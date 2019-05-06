{{featured_button_text}}

A good Monday to all. Mississippi River floodwaters are ever so slowly beginning to recede but storm clouds return this week which could mean a delayed decline or a new crest. Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

1. A chance of rain today

NWS: Wet week

Today there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. then a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 69 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tuesday will see a 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 46 degrees. Northeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Showers are likely Tuesday night. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

• Seven day forecast

2. Floodwaters recede slightly on the Mississippi River

As of early this morning the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities was at 21.29 and falling. The river is expected to rise to a new crest, or have a delayed fall dependent on how much rain we receive later this week.

Flood headlines:

Flood Fest benefit concert scheduled June 7 at RiverCenter
The Big Story: In the wake of disaster, Davenport sets sights on recovery from historic flood
The Big Story: In the wake of disaster, Davenport sets sights on recovery from historic flood
Iowa DOT allots $16M for night work on 74 bridge

• Monitor area river levels

Photos: Day 4 flood coverage from across the Q-C region