Firefighters work on the roof of a home after cutting a ventilation hole to better control the airflow and blaze at 4160 Rolling Hills Drive in Bettendorf, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Seven occupants as well as a cat escaped the home safely.
A reminder from the Waste Commission of Scott County: Christmas wrapping paper cannot be recycled and needs to go in the trash. Ribbons, bows, plastic bags and films and Styrofoam also need to go in the trash.
A good Wednesday to all. It's back to work for many of us after the Christmas holiday. We're starting the day off with a fairly quiet weather picture, except for some patchy fog. Things pick up as the day wears on with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rain will continue to be in the forecast on Thursday, too.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Fog early, rain later
Today there will be patchy fog early with a 50 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. We'll see increasing clouds as the day progresses with a high near 43 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch is possible.
Tonight rain is likely after midnight with a temperature rising to around 42 by 4 a.m. It will be breezy with a southeast wind between 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday rain with thunderstorms are possible after noon. The high for the day will be near 52 degrees. It will be breezy with a south wind between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night will see a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 35 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
2. 7 people, cat safely escape Christmas house fire in Bettendorf
Seven people and a cat safely escaped from a Bettendorf house fire on Christmas, just as the family had unwrapped presents.
“We had just got done opening our Christmas presents in our family room," said Amy Harksen, of 4160 Rolling Hills Drive. "We had a fire in the fireplace. All of a sudden, black smoke started billowing out of the fireplace,” she said. “And then the whole back ceiling part was black smoke.”
The Harksens, their children, their son’s girlfriend and Amy Harksen’s mother safely escaped along with Cleo, the family cat.
“We were just ready to have Christmas dinner and have some more people over for games and stuff,” Harksen said. Read more.
Firefighters work on the roof of a home after cutting a ventilation hole to better control the airflow and blaze at 4160 Rolling Hills Drive in Bettendorf, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Seven occupants as well as a cat escaped the home safely.
Firefighters work on the roof of a home at 4160 Rolling Hills Drive, Bettendorf, after cutting a ventilation hole to better control the airflow and blaze on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Seven occupants as well as a cat escaped the home safely.
Bettendorf, Riverdale and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Departments respond to a structure fire at 4160 Rolling Hills Drive in Bettendorf, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Seven occupants as well as a cat escaped the home safely.
Bettendorf, Riverdale and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Departments respond to a structure fire at 4160 Rolling Hills Drive in Bettendorf, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Seven occupants as well as a cat escaped the home safely.
Firefighters take a break for water and to gather tools while on the scene of a structure fire at 4160 Rolling Hills Drive in Bettendorf, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Seven occupants as well as a cat escaped the home safely.
Firefighters work on the roof of a home after cutting a ventilation hole to better control the airflow and blaze at 4160 Rolling Hills Drive in Bettendorf, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Seven occupants as well as a cat escaped the home safely.
3. Happy howl-idays: Caring for shelter animals doesn't stop for Christmas
Hundreds greeted their Quad-City caregivers on Christmas morning while breakfast was served.
Not one uttered “Thank you” or “Merry Christmas.” But they did offer gratitude with tail wags, “kisses” and purrs while volunteers and staff members at Quad-City animal shelters did on Christmas Day what they do every other day of the year: Feed, clean and medicate the animals under their care.
Quad-City streets weren’t busy on Christmas. But animal shelters were brimming with people and adoptable pets. Read more.
Dog care adoption counselor Leanna Slater washes the inside of Balto's kennel at the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, on Christmas. Balto is a 3-year-old malamute mix who has been at the shelter since January of 2018.
Community services director Stacey Teager looks at a sign in the break room offering encouragement to volunteers and staff members at the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.
4. Conviction upheld in 2016 stabbing of Pokemon player in Davenport park
The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Davenport man serving up to 50 years in prison for fatally stabbing Romane Nunn Sr. in a Davenport park in 2016.
William E. Crawford, 45, who originally faced a first-degree murder charge, was convicted of second-degree murder in Scott County District Court in August 2017.
Nunn, 29, was among several people playing Pokemon Go in LeClaire Park on Aug. 18, 2016, when he was confronted by Crawford, whose girlfriend incorrectly identified Nunn as the man who sexually assaulted her the night before. Read more.
5.Two charged with trafficking in crack cocaine
Two people have been charged with trafficking in crack cocaine after being arrested early Saturday by Scott County Sheriff’s deputies.
Brandie Lynne Marie Kirksey, 27, of 2501 24th Ave., Rock Island, and Joshua Terrell Porter, 24, of 743 22nd St., East Moline, each are charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 40 grams of cocaine base or “crack” cocaine.
The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Kirksey and Porter also are charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
They also are facing one count each of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of cannabidiol, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the arrest affidavits, Kirksey was driving her blue Volkswagen Passat in the 1700 block of 214th Street, rural Davenport, when a Scott County Sheriff’s deputy pulled her car over for illegal window tint on the front windows. Read more.
6.Wrapping paper, ribbon should go in the trash; cards and cookie tins can be recycled
During the holiday season, people generate different types of waste than are common throughout the rest of the year. As you unwrap holiday gifts, open cards and decorate, the Waste Commission of Scott County wants to remind you what can and cannot be reycled. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Top Q-C crime headlines of 2018
Here's a look back at the most viewed crime & courts stories of 2018 on qctimes.com
Top Q-C crime headlines of 2018
Here's a look back at the most viewed crime & courts stories of 2018 on qctimes.com
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.