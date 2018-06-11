A good Monday to all. Flood warnings and watches have been issued for some area rivers as more rain is forecasted for the Quad-City region. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly cloudy today, rain possible later
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees.
There's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
Tuesday brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.
2. Flood warning for Rock, flood watch for Wapsi, Cedar
A flood warning for the Rock River in Moline remains in effect until Wednesday morning. Earlier today the Rock was at 11 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning and continue rising to 12.2 feet Tuesday. The river will fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.
At 12 feet water affects residences near the 27th Street bridge in Moline. Water also is over portions of 60th Street, south of Green Valley Sports Complex, and portions of 56th Street along the north side of the river.
A flood watch continues for the Cedar River near Conesville until Sunday and the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice.
Earlier today the Cedar was at 10.1 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. The Cedar is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 14.1 feet Friday night, then fall below flood stage Sunday.
The forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.
Earlier today the Wapsi was at 8.5 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. The Wapsi is forecasted to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and crest at 12.4 feet Saturday night.
This forecast also is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.
3. IDOT steps in to help Sabula, Savanna bridge traffic issue
Help is on the way for residents of the Sabula, Iowa, and Savanna, Illinois, areas who have been forced since late February to take a 36-mile detour to cross the Mississippi River. The Iowa Department of Transportation is arranging two additional travel options for travelers between Sabula and Savanna during the bridge construction project.
Beginning today, complimentary transit bus service will be offered at the following locations:
• Lake and Sycamore (Sabula)
• MacLean-Fogg 2551 Wacker Road (Savanna)
• Elkay Manufacturing Co. 6400 Penn Avenue (Savanna)
• Sullivan’s Foods 217 Chicago Avenue (Savanna).
Stops run from 5:50 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. on weekdays and 7:50 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. on weekends. Service is being offered on a trial basis and will be revaluated based on usage and customer feedback. For more information about this service call (800)-839-5005.
Beginning Tuesday, complimentary vehicular/passenger ferry service is anticipated to be available from noon to 6 p.m. Then services will be available 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7-days a week. Watch for signage in the area that will help direct travelers to landing, staging, and parking areas.
The ferry will hold 15 passenger cars — no commercial vehicles allowed — and 82 people in a standing position.
A round trip between the two cities is expected to take an hour to an hour and 15 minutes, with the ferry traveling 4 mph against the current and 6 mph with it.
The Iowa DOT anticipates the new bridge will open by Labor Day. The construction schedule is tentative and subject to weather and other conditions.
The current problem of getting from one side of the Mississippi River to the other is not with the new bridge that opened in November 2017, but abruptly closed in February. Rather, the problem is with a small access bridge just north of Sabula that connects to the big bridge. For whatever reason, the small bridge began to settle on one end, and was declared unsafe and closed by the IDOT on Feb. 27.
The IDOT is in the process of building a replacement bridge, a project that had already been in the works but was accelerated because of the settling.
Meantime, though, people from Iowa can't get to the Mississippi River bridge and people from Illinois can't get off of it, so it is closed, too.
Compounding the problem is that workers encountered construction problems with the small bridge replacement that have turned what was expected to be a 40-day job into a nearly six-month project.
Here's an update of road work happening this week in Davenport.
• East 53rd Street between Elmore Circle and Lorton Avenue has re-opened.
• Beginning Thursday, Marquette Street will be reduced to one northbound and one southbound lane between Central Park and 29th Street for cape sealing. Work is anticipated to be complete by June 26.
• Storm sewer and pavement work on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore Avenue is progressing. Beginning Tuesday, work will move closing the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Jersey Ridge Road. The intersection will be closed for about 4 months while stormwater and pavement work is performed.
The detour for the closure will be Eastern Avenue, to East 53rd Street, to Elmore Avenue.
Also, the Jersey Ridge Road overpass at I-80 remains closed for repairs.
• Beginning Thursday Hickory Grove Road will be reduced one lane between Fairmount and Hillandale avenues for cape sealing. Two-way travel will be permitted using a flagger. The work is expected to be completed by June 26.
• Work continues on Brady Street, Division Street, E. 5th St, Jersey Ridge Road, Kimberly Road and Locust Street.
5. Suspect arrested in Davenport hit-and-run incidents
A Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail on multiple charges after he was arrested in connection with hit-and-run incidents Friday.
Here's what happened, according to a news release from Davenport Police:
Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Davenport officers responded to a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Sturdevant Street.
While police were responding to the scene, there were other reports involved hit-and-run crashes at the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Marquette Street, 4604 Fillmore Court and 1671 W. 49th St., with the same suspect vehicle described in each incident.
With assistance from witnesses, police found the suspect vehicle, a black 2006 Dodge Ram, unattended in the 2000 block of West 49th Street. The driver was located a short time later in an open field just south of the vehicle.
Michael T. Barth, 44, of Davenport, was taken Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, with minor injuries. Upon his release from the hospital, Barth was charged with operating while intoxicated (third offense, a felony) and these misdemeanors:
Two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage crash
Two counts of striking fixtures
One count of striking an unattended vehicle
Three counts of no insurance
Two counts of failure to maintain control
One count of failure to yield from a stop sign
One count of failure to stop at a red light
Two counts of driving while suspended
One count of driving while barred
Three counts of driving an unregistered vehicle
Three counts of having no insurance.
All other people involved in the incidents were uninjured.
Barth appeared Sunday in Scott County court. He is scheduled to make a preliminary appearance June 20.
6. Motorcyclist hurt in crash
A motorcyclist who was injured in a late-night Saturday crash remains hospitalized in Iowa City.
Here’s what happened, according to the Bettendorf Police:
A 40-year-old man was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson FLHX Street Glide west on River Drive about 10:23 p.m. Saturday when he struck the left rear bumper area of a 2008 Chevy Cobalt driven by a 24-year-old Davenport man.
When the motorcyclist lost control, the motorcycle slid on its left side, and he was thrown from the vehicle. Both the driver and bike came to rest in the eastbound lanes of River Drive.
A Medic Ambulance crew took the driver to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus. Eventually he was transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
The extent of his injuries is unknown.
The Cobalt driver was uninjured.
6 plus 1. ICYMI: Empty-nesters restore historic Forrest house
Pittsburgh natives Steve and Terri Hammer moved to Davenport for their jobs in 2015, renting a two-floor downtown apartment in the former Davenport Bank Building.
As empty-nesters, they fell in love with the Mississippi River and the downtown, but, as Steve says, "there was no place to buy downtown."
Driving up Bridge Avenue on his way to work at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Steve noticed an 1800s house for sale. He was especially intrigued by its carriage house on the side. The couple decided to take a look. And the rest, as they say, is history ... Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Unity Pride Parade presented by QC Pride