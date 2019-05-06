A sign for Jubilee is seen in the front lawn at Thomas Jefferson Elementary in Bettendorf, Saturday. The school held its final end-of-the-year celebration before merging with Mark Twain Elementary School.
A good Monday to all. Mississippi River floodwaters are ever so slowly beginning to recede but storm clouds return this week which could mean a delayed decline or a new crest. Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A chance of rain today
Today there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. then a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 69 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tuesday will see a 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 46 degrees. Northeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Showers are likely Tuesday night. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
2. Floodwaters recede slightly on the Mississippi River
As of early this morning the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities was at 21.29 and falling. The river is expected to rise to a new crest, or have a delayed fall dependent on how much rain we receive later this week.
Cody Sundwell of Buffalo loads sand bags into a boat brought by Capt. Doug Buchanon of the Buffalo Fire Department to help repair a wall of sandbags that collapsed allowing floodwaters in to a residence on Front Street in Buffalo, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Twins Bentley, left, and Brock Teel, 15, of Buffalo ride in the back of a pickup along with Cam Cooley of Buffalo to deliver sandbags to fellow residents affected by the floodwaters, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Capt. Doug Buchanon of the Buffalo Fire Department brings two boats back to waiting trucks to have them loaded with sandbags to assist a resident who’s floodwall was breached in Buffalo, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch points to the Peterson Paper Co. Apartments as he stops to talk with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds near the intersection of Pershing Avenue and East 2nd Street in downtown Davenport on Friday.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, right stops to talk with the media near the intersection of Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport, Iowa during a tour of flooded areas of the community Friday, May 3, 2019.
Pete Stopulos, right talks with U.S. Rep. Dave Lobsack, D-Iowa about his 1/2 Nelson Restaurant being flooded out near the intersection of Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport, Iowa during a tour of flooded areas of the community Friday, May 3, 2019.
U.S. Rep. Dave Lobsack, D-Iowa, left Davenport mayor Frank Klipsch, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg stop to talk near the intersection of Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport, Iowa during a tour of flooded areas of the community Friday, May 3, 2019.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds looks over the flooded area near the intersection of Pershing Avenue and East 2nd Street in downtown Davenport on Friday before returning to Des Moines to sign a controversial health care bill.
Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, left U.S. Rep. Dave Lobsack, D-Iowa, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listen as Davenport mayor Frank Klipsch talks about the flooding near the intersection of Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport, Iowa during a tour of flooded areas of the community Friday, May 3, 2019.
U.S. Rep. Dave Lobsack, D-Iowa, left Davenport mayor Frank Klipsch, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg stop to talk near the intersection of Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport, Iowa during a tour of flooded areas of the community Friday, May 3, 2019.
Iowa state senator Roby Smith talks with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds after a stop near the intersection of Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport, Iowa during a tour of flooded areas of the community Friday, May 3, 2019.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, left stops to take pictures with her cellphone of flooding near the intersection of Pershing Ave. and E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport, Iowa during a tour of flooded areas of the community Friday, May 3, 2019.
Bill Onken, a Rock Island County farmer, jumps over standing water along the edge of his partially flooded farm field Thursday near Illinois City. Onken said preparation for flooding began over a month ago. "It's all at risk," he said.