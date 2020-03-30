Rick's Six: Flooding, coronavirus, and a downtown Bettendorf fixture closes its doors

A good Monday to all. Get outdoors, enjoy today's weather, but remember to keep your "social" distance. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny with a high in the upper 50s
Today will be sunny with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
2. Winds pummel Quad-City area while rivers continue to flood
Blustery winds thwarted Sunday plans to enjoy the outdoors for many Quad-Citians who have joined the rest of the country inside and away from the COVID-19 virus.
A wind advisory was in effect for the entire Quad-City area Sunday. West winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 to 50 mph, pummeled the region. In the Quad-Cities, a gust of 51 mph was recorded about 3:30 p.m. at Quad-City International Airport, Moline.
At the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and Columbia Avenue, Davenport, winds blew over a tree and wires Sunday morning. No injuries were reported. Read more.
In the meantime, a combination of rainfall and snow melt resulted in flooded Quad-City-area rivers:
The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15: Flood stage is 15 feet, with moderate flood stage at 16. The river measured 15.8 feet, and is forecast to go to 16.3 feet Monday night then begin falling. A flood warning is in effect until further notice.
At 16 feet water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane and Moline's River Drive in the 4700 block.
The Rock River at Moline: Flood stage is 12. The river is forecast to go to 14.2 feet, major flood stage, Tuesday night into Wednesday then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
At 14 feet water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.
The Wapsipinicon River at DeWitt: Flood stage is 11 feet. The river, at 12 feet, was just above moderate flood stage of 12 feet and rising. It is forecast to go 12.1 feet Monday and then drop below flood stage Tuesday.
At 12 feet, overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.• Area river levels
3. More on the Quad-Cities and coronavirus
• 'I didn't come to college to walk across the stage': Augustana seniors reflect on college and COVID-19
4. Davenport man held on burglary, sex abuse charges
A Davenport man faces felony charges of first-degree burglary and two charges of third-degree sex abuse after an incident Saturday night on the 1900 block of West 40th Street, Davenport.
Carlos Oneil Morris, 38, also faces misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $35,000 bond in Scott County Jail.
Here’s what happened, according to official documents:
On Saturday night, a person approached officers handling a separate call and said she had been assaulted. A suspect touched her sexually “while the victim was unwilling for the defendant to do so.”
Additionally, a suspect kicked in the door to an apartment and entered, wielding a cane with a sword-like blade on it. When the person in the apartment tried to flee, he assaulted her with the weapon several times. Her back and elbow were injured.
Officers secured a search warrant for the suspect’s residence, and apprehended him. When he refused to be taken into custody, officers used “a police use of force.”
Police confiscated about 3.85 grams of marijuana and a digital scale with marijuana residue at the residence.
Morris is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 8 in Scott County Court.
5. Downtown Bettendorf Village Inn closes permanently
The Village Inn at 1210 State St., Bettendorf, is permanently closed.
A sign on the door late Sunday read "We're sorry, this location is now permanently closed." The sign invites people to "Find your location at VillageInn.com/Locations."
In December 2018, the Village Inn on Brady Street, Davenport, closed permanently.
American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC, based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates four family and casual-dining restaurant groups in the United States, including Village Inn.
