A good Tuesday to all. Early morning commuters should expect patchy dense fog this morning with visibilities of less than a quarter of a mile at times before a cold front brings dry air to the area around sunrise. Use caution and slow down if you are driving early this morning.
1. A high in the upper 70s
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees. West winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 56 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 57 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
2. One person transported from crash in Davenport
From overnight: Few details are available at this hour, but one person was transported by ambulance Monday night after a car and motorcycle crash at 14th and Harrison streets in Davenport.
A neighbor in the area said she heard a crash but did not hear brakes.
Police remained at the scene cleaning up debris at 10 p.m
More details as they become available.
3. Survivor testifies in Davenport murder trial
Jacey Grubbs and her boyfriend, Brady Tumlinson, baked peanut butter cookies and watched a movie at their South Nevada Avenue home in Davenport. It was a quiet night, and they headed to bed before midnight.
But that quiet night turned chaotic when, early in the morning of Sept. 22, 2017, they were awakened by the sound of someone kicking in their front door.
“We kind of jumped up, and we were alarmed,” Grubbs, 22, said quietly from the witness stand in a Scott County Courtroom Monday. She was one of six people to testify during the first day of testimony in the murder trial of Christopher Dixon. Read more.
Madison Keys found herself in great company Monday night.
Like tennis legend Roger Federer, the Rock Island native needed to rally from a first-set struggle before rolling into the second round at the U.S. Open.
In Keys' case, the 10th seed overcame Japan's Misaki Doi by winning the final eight games and her 2019 Open debut, 7-5, 6-0 in the last match of the day at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Read more.
5. Davenport superintendent anticipates district will meet August corrective action deadlines
Davenport Superintendent Robert Kobylski anticipates that the district will be “15 for 15” with mandatory corrective actions by the middle of this week, he told the school board Monday night. While the documentation for 14 of the corrective actions were given the green light from the state, there were a few stragglers among the staff who had to sign off on having completed a bullying and harassment presentation.Read more.
6. Blue Devils focused on finishing
Ben Sacco has done plenty to bring Davenport Central's football program back to respectability. After a 1-8 finish in his first year in 2015, the Blue Devils improved on that win total in each of the next two seasons, which included a playoff berth in 2017.
But if there's one thing Central needs to focus on to take that next step, it's finishing.
The Blue Devils have struggled to close out recent seasons, including last year when the team dropped its final two games to finish 4-5. A win in either game would have solidified a second straight playoff berth for Central. Read more.