Rick's Six: Flurries, budget cuts in Davenport schools, crime issues in Bettendorf schools, and filmmaker to Q-C for Prince film

A good Wednesday to all. Bundle up before venturing out today. Arctic air is hanging over the Quad-Cities.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A chance of flurries today
Today there is a chance of flurries after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 25 degrees.
Tonight there is a chance of flurries before 9 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 6 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 21 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Thursday night will be clear with a low around 10 degrees.
Here's a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the area:
"Flurries are possible today, with little or no accumulation. Northwest winds will blow today and tonight at 10 to 20 mph, and tonight, with clearing skies, temperatures will fall below zero north of U.S. 30 where snow is on the ground. Wind chills as cold as -18 degrees are possible late tonight and early Thursday morning.
"There are several chances for rain or snow between Sunday and Wednesday. It is too early to determine how much snow is possible, but those with travel interests should keep up to date on information for a possible storm system."
2. Davenport School Board weighs budget proposals before vote to cut $4.7 million
More than 120 teachers, administrators, parents, students and taxpayers turned out to the Davenport School Board meeting Tuesday night. By Friday, the board has to present a plan to the School Budget Review Committee to cut $4.7 million from the general fund for next school year.
The board will vote on Thursday. Read more.
3. Parents take Bettendorf School Board to task for rash of violence
Parents of current and former Bettendorf Community School District students who say their children were victims of assault took the district’s board of education and superintendent to task at Tuesday’s meeting for failing to keep abreast of crime issues in the district.
The parents also challenged the administration at both Bettendorf Middle School and Bettendorf High School for failing to protect the students and not punishing those committing the crimes. Read more.
4. Mystery object pulled from Marquette Boat Ramp
A minor mystery unfolded Tuesday at the Marquette Boat Ramp in Davenport.
The Davenport Fire Department responded to a call just before 10 a.m. Tuesday of "something in the water' in the boat ramp area not far from Veteran's Memorial Park on the Mississippi River.
Upon arrival, both firefighters and a Davenport Police officer said they had "no idea" what what was at the bottom of the boat ramp in roughly five feet of water.
Firefighters grappled with the object using long-pole fire hooks for close to 30 minutes before a Davenport Fire diver suited up and helped move the object closer to the bucket of a bulldozer.
The mystery object turned out to be a large, green, hinged-top garbage container.
"At least there wasn't a body in it," one of the firefighters joked as the crew packed up.
5. Filmmaker to visit Q-C to investigate local role into Prince's death for new film
Award-winning Hollywood filmmaker Benjamin Jimerson-Phillips plans to come to the Quad-Cities to interview people with first-hand information regarding the music superstar Prince, who died of an overdose six days after a 2016 emergency landing at Quad City International Airport and his visit to a local hospital.
He’s gathering data and compiling interviews for his latest documentary film, “A Royal Loss: The Prince Truth Documentary,” a deep dive into the investigation of Prince’s death on April 21, 2016 at age 57.
Presenting never-before-seen interviews with law enforcement and medical experts, as well as friends, collaborators and others close to Prince, “A Royal Loss” paints an “accurate, intimate portrait of the late musician’s private life, while challenging the rumors and misinformation that continue to surround his April 21, 2016 death,” according to a Tuesday release.
According to an IMDB.com summary of the planned film, Prince had “enough fentanyl in his system to kill 8,000 men, yet we're led to believe it was an accident? Read more.
6. Marx: Scouting serves a purpose, here's hoping it survives
From left, Eagle Scout members of Troop 425 Blake Robinson, Ryan Hoexter, Brett Pope, Joshua Eberts, Kyle Yeater and Joshua Gibson are picture…
Earlier this week, the 110-year-old Boy Scouts of America organization filed for backruptcy in Delaware. It cited lawsuits linked to sexual abuse allegations and the organization's failure get out in front of the problem, as well as a nationwide decline in enrollment, as factors in its financial problems.
Locally, Illowa Council/Boy Scouts of America is moving forward.
"Nothing has changed here,'' said Jeff Doty, chief executive officer of the Illowa Council.
Illowa Council/ Boy Scouts of America, a nonprofit, serves nearly 5,000 young people from 13 counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. It has done good work for over 100 years.
In 2019, 88 Illowa Council Scouts earned the rank of Eagle Scout, providing over 8,400 hours of service during their Eagle Scout projects. In addition, Illowa Council chapters provided 1,000 hour of community service locally in 2019. Read more.
The hallowed, 110-year-old organization filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in what could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen.
BONUS SIX: Want to learn more about vaping? Try 'E-Scape the Vape,' an escape room experience
A local substance abuse center has found a unique method to help educate parents, children, teachers and others about vaping: an escape room.
Center for Alcohol and Drug Services offers visits to the "E-Scape the Vape" escape room at no cost. The room simulates a teenager's bedroom, and establishes the character of Joe, a teenager who's trying to quit vaping. The agency previously had an "Insight Room" designed for those 18 or over to show how people can hide drugs and alcohol, they wanted to create a concept that could be used by younger participants.
Visitors follow Joe's quest to quit vaping while learning important facts and statistics. Read more.
