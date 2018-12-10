A good Monday to all. A dense fog advisory is in effect for the Quad-City region until noon. Low visibilities of less than a quarter of a mile and slick roads will be be the main threats. Drivers also should be alert for black ice for the morning commute.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Dense fog and slick roads
Look for areas of dense fog and slick roads before noon. Otherwise, the day will be sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 22 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
Minor snow accumulations are possible Wednesday morning into the afternoon in counties along and north of U.S. 30. There also could be some areas of freezing drizzle.
Before hitting the road today, check out these links.
Beginning at 9 a.m., the River Drive on-ramp to Iowabound I-74 in Moline will close. The on-ramp is anticipated to reopen Dec. 11. No official detour will be in place, however, drivers should use the westbound I-74 on-ramp at 7th Avenue.
2 projects on East Locust in Davenport begin today
• The first project closes East Locust from Woodland to Kenwood avenues for sewer and water repairs. The work is estimated to be completed by December 19. Drivers should use an alternate route or follow the signed detour. Note: Travel will not be permitted on southbound Lorton to Locust.
• The second project will close the right eastbound lane of Locust between Ripley and Harrison streets for sewer and water disconnection. The work is estimated to be completed by Friday.
3. Davenport rewriting zoning laws to 'create and form the city we want'
Davenport officials are on track to rewrite the city’s zoning laws to take effect in January, wrapping up a long-term project that will have spanned nearly two years once complete.
The proposed rules deal with the way the city will classify land use for everything within the city’s boundaries — including businesses, residences, open land and industrial spaces. City officials have long said the existing law is outdated, pointing to references to blacksmith shops and downtown horse stables as a testament to its age.
Over the last several months, the city has sought input from residents, developers and service providers operating in the city through meetings and one-on-one conversations to help craft the proposed rule change, which applies to roughly 44,000 parcels around Davenport. Among the goals is to clarify the permitted land uses for future development and improve some of the city’s older corridors to “create and form the city we want,” said Matt Flynn, the city’s head of the planning and zoning department. Read more.
4. Iowa Attorney General sues Davenport man, relatives for consumer fraud
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against a Davenport man that alleges that his business promised to create and distribute promotional items — including posters promoting high school sports teams — but instead defrauded small businesses across the country.
The lawsuit, filed Dec. 4 in Polk County District Court, alleges that Alphonso Barnum; his wife, LaFayia Kay Barnum; his mother, Willie Nance, and several limited liability corporations, including City Wide Promotions, Top Faith Solutions, and New Start Media, violated the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act. Read more.
5. What you need to know about Tuesday's special school elections
Voters in the Iowa Quad-Cities will weigh in on two major school ballot measures Tuesday. No matter the outcomes, they are sure to shape the future of education in Bettendorf and Iowa.
Bettendorf School District is pursuing a General Obligations Bond that is set to go toward athletic facilities, “classroom modernizations” and new classroom space, while Davenport Community School District is pursuing a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) that, if it were to fail, would put the district’s already strained general fund in even more of a bind.
So what's in each of the proposals, and what can taxpayers expect once the votes are tallied? We have everything you need to know for the Bettendorf and Davenport special school elections. Read more.
Joe Reagan, the Davenport Community School District PPEL project manager, sits at a desk in a classroom at North High School, Wednesday, December 5, 2018, where the carpet has been replaced with LVP flooring.
PPEL funds were used to refurbish the auditorium including reupholstered seats, stage work, new curtains and LED lighting throughout, Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Madison Elementary School in Davenport.
PPEL funds were used to refurbish the auditorium including reupholstering the seats, finishing stage work and adding new curtains and LED lighting, shown Dec. 5 at Madison Elementary School in Davenport.
If you ever want to buy some vintage, mid-century reindeer and can't find any, blame Terri Seibel. She probably has already bought them all.
Or so it might seem if you visit her Camanche, Iowa, home when it is decorated for the Christmas holidays. Everywhere you look there are decorations, but a preponderance of them — 600, by her daughter's count — are reindeer. They come in all shapes, sizes, colors and materials. Read more.
Brad and Terri Seibel purchased their 13-foot Christmas tree at the Festival of Trees held in Davenport. It is multi-colored — red, gold, green, blue and purple — and is topped by a Bradford Celestial Star Motion Light that had belonged to Brad's parents. At night, the revolving star projects stars on the wall. The Seibels have purchased similar ornaments for each of their three children from eBay.
The breakfast room features reindeer everywhere: standing on the windowsill, on the table, in a cabinet. And three nearly life-size papier maché faces that Terri Seibel believes were part of a store display are mounted on the wall. (One is out of the picture.)
This panoramic view of the great room shows the extent of Brad and Terri Seibel's Christmas decorating. At left is their 13-foot Christmas tree, purchased even before they built their house. At the center archway stands a white reindeer, their largest.