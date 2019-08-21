Attendees sing during service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
A good Wednesday to all. Today's weather picture is much quieter than yesterday although patchy dense fog will be a concern this morning.
According to the National Weather Service light winds, clear skies, and abundant low-level moisture is causing the development of patchy dense fog across the area this morning especially in low-lying areas. If traveling, sudden changes in visibility are possible. Allow extra time to travel this morning and use low beam headlights in areas of fog.
1. Scattered showers today
Look for patchy fog before 9 a.m., today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible before 7 p.m. with a low around 59 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy. The chance of precipitation is 10%.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
2. Cannabis candy passed out at Rocky
Several students started feeling sick Tuesday at Rock Island High School after another student apparently passed out candy containing a cannabis product. But no serious medical issues were reported because of it.
District officials believe a student passed out gummy candy containing cannabis before school started, district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said. Later in the day, students who ate the candy — only a few students were reported as affected — began experiencing mild effects. The students reported feeling nauseated, but no one became seriously ill.
The students were treated by the school nurse, she said. No one was sent to the hospital by ambulance, though at least one family took a student to the hospital as a precaution, Sparkman said.
Parents have been notified, she said.
The student suspected of distributing the candy has been identified, and the school's resource officer is investigating, she said.
The Rock Island Police Department said it could not provide any details because juveniles were involved.
3. Bettendorf alum returns to Q-C to rock Alternating Currents festival
When singer Claire Feeney tears into her set Saturday with her Chicago-based band, Claire and the Bears, at the Alternating Currents festival, it'll be the first time she's performed in the Quad-Cities since her Bettendorf High School senior recital in 1996.
Formed in early 2017, Claire and the Bears defies traditional genres and claims influences that include '70s arena rock, pop-punk, Stax soul, musical theater, feminist folk and Southern gothic country. The five-member band is recording an original album scheduled for a fall release. Read more.
4. Pigskin Preview: A look at Pleasant Valley, Central DeWitt
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
• When Pleasant Valley’s football team started 1-4 last season, albeit with a grueling schedule, the playoffs seemed like a remote possibility. The Spartans overcame the odds with four consecutive victories behind the playmaking and leadership of quarterback Max Slavens to earn one of 16 postseason spots in Class 4A. What will this year bring? Read more.
Pleasant Valley receiver and defensive back Jose Lara talks with other players during a break from practice at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf. Lara is expected to be a starter on both sides of the ball for the Spartans.
Pleasant Valley running back Caden Kipper finds an opening for a touchdown run during practice at Pleasant Valley High School last week. Kipper, a junior, was moved up to the varsity squad midway through last season.
• Ryan Streets senses a renewed excitement, the kind that's infectious around Central DeWitt. After six seasons of sub-.500 football, Streets led the Sabers to a turnaround 5-4 record in his first year as head coach. It brought football back to the forefront for fans and students. Read more.
5. Davenport church faces $100k in property taxes after mix-up
Leaders of Mt. Sinai Christian Fellowship Church are hoping for divine intervention in clearing up a tax dispute that has it now facing nearly $100,000 in delinquent property taxes.
A non-profit, Mt. Sinai has had a tax-exempt status for most of its 30-year history. But after purchasing a new, larger church in northwest Davenport four years ago, it now finds itself being charged for three years of property taxes. In addition, a portion of the delinquent taxes was sold at tax auction, resulting in a lien on the property.
County and city officials said the church was taxed because it did not file for tax-exempt status on its new property. Read more.
Pastor Frank Livingston greets attendees during service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
The youth choir performs during service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Janice Clay walks as she prays before service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Wilbur Nunn, of Davenport, holds the door for an attendee before service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Arthesian Tillery holds his son Adonnis, 1, during service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Pastor Frank Livingston sings during service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Trinity Stewart, 7, and Jailia Seabrook, 7, read the mission statement during service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Sally West, left, sings during service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Members of the choir sings during service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Aludia Livingston, of Rockford, prays before service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Arthesian Tillery holds his son Adonnis, 1, as he sings during service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Attendees hug during service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship at 4706 Northwest Blvd. Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Wilbur Nunn, of Davenport, sings during service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Attendees sing during service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Attendees sing during service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Sally West practices with Rihnn Livingston before she would give the announcements during service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Charo Young, of Rockford, sheds tears as she prays before service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Rihnn Livingston reads the announcements during service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Pastor Frank Livingston kneels before service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt as a church, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.