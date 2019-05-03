{{featured_button_text}}

A good Friday to all. Mother Nature certainly has taken us on one wacky roller coaster of a weather ride. It was just a few months ago we were patting ourselves on the back pleased to have survived the Winter of 2018-19 with its bitter wind, cold and snow. Then we get hit with a one-two punch of a rainy spring and snow in April. Then came the Great Mississippi River flood of 2019 with its record-setting crest of 22.7 feet. Give us a break, Ma!

NWS: Fog

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Look for patchy dense fog this morning as decreasing clouds, light winds and abundant low level moisture make conditions ripe for dense fog. The fog will be most prevalent in river valleys and other low lying areas. Visibilities will likely vary considerably over short distances. If you will be traveling early this morning keep your headlights on low beam and  be prepared for rapid changes in visibility.

1. Fog early, rain possible later today

NWS: Summary

There's a 30% chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. with patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 58 degrees.

Tonight there's a slight chance of rain before 8 p.m. along with areas of fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 47 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 51 degrees. There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

• Seven day forecast

2. 2019 flood is highest, longest ever in the Quad-Cities

NWS: Crest

The Mississippi River rose to a record crest of 22.64 feet at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, vaulting this year's flood to the highest and longest ever recorded in Rock Island.

The crest then topped out at 22.7 feet later in the day, but that may not be the end of it, as up to four inches of rain is in the forecast for next week.

The previous flood crest was 22.63 feet set in 1993, followed by 22.48 set in 1965.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to visit Davenport today to survey the flooding that has closed dozens of businesses, forced long detours from both U.S. 67/River Drive and 2nd Street, sealed access to the Government Bridge and caused the city's water pollution control plant to divert sanitary sewer water into the Mississippi River.

It also has shut down the Canadian Pacific Railroad, despite the railroad's raising of tracks through the downtown.

Downstream, Buffalo also has been hard-hit.

Davenport has come to rely on a system of pumps and HESCO barriers for flood protection, and on Tuesday afternoon, a barrier failed at 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue, causing flash flooding and raising questions about how the remaining barriers will hold up as the flood continues.

As of Friday, the river will have been at major flood stage, or 18 feet, for 41 consecutive days, surpassing the 31-day record set in 2001. 

While the HESCO barriers have never been up this long, in water this high, Nicole Gleason, public works director, said there are instances of HESCO barriers being in place for years.

Two areas of concern — the Village of East Davenport and the residential Garden Addition — are holding steady, she said. She added, though, that "there's no way to predict" what will happen. Read more.

• Monitor area river levels

