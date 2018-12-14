A good Friday to all. Be careful on your morning commute. Dense fog has spread over the entire Quad-City region.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Dense fog advisory from the National Weather Service: Dense fog will reduce visibilities to below one quarter mile at times early this morning across portions of eastern Iowa and northwest/west-central Illinois. The dense fog will likely linger through the morning commute, so be sure to give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
The dense fog advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m.
1. Skies will clear up as day progresses
Widespread dense fog will give way to cloudy skies around mid-morning with gradual clearing later in the day. The high will be near 42 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 23 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
2. Veterans Parkway to reopen today
Davenport is holding a ribbon-cutting today for the opening of Veterans Memorial Parkway at Jersey Ridge Road. The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. The good news is that the road and the roundabout will officially open shortly after the ribbon-cutting.
Drivers should keep these 5 basic things in mind when traveling the roundabout:
• Slow down as you approach the roundabout and watch for signs to select your lane;
• Signal to indicate your turn/entry just as you would at any normal intersection;
• Yield to traffic and pedestrians when entering the roundabout, enter when safe;
• Stay in your lane until you are ready to exit;
• Signal to indicate you are exiting and exit the roundabout.
3. Saturday closures coming to Government Bridge
The Government Bridge across the Mississippi River between Davenport and Arsenal Island will be closed to all rail, pedestrian and vehicle traffic for the next three Saturdays. The bridge will be closed from 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, 22 and 29.
The closure is so repairs can be made on Lock No. 15.
4. 3 unfounded bomb threats Thursday in Moline
Moline authorities are investigating bomb threats issued by email to three businesses in the city. The Moline Police Department said the emails contained the same threat and all were deemed unfounded. The names of the businesses were not released.
The threats appear to be part of a wave of such threats that were distributed nationally, the department said.
Investigators in Moline will be working with federal investigators on the threats, the department said.
5. Suspect, victim identified in Sunday's shooting in Moline
Authorities have identified the victim and a suspect in relation to Sunday's fatal shooting in Moline.
The victim, identified as William T. Fowler, 31, Moline, was shot about 6 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of 8th Street, according to the Moline Police Department on Thursday. Fowler was hospitalized locally, then sent to Iowa City, where he has since died.
Nathan C. Luten, 29, Silvis , has been identified as the suspect in relation to the attack, according to the department's release. As of Thursday afternoon, he had not been charged with the killing of Fowler, who was not the target of the attack.
Luten, however, has been charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, harassment by telephone and threatening a public official, according to Rock Island County court records.
The department news release state's those charges stem from actions Luten allegedly took while police were investigating the shooting. He is accused of threatening a Moline police detective then fleeing in a vehicle. He was later arrested in Silvis.
He was being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $130,000 bail. Two juveniles are also suspects in the shooting, the release states.
The department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140.
6. Feelings about end of Hy-Vee Classic are mixed and muted
Fran McCaffery admitted to having some mixed feelings about the demise of the Hy-Vee Classic.
The annual doubleheader involving Iowa’s four NCAA Division I men’s basketball programs will be played for the final time Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Iowa State plays Drake at 3:30 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. battle between Iowa and Northern Iowa.
It’s not clear if the two big dogs, Iowa and Iowa State, plan to have anything to do with the other two programs in the future, but it won’t be in the current neutral site, doubleheader format. Read more.
BONUS 6. Big Story: Off Limits under the big top
Throw a tarp over something that's 140 feet tall, and it takes on an air of mystery.
Neighbors to the million-gallon elevated water tank at Marquette and 60th streets in Davenport are accustomed to its presence. It's been there for 40 years — long before many of the surrounding homes were built.
A reader tipped Times columnist Barb Ickes off to the visual oddity, suggesting an Off Limits Places tour. Thanks to Iowa-American Water, she was allowed to slip under the tarp. Check back later today at qctimes.com for the complete story.
Today's photo gallery: Herky is in the House
As the Hawkeyes prepare for another trip to Florida for the Outback Bowl, let's take a look back at the University of Iowa mascot, Herky the Hawk.