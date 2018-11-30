A good Friday to all. We're in for another rough patch of weather coming up for the Quad-Cities but it won't be in the form of a more than foot of snow like we received earlier this week.
Read on for the details from the National Weather Service.
The NWS has issued several weather statements for today, including:
• Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.: Patchy to areas of dense fog will continue to develop through sunrise. The fog is expected to cause slick roads due to temperatures below freezing. The fog is expected to lift around mid-morning. Expect visibilities of one quarter mile or less through the morning commute.
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
• Hazardous Weather Outlook: A storm system is expected to bring widespread rain across the outlook area this weekend. Runoff from seasonably heavy rain falling on deep snowpack and frozen ground may lead to rising river levels and possible river flooding. Also, lingering snow and ice may lead to ponding of water in urban areas and along small streams.
A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday across the outlook area. The main risks will be lightning and small hail. The probability for severe weather is low.
There will also be the potential for dense fog late Saturday through Saturday night.
• Special Weather Statement: Patchy fog with visibilities of one-half mile or less can be expected through sunrise. The fog combined with temperatures below freezing is expected to create slick spots on area roads. Drivers should exercise caution and be on the lookout for areas of reduced visibility and slick spots on roads. Visibilities and road conditions may change suddenly over very short distances.
1. A foggy start to the day
As previously mentioned, patchy dense fog is likely between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. The remainder of the day will be partly sunny with a high near 35 degrees.
Tonight there's a 50 percent chance of rain after 3 a.m., with patchy fog between midnight and 4 a.m. Temperatures will rise to 39 degrees by 5 a.m. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Saturday rain with thunderstorms are possible after noon. The high will be near 41 degrees. It will be breezy with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Saturday night rain is possible before midnight along with patchy fog. The low will be around 36 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday there's a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Sunday night there's a chance of rain and snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Before hitting the road today, check out these links.
2. Bettendorf alderwoman Debe LaMar loses cancer fight
A fixture of City Hall for 20 years who was regarded as a mentor and friend by her council colleagues, Bettendorf Alderwoman Debe LaMar died Thursday morning after she had long been ill with cancer, according to city officials. She was 61.
Fellow council members remembered LaMar as passionate, funny, clever, tough and fiercely dedicated to her job in local government. Read more.
3. Davenport approves first version of drastic 2-year school budget cuts
The Davenport School Board unanimously approved a drastic two-year budget Thursday to comply with the School Budget Review Committee’s (SBRC) deadlines. A five-year budget also was approved.
The two-year plan was first discussed at a meeting on Wednesday and calls for a reduction of 83 certified staff members, which includes teachers, nurses, media specialists, counselors and coaches at all levels. To try to reduce layoffs, the board approved a “one-time reduction of years of service eligibility requirement to 15 years” Monday night for the 2018-2019 school year, meant to encourage early retirement, and save an estimated $500,000.
Two school closings through consolidation to a K-8 model are included in the five-year plan, one each in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 fiscal years. Interim Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said one of the proposed closing was moved up a year. Read more.
4. Davenport VA clinic readies for early spring opening
Clinton veteran Roland Bechtel regularly travels between the Veterans Affairs clinics in Bettendorf and Iowa City to receive the care he needs.
"I had a heart attack when I was 68 and have been in the VA system ever since," said Bechtel, 79, who served in the Navy in the 1950s. "And my God, it's working for me. I've always gone to Bettendorf for my provider, and they're great with me. But for a lot of things I need, I have to go out to Iowa City."
He hopes that will change when a new VA clinic opens in Davenport. It will offer more services for more patients.
Bryan Clark, public affairs officer for the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System, said the new center, in the former Jewel Foods store on West Locust Street, is expected to open in early spring.
The Bettendorf clinic serves around 9,000 patients, he said, and is at capacity. The new Davenport center will serve an additional 2,400 veterans and offer services that currently aren't available. Read more.
5. Rock Island woman charged with insurance fraud in Scott County
Bond was set Thursday at $25,000 cash or surety for a Rock Island woman accused of submitting several fraudulent insurance applications and claims to insurance companies seeking payments she was not entitled to.
Tershera Harris, 29, is charged in Scott County with ongoing criminal conduct-unlawful activity, two counts of insurance fraud-application submission, and two counts of insurance fraud-presenting false information.
The criminal conduct charge is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while the insurance fraud charges are each Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison. Read more.
6. Wisconsin vs. Iowa at a glance
Iowa, ranked 14th in this week’s AP poll, improved its record to 6-0 with a come-from-behind 69-68 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Joe Wieskamp led the Hawkeyes with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Nicholas Baer added 16 points off the bench, including 14 of Iowa’s final 16 points.
The Hawks tonight will face number 22 Wisconsin which rallied to claim a 79-75 victory over North Carolina State on Tuesday.
Rockridge alumn Ethan Happ recorded his seventh straight double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Badgers’ only loss was to No. 4 Virginia in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Assumpton vs. Wahlert boys basketball
Assumption hosted Dubuque Wahlert in boys basketball, Thursday, November 29, 2018, for their season opener. The Knights fell to the Golden Eagles 62-61.