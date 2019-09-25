Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with people in the crowd during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
A good Wednesday to all. It's Hump Day. Sunny skies are expected to return this afternoon along with chilly nights. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Rain ending this morning
There's a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees.
Thursday night showers and thunderstorms are likely with a low around 60 degree. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
According to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook, thunderstorms are likely on Friday with a few of the storms being severe Friday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk in place for portions of southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and west central Illinois, with a marginal risk extending as far north as a Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Freeport, Illinois line.
In addition to the risk for severe weather, heavy rain will also be possible which could lead to renewed rises on area rivers.
A near daily chance for thunderstorms will continue Saturday into the middle of next week. It is too early to determine the severe weather potential during this time period. Heavy rainfall will remain possible.
A Flood Warning for the Rock River in Moline has been extended until Friday morning. The Rock is currently at 12.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The river is expected to rise to 12.6 feet today then fall below flood stage on Friday.
The Flood Warning for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15 is set to expire today. The river is at 14.9 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage today and then begin to fall.
4. Loebsack joins Democrats supporting House impeachment inquiry
U.S. House Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, is standing in support of an impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump following recent reports that the president may have sought help from a foreign power to find “dirt” on political opponent Joe Biden and his son.
Loebsack, who represents the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities in Congress, has for months remained measured in his remarks about the possibility of impeaching Trump. But in a statement Tuesday, the congressman said Trump’s “actions and obstruction require this step of establishing an impeachment inquiry." Read more.
Blue Grass police are seeking the identity of the person who abandoned a female German Shepherd early Tuesday morning.
After Blue Grass Police Chief Garrett Jahns came on shift at 7 a.m. Tuesday, a Scott County deputy notified him about a a dog, apparently abandoned, near North Moselle Street and West Harrison Street in Blue Grass.
Usually, Jahns recognizes animals that turn up. But not this time.
“The dog was accompanied by a large bag of dog food in the ditch,” Jahns said. Read more.
Buttigieg, 37, has been mayor of South Bend, Ind., since 2012. He said he was motivated to run for president because of "the conviction that government was invented to make our lives better in our everyday experience. Read more.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg walks towards the stage during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg greets people before taking the stage during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg walks towards the stage during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Sherry O’Keefe, of Blue Grass, waits in line before the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
People wait in line before the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
People wait in line before the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg takes photos with people in the crowd during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with people in the crowd during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with people in the crowd during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Shelley Klaas, of Davenport, center, listens to during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, shares the stage with local journalists during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with people in the crowd during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg takes photos with people in the crowd during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Michelle Royal, vice president of QC Pride, looks at Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with Dispatch/Argus and Quad-City Times journalist Graham Ambrose and St. Ambrose journalist Carly Miller during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with people in the crowd during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
A large crowd applauds Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday at Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose on Tuesday at Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg looks out into the crowd during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
People applaud Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
People listen to Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speak during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, shares the stage with local journalists during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Kennedey Moffit and Huey Freeman, center, whisper during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, shares the stage with local journalists during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, shares the stage with local journalists during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, shares the stage with local journalists during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday at Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.