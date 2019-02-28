A good Thursday to all. At the risk of sounding like a broken record (you remember those, don't you?) more snow is in the forecast.
Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. More snow and cold
Snow is likely before 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 22 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 14 degrees.
Friday will see increasing clouds with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 16 degrees. There's a 20 percent chance of snow before midnight.
The Quad-City area is currently under Hazardous Weather Outlook. The outlook states,
"Today and tonight: The threat for widespread hazardous weather is low. Area rivers are experiencing flooding. See the latest Flood Statements and Flood Warnings for details."
"Days 2 through 7: There is a chance of light snow Friday afternoon and night with areas along and north of U.S. 30 favored for at least some light accumulation. This snow may impact the Friday evening commute. Later Friday night, winds of 15 to 20 mph may cause minor drifting into Saturday morning. More snow will be possible across the Outlook area Saturday night into Sunday morning. At least some light to moderate snow accumulations will be possible especially south of Interstate 80. The track of this storm system is still somewhat uncertain at this time, thus snow amounts and placement are also uncertain. Another arctic air mass may result in wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero Monday morning."
2. Flooding in western Illinois
• A flood warning remains in effect until 3:15 p.m. for southeastern Whiteside County. At 7:45 p.m., Emergency Management reported that flooding continues in the vicinity of Prophetstown and Lyndon along the Rock River due to an ice jam. Fluctuations in water levels will remain possible.
The floodwaters and ice continue to affect a portion of Illinois 78, or Bishop Road, which is closed between Lyndon and Prophetstown. Some locations that are/will experience flooding include Prophetstown, Lyndon, Hamilton Corners, Portland Corners, Prophetstown State Recreation Area and Denrock.
• A flood warning continues for the Rock River in Moline until Friday evening. Early today the Rock was at 13 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The Rock is expected to fall below flood stage Friday night. At 13 feet, water affects homes on South Shore Drive and cuts off access to homes east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects 49th Avenue south of the theater. Water affects Vandruff Island.
3. Davenport denies outdoor liquor sales for Shenanigan’s
Davenport aldermen have unanimously declined to give downtown bar Shenanigan’s permission to sell alcohol outdoors during the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, saying the bar has not done enough to address safety concerns raised by police.
The decision came following a prepared report from Davenport Maj. Jeff Bladel, who told council members that the department has responded to several calls for service over the last six months. Bladel said “significantly large fights” have broken out around the bar, calling the matter “a big public safety issue” in part because officers are spending too much time there. Read more.
4. Davenport registered sex offender convicted of sex abuse charges
During a bench trial this week, a Scott County judge found a Davenport registered sex offender guilty of abusing a child multiple times since 2001. Judge Mark Fowler found Searcy Lavern Wyatt Jr., 46, guilty of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, and third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, court records show.
He faces up to 35 years in prison when he is sentenced April 18. Wyatt, who was free on bond, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and will remain in the Scott County Jail until sentencing.
According to arrest affidavits filed by Davenport police, the abuse began in 2001 when the child was younger than 12 and continued for more than a decade. Read more.
5. Moline goal: Get rid of illicit massage businesses
Moline city leaders want to fight human sex trafficking by requiring massage businesses to be licensed.
Moline City Council members this week advanced a resolution during the committee-of-the-whole meeting that will require massage businesses to comply with the Massage Establishment code.
The city lacks an ordinance governing massage establishments, but this will change if council members approve the resolution at the March 5 regular meeting. Under the current ordinance, such businesses can deny entry to law enforcement seeking to investigate further.
"The motivation behind this recommendation is illicit massage establishments can act as fronts for human trafficking," Mayor Stephanie Acri said. "The goal is not to be overly burdensome to our legitimate massage establishments, but to give it some teeth so we have an effective law-enforcement tool to help control human trafficking in Moline. Read more.
6. Closed in 1957, old school prepares to reopen
It's almost finished. Seven years ago, the historic Forest Grove School in Bettendorf was barely standing. But it had an iconic look that made it easy to love, and a story to tell about rural life and education during the late 1800s and into the 1950s, when state-wide school consolidation changed everything.
With those two qualities in mind, Sharon Andresen of Bettendorf spearheaded a multi-year campaign to save and restore it.
Today, final touches are being made to the restored interior, and the first public tour to tell the school's story has been booked for April 30 for members of the Quad-City Times Plus 60 Club. The Pleasant Valley High School class of 1969 will tour during its 50th reunion in June. Read more.
