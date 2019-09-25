{{featured_button_text}}

A good Wednesday to all. It's Hump Day. Sunny skies are expected to return this afternoon along with chilly nights. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Rain ending this morning

There's a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees.

Thursday night showers and thunderstorms are likely with a low around 60 degree. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

According to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook, thunderstorms are likely on Friday with a few of the storms being severe Friday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk in place for portions of southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and west central Illinois, with a marginal risk extending as far north as a Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Freeport, Illinois line.

In addition to the risk for severe weather, heavy rain will also be possible which could lead to renewed rises on area rivers.

A near daily chance for thunderstorms will continue Saturday into the middle of next week. It is too early to determine the severe weather potential during this time period. Heavy rainfall will remain possible.

• Seven day forecast

2. Flood warning extended on Rock

042919-qct-flooding-003

 

A Flood Warning for the Rock River in Moline has been extended until Friday morning. The Rock is currently at 12.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The river is expected to rise to 12.6 feet today then fall below flood stage on Friday.

The Flood Warning for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15 is set to expire today. The river is at 14.9 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage today and then begin to fall.

Area river levels

4. Loebsack joins Democrats supporting House impeachment inquiry

080919-qct-qca-marktwain-012

Congressman Dave Loebsack talks with local media after a tour of the new Mark Twain Elementary School in Bettendorf, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

U.S. House Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, is standing in support of an impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump following recent reports that the president may have sought help from a foreign power to find “dirt” on political opponent Joe Biden and his son.

Loebsack, who represents the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities in Congress, has for months remained measured in his remarks about the possibility of impeaching Trump. But in a statement Tuesday, the congressman said Trump’s “actions and obstruction require this step of establishing an impeachment inquiry." Read more.

4. Public safety and court headlines

5. Abandoned German Shepherd found in Blue Grass

Blue Grass Police Department Facebook post

Blue Grass Police Chief Garrett Jahns posted on Facebook about an abandoned dog found in Blue Grass. Soon, the dog's story "broke the internet," he said.

Blue Grass police are seeking the identity of the person who abandoned a female German Shepherd early Tuesday morning.

After Blue Grass Police Chief Garrett Jahns came on shift at 7 a.m. Tuesday, a Scott County deputy notified him about a a dog, apparently abandoned, near North Moselle Street and West Harrison Street in Blue Grass.

Usually, Jahns recognizes animals that turn up. But not this time.

“The dog was accompanied by a large bag of dog food in the ditch,” Jahns said. Read more.

6. Prep spotlight

091119-qct-spt-central-assumption-vb-014

The Davenport Assumption bench celebrates an ace against Davenport Central, Tuesday, September 10, 2019, during a MAC conference match held at Assumption High School. Assumption won game one 25-13.

Check out these athletes, teams of the week.

BONUS 6: Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg draws large crowd at St. Ambrose

092519-qct-qca-mayorpete-019a.JPG

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with people in the crowd during the “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020” forum as part of a series organized Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Lee Lohman Arena in Davenport.

With his campaign gaining momentum, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg stopped in Davenport on Tuesday, his final stop on a four-day bus tour of eastern Iowa.  

It was standing room only as more than 1,000 people packed into the Lee Lohman Arena of St. Ambrose University to see Buttigieg, who took part in the "Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020," forum, the third in a series organized by the Quad-City Times, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and St. Ambrose.

Buttigieg, 37, has been mayor of South Bend, Ind., since 2012. He said he was motivated to run for president because of "the conviction that government was invented to make our lives better in our everyday experience. Read more.

Photos: Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at St. Ambrose

Today's photo gallery: High school volleyball

Alleman host Rock Island at Alleman High School, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Rock Island. Rock Island sweeps Alleman with final score 25-13, 25-22.

Bettendorf traveled to Assumption to take on the Knights in MAC volleyball, Tuesday, September 24, 2019. The Bulldogs were swept by the Knights 25-16, 25-22, and 25-16.

