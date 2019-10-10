{{featured_button_text}}

10/10/19

A good Thursday to all.  A taste of winter — or at least a taste of late fall — is on the way. In the next 24 hours, we'll see about a 20 degree difference in high temperatures, and the threat of overnight frost.

Q-C wakes up to frost

FILE: Frost covers grass in a ditch this morning on Forest Grove Road in Scott County. (Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)

We start off with a freeze watch from the National Weather Service.

The coldest air of the season will settle into the region Friday night with temperatures expected to drop into the lower 30s for most areas. These cold temperatures could kill any unprotected sensitive vegetation across the region and bring an end to the growing season.

 The freeze watch is in effect from 10 a.m., Friday, until 8 a.m., Saturday.

• Temperatures: Widespread temperatures in the lower 30s and potential for some areas to dip into the upper 20s.

• Timing: Late Friday evening through early Saturday morning.

• Impacts: Freeze conditions could kill crops and sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A freeze watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. These conditions would kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. 

1. Today showers later in the day

NWS logo

Showers are likely today after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 68 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The overnight low will be around 46 degrees. Southeast wind around 15 mph will become west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers are likely before 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. A west wind between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

• Seven day forecast

Flood warnings continues on several area rivers. Check out area river levels.

2. Halloween things to do

102718-Bett-Halloween-Parade-023

Scenes from the Bettendorf Halloween parade, Saturday, October 27, 2018, along Spruce Hills Drive.

Check out these Halloween-related activities coming up in the Quad-Cities. Read more.

PHOTOS: Haunted Places

+49 
+49 
102118-Haunted-001
+49 
+49 
102118-Haunted-002
+49 
+49 
102118-Haunted-003
+49 
+49 
102118-Haunted-004
+49 
+49 
102118-Haunted-005

3. Bettendorf budget priorities: Increased Surrey Heights staffing, community center referendum

Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf.

Front entrance of the Life Fitness Center at 2222 Middle Road in Bettendorf on Wednesday.

The Bettendorf City Council says increasing fire/medical service and a decision on the possible Middle Park community center referendum are its top budget priorities for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. In an interview, City Administrator Decker Ploehn stressed these are preliminary priorities, but expected to be major components of the upcoming budget. Read more.

Life Fitness Center

+9 
+9 
Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf.
+9 
+9 
Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf.
+9 
+9 
Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf.
+9 
+9 
Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf.
+9 
+9 
Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf.

4. Arrest made in death of Grandview firefighter

TERRY GOUGH

Gough

Authorities have arrested and charged a Morning Sun, Iowa, man in connection with the death of a Muscatine County volunteer firefighter.

Terry Gough, 52, has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatality accident. Gough allegedly was the operator of a commercial motor vehicle which struck bicyclist Devin Estabrook. The complaint alleges that Gough did not stop and render aid as required by law and later drove past the scene again when emergency vehicles were present investigating the incident, according to a news release from Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

On August 12, 2019, the Muscatine Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the area of 41st Street South and Grandview Avenue to a report of a bicyclist who had apparently been struck by a motor vehicle. The bicyclist, Devin Estabrook, 39, of Letts, Iowa, later died from his injuries. Estabrook was a member of the Grandview Volunteer Fire Department.

Leaving the scene of a fatality accident is a class "D" felony punishable by a prison term of not to exceed five years and a fine of between $750 and $7,500.

Gough was arrested without incident, the news release stated.

His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 25, at 9 a.m.

Public safety/courts headlines

5. Illinois is least tax-friendly state in America, and Iowa isn’t far behind, report says

050119-qct-aerial-004

FILE.

Illinois is the least tax-friendly state in America, and Iowa isn’t far behind. That’s according to the 2019 Tax Map from Kiplinger, which examines state and local taxes on income, sales, property and gas, among others.

Illinois ranked first in Kiplinger’s list of least tax-friendly states, due in large part to its high property taxes. Iowa ranked ninth.

Because the report relied on a hypothetical couple with an income and property valued far above the medians in Illinois and Iowa, the results are not necessarily representative of the average taxpayer. Still, it sheds light on tax discrepancies between the states. Read more.

6. Former Moline mayor Larry Lorensen dies at 81

Larry Lorensen

Larry Lorensen, former mayor of Moline

Former Moline mayor Larry Lorensen left a positive and gratitude-filled impression at every turn during his lifetime.

The 81-year-old was described by Mary, his wife of 58 years, as a man of deep faith and trust; and a dedicated husband and father.

He was a respected educator and civic leader. He served as the mayor of Moline from 1977-81 and was known as someone who never turned his back on his community.  From 1987 until his passing, Sunday, October 6,  Lorensen was a board member and chairman of the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District.

For four decades, he was the face and the voice on the No. 1 tee of the John Deere Classic, serving as the starter for the local PGA Tour event. Read more.

Trending headlines

Today's photo galleries

THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week