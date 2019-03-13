A good Wednesday to all. We'll start our day off with areas of fog, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms followed by widespread showers and strong gusty winds this afternoon. On top of that, area rivers are experiencing flooding.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Fog, rain and wind, oh my
Look for patchy fog before 10 a.m. with rain and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon. The high will be near 59 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight rain and thunderstorms are possible before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 5 a.m. The low will be around 51 degrees. South winds will produce gusts as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Thursday there's a 40 percent chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 59 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 40 mph.
Thursday night there's a chance of rain before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday will bring a treat — no trick — with the warmest day since Halloween in the Quad-Cities.
2. Q-C area rivers under flood warning
A record winter for snow, heavy rains and significant melting are expected to cause area rivers and stream to rise quickly. The current Mississippi River level is 9.1 feet. The river is predicted to reach 13 feet Friday, 16 feet Saturday and crest at 17.7 feet on Sunday.
It is likely we will see higher-than-normal river levels now through May.
Due to predicted river levels, Daavenport has activated its flood plan which includes:
• S. Concord Street between Utah Avenue and River Drive will close sometime Friday or Saturday.
• There will be periodic lane reductions and closures on River Drive.
• Beiderbecke Drive will also see closures this weekend.
• Credit Island will closed to the public beginning Friday.
• The majority of the Riverfront Recreational Trail between Credit Island and LeClaire Park will be closed due to water over the trail beginning sometime Friday into the weekend.
• The boat dock at Marquette Landing may be removed before the weekend.
• Access to the Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave, will be available via Rockingham Road/Iowa 22 to Wapello Avenue to Railroad Avenue.
• The floodwalls at Modern Woodmen Park will be installed. Scheduled events and rentals will occur as scheduled.
• The River’s Edge, Freight House and Farmer’s Market, and Union Station will remain open for business.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Race will not be impacted. However, riverfront parking may become inaccessible and, depending on river levels, portions of River Drive may be closed.
• Pumps are being set, and appropriate gates closed in various low-lying areas of the city.
The Flood Warning for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Lock and Dam 15 continues until further notice.
Early today the Mississippi was 9.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday and continue rising to 17.7 feet Sunday. Additional rainfall is expected Thursday and Thursday night which may push river levels a little higher. The crest will change as this flood situation evolves.
At 17.5 feet, water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water affects Bettendorf`s Leach Park.
Also, there's a Flood Warning now in effect until further notice for the Cedar River near Conesville. The Cedar is at 11.2 feet. Flood stage is 13 feet. The Cedar is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday night and continue rising to 15.2 feet Saturday morning, then rise again to 15.7 feet on Tuesday. At 15.5 feet, water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.
• Maquoketa River near Maquoketa: Flood Warning continues until Saturday night. The river is at was 19.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is 24 feet. The Maquoketa is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday and continue rising to 29.9 feet Thursday. Additional rainfall is expected Thursday and Thursday night which may push river levels a little higher. At 30 feet, water affects the Maquoketa Municipal Light Plant facilities and affects Iowa 113.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: Until further notice. The Wapsi is at 11.46 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 12.4 feet Saturday evening. Additional rainfall is expected Thursday and Thursday night which may push river levels a little higher. At 12.5 feet, water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.
• Iowa River at Wapello: Until further notice. The Iowa is currently at 18.5 feet. Flood stage is 21 feet. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage Friday and continue rising to 23.7 feet Monday morning. Additional rainfall is expected Thursday and Thursday night which may push river levels a little higher. At 22, water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
• Rock River at Moline: Until further notice. The Rock is currently at 13.7 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The river is expected to rise to 15.6 feet Sunday then begin falling. Additional rainfall is expected Thursday and Thursday night which may push river levels a little higher. At 15.5 feet, water affects the intersection of U.S. 150 and U.S. 6., the Steel Dam is under water in Milan.
3. Worst is to come: Closures, detours begin Monday on I-74
A motorist uses the on-ramp to Interstate 74 from Avenue of the Cities on Tuesday in Moline. The on-ramp is expected to be closed on Monday with a detour in place to reroute traffic down 19th Street.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
The team in charge of the new Interstate 74 bridge and its corridors is calling the next few months "the worst stage of the project" for traffic flow.
Major detours, a lane closure on the bridge and a thru-traffic bypass will demand the most of motorists' patience, beginning Monday.
Here are the most impactful changes:
• Iowa-bound Interstate 74 through-traffic will be detoured to I-80 and I-280.
• Traffic heading to downtown Moline cannot use Interstate 74 north of Avenue of the Cities. Traffic will instead be routed off the interstate and onto 19th Street, which runs parallel to and just east of the interstate.
Read more. 4. East Moline family of son with leukemia receives gift of car
Latonya Moore, of East Moline, and her daughter, Casha Thomas, 14, begin to cry as Moline police officer Pat Moody presents the family with a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV from the Moline police and Moline Municipal Credit Union Tuesday in Moline. In December, Latonya Moore's son, Evan Thomas, was hospitalized and diagnosed with leukemia.
GARY KRAMBECK, gkrambeck@qconline.com
Three months ago, Latonya Moore's life was turned upside down. Her 11-year-old son, Evan Thomas, was found unresponsive on Dec 13. Thomas, a sixth-grader at Glenview Middle School in East Moline, was diagnosed with T-cell leukemia that Moore described as being stage three.
Since that time, Evan has been undergoing treatment at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Moore has three other children — DeJone, 16, Casha 14, and Faron, 9 — and has been trying to take the bus to and from Peoria to spend the necessary time with Evan. Taking the bus to Peoria and back left little flexibility for Moore and her husband, Aaron.
What Moore needed was reliable transportation.
Moline Police officer Pat Moody heard heard about her situation and stepped up to the challenge.
With the help of the Moline Municipal Credit Union and a friend at Cheap Cars in Silvis, Moore received a surprise gift Tuesday — a 2005 Ford Freestyle ready to go with taxes, registration and insurance paid for a year.
Read more.
Moline police officer Pat Moody and Moline Municipal Credit Union give car away to East Moline family Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Moline.
Moline police officer Pat Moody and Moline Municipal Credit Union give car away to East Moline family Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Moline.
Moline police officer Pat Moody and Moline Municipal Credit Union give car away to East Moline family Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Moline.
Moline police officer Pat Moody and Moline Municipal Credit Union give car away to East Moline family Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Moline.
Moline police officer Pat Moody and Moline Municipal Credit Union give car away to East Moline family Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Moline.
Latonya Moore, of East Moline, takes a seat behind the wheel as Moline police officer Pat Moody presents her with a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV from the Moline police and Moline Municipal Credit Union Tuesday in Moline. In December, her son, Evan Thomas, was hospitalized and diagnosed with leukemia.
Latonya Moore, of East Moline, takes a seat behind the wheel as Moline police officer Pat Moody presents her with a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV from the Moline police and Moline Municipal Credit Union Tuesday in Moline. In December, her son, Evan Thomas, was hospitalized and diagnosed with leukemia.
Latonya Moore, of East Moline, takes the wheel as Moline police officer Pat Moody presents her with a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV from the Moline police and Moline Municipal Credit Union Tuesday in Moline. In December, Moore's son, Evan Thomas, was hospitalized and diagnosed with leukemia.
Latonya Moore, of East Moline, and her daughter, Casha Thomas, 14, begin to cry as Moline police officer Pat Moody presents the family with a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV from the Moline police and Moline Municipal Credit Union Tuesday in Moline. In December, Latonya Moore's son, Evan Thomas, was hospitalized and diagnosed with leukemia.
5. Man wanted on meth charge also accused of home invasion
Robert D. Vaughn, 34, of Moline.
SUBMITTED
A man sought as part of a methamphetamine investigation is also considered a suspect in a Moline home invasion.
The home invasion happened just after midnight on March 2 in the 200 block of 45th Street, according to the Moline Police Department. The assailant broke into the home and robbed the victim.
The police department identified the suspect in the case as Robert D. Vaughn, 34.
Vaughn, of Moline, has been charged in a warrant with home invasion and residential burglary, according to court records.
He was already wanted in Rock Island County on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, according to the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers and county court records.
Read more. 6. As dispute between city officials, Civil Rights Commission looms, new commissioner calls for cooperation
The Davenport's Civil Rights Commission meeting in their Davenport City Hall offices are shown Feb. 12.
Kevin E. Schmidt
As the city of Davenport and the members of its Civil Rights Commission remain at odds over who should sit in on meetings and make decisions, newly appointed Commissioner Lee Gaston on Tuesday called for the two sides to cooperate "to resolve the dispute as rapidly as possible.”
