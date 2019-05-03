FILE: Scott County Supervisor John Maxwell gives a fist pump to the audience after being sworn in by 7th Judicial District Chief Judge Marlita Greve during the Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Scott County Administrative Center Wednesday.
A good Friday to all. Mother Nature certainly has taken us on one wacky roller coaster of a weather ride. It was just a few months ago we were patting ourselves on the back pleased to have survived the Winter of 2018-19 with its bitter wind, cold and snow. Then we get hit with a one-two punch of a rainy spring and snow in April. Then came the Great Mississippi River flood of 2019 with its record-setting crest of 22.7 feet. Give us a break, Ma!
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
Look for patchy dense fog this morning as decreasing clouds, light winds and abundant low level moisture make conditions ripe for dense fog. The fog will be most prevalent in river valleys and other low lying areas. Visibilities will likely vary considerably over short distances. If you will be traveling early this morning keep your headlights on low beam and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility.
1. Fog early, rain possible later today
There's a 30% chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. with patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 58 degrees.
Tonight there's a slight chance of rain before 8 p.m. along with areas of fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 47 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 51 degrees. There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
2. 2019 flood is highest, longest ever in the Quad-Cities
The Mississippi River rose to a record crest of 22.64 feet at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, vaulting this year's flood to the highest and longest ever recorded in Rock Island.
The crest then topped out at 22.7 feet later in the day, but that may not be the end of it, as up to four inches of rain is in the forecast for next week.
The previous flood crest was 22.63 feet set in 1993, followed by 22.48 set in 1965.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to visit Davenport today to survey the flooding that has closed dozens of businesses, forced long detours from both U.S. 67/River Drive and 2nd Street, sealed access to the Government Bridge and caused the city's water pollution control plant to divert sanitary sewer water into the Mississippi River.
It also has shut down the Canadian Pacific Railroad, despite the railroad's raising of tracks through the downtown.
Downstream, Buffalo also has been hard-hit.
Davenport has come to rely on a system of pumps and HESCO barriers for flood protection, and on Tuesday afternoon, a barrier failed at 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue, causing flash flooding and raising questions about how the remaining barriers will hold up as the flood continues.
As of Friday, the river will have been at major flood stage, or 18 feet, for 41 consecutive days, surpassing the 31-day record set in 2001.
While the HESCO barriers have never been up this long, in water this high, Nicole Gleason, public works director, said there are instances of HESCO barriers being in place for years.
Two areas of concern — the Village of East Davenport and the residential Garden Addition — are holding steady, she said. She added, though, that "there's no way to predict" what will happen. Read more.
Ryan Lincoln maneuvers his jon boat through flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Thursday, May 2, 2019. Lincoln's employer Hahn Ready Mix allowed him to take time off from work to volunteer ferrying people back and forth to their apartments and businesses affected by the flooding in downtown Davenport.
A baseball glove sits on the roof of one vehicle and the trunk is open of another as they sit in Mississippi River flood waters behind the Peterson Paper Co. Apartments in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Ryan Lincoln, left maneuvers his jon boat through flood water while taking volunteer Donna Magnus to the back door of the Dress for Success location on E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Denise Browning, the Sunset Marina general manager, helps customers get out to their boats docked in the marina so they can try an prevent damage from the flooded Mississippi River, Thursday May 2, 2019, in Rock Island.
A Sunset Marina crew help Ken Straman get out to his boat, docked in the marina, so he can determine the damage done to the boat by floodwaters from the Mississippi River, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Rock Island. Straman said, "I gambled with mother nature, and I lost ."
Sunset Lane/31st Avenue is overtaken by floodwaters from the Mississippi River, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Rock Island. The City of Rock Island announced on Thursday that, effective immediately, it was closing 31st Avenue at IIlinois Route 92 to thru traffic due to Mississippi River flooding.
Ryan Lincoln maneuvers his jon boat through flood water at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and E. 2nd Street. Thursday. Lincoln's employer Hahn Ready Mix allowed him to take time off from work to volunteer ferrying people back and forth to their apartments and businesses affected by the flooding in downtown Davenport.
Ryan Lincoln, left maneuvers his jon boat through flood water while taking volunteer Donna Magnus to the back door of the Dress for Success location on E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2, 2019.
HESCO barriers have been installed at the corner of Mound St. and River Drive, Thursday May 2, 2019, as Mississippi River flood waters reached two new records, the longest flood and now the deepest. Billy Fisher, the city's Urban Conservationist checks the barriers to make sure everything is good.
HESCO barriers have been installed at the corner of Mound St. and River Drive, Thursday May 2, 2019, as Mississippi River flood waters reached two new records, the longest flood and now the deepest. A pump is used to drain water from the parking lot near Mound St.
HESCO barriers have been installed at the corner of Mound Street and River Drive Thursday, as Mississippi River floodwaters reached two new records: the longest flood and now the deepest. SENB is behind the barriers.
HESCO barriers have been installed at the corner of Mound St. and River Drive, Thursday May 2, 2019, as Mississippi River flood waters reached two new records, the longest flood and now the deepest. Citizens walk over to the wall to look at the site.
Cody Sundwell of Buffalo loads sand bags into a boat brought by Capt. Doug Buchanon of the Buffalo Fire Department to help repair a wall of sandbags that collapsed allowing floodwaters in to a residence on Front Street in Buffalo, Thursday, May 2, 2019.