle had run out of gas. 

Alan L. Watson, 33, of East Moline, faces charges of resisting a peace officer and driving while license suspended.

Nuul Shivers, 27, of Rock Island, faces charges of resisting a peace officer and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Both are being held in the Rock Island County Jail pending formal charges by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office. Read more

6. Trending headlines

Today's photo gallery: More flood photos

Continuing flood coverage from across the region Wednesday May 1, 2019.

