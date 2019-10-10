A good Thursday to all. A taste of winter — or at least a taste of late fall — is on the way. In the next 24 hours, we'll see about a 20 degree difference in high temperatures, and the threat of overnight frost.
We start off with a freeze watch from the National Weather Service.
The coldest air of the season will settle into the region Friday night with temperatures expected to drop into the lower 30s for most areas. These cold temperatures could kill any unprotected sensitive vegetation across the region and bring an end to the growing season.
The freeze watch is in effect from 10 a.m., Friday, until 8 a.m., Saturday.
• Temperatures: Widespread temperatures in the lower 30s and potential for some areas to dip into the upper 20s.
• Timing: Late Friday evening through early Saturday morning.
• Impacts: Freeze conditions could kill crops and sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
A freeze watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. These conditions would kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
1. Today showers later in the day
Showers are likely today after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 68 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The overnight low will be around 46 degrees. Southeast wind around 15 mph will become west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers are likely before 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. A west wind between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
This historic gothic mansion on 18th Avenue North in Clinton, Iowa belonged to a family of barristers, who moved out after seeing the apparition of a woman in white roaming the hallways and ground after dark.
This historic gothic mansion on 18th Avenue North in Clinton, Iowa, was built in 1853. Legend has it that the house belonged to a family of barristers, who moved out after seeing the apparition of a woman in white roaming the hallways and ground after dark.
The Edinburgh Manor, 13241 E23 County Home Road, Monticello, was built in the early 1900s and, for 100 years, housed the poor, disabled and incurably insane. The manor was in operation until 2010. In 2012, it was opened up to paranormal investigators and visitors.
When the Poor Farm closed in 1910 there had been more than 80 deaths on the site. After the closure of the farm the ground was leveled and construction begun on Edinburgh Manor, the building that still stands here today.
Accounts of paranormal activity in the building are commonplace. One of the most terrifying entities that has been encountered within the walls is known only as “The Joker.” Many believe that this spirit was never human and those who have come in close contact with it have walked away with scratches and the sensation of being choked.
Other spirits said to be in residence at Edinburgh Manor are less confrontational, some former patients simply crave the attention they were denied during their lives in the asylum. Visitors speak of slamming doors, lights switching on and off and objects flying across the room.
Many electronic voice phenomena or EVPs have been reported at Edinburgh Manor including singing and whistling, there have also been accounts of full body apparitions, and shadowy figures crouching in the dark waiting and watching those who dare to enter.
The strange black angel in Iowa City’s Oakland Cemetery has long been connected to the supernatural. It’s a part of the local lore in Iowa City and has been mentioned in books and on websites for many years.
The black angel in Iowa City’s Oakland Cemetery is an eight and a half foot tall burial monument for the Feldevert family, erected in the cemetery in 1912. Since that time, it has been the source of many stories and legends in Iowa City --- most connected to the mysterious change in color that the angel took, turning from a golden bronze to an eerie black.
The statue was erected by Teresa Dolezal Feldevert, a physician who had immigrated to America from Strmilov, Bohemia, Teresa and her son, Eddie Dolezal, came to Iowa City, where she worked as a midwife. They lived in Iowa City until 1891, when Eddie died of meningitis at the age of 18. He was buried in Oakland Cemetery and Teresa had a tree stump monument erected over his grave. It can still be seen today.
After Eddie’s death, Teresa moved to Eugene, Oregon where she married Nicholas Feldevert, who died tragically just a few years later in 1911. In the wake of this loss, Teresa returned to Iowa City and she hired Mario Korbel, a Bohemian artist in Chicago, to design the angel that would hover over the body of her son and the ashes of her husband. The angel arrived on a railroad flatcar in Iowa City on November 21, 1912.
There have been many stories spread about even the most mundane aspects of the angel’s existence, starting with the date that it was erected in the cemetery. According to local history, provided by people who lived in the city at the time, the angel was installed at the cemetery at the time of its arrival in 1912.
Other sources claim that it was actually stored in a barn for six years and was not erected until after a court case that Teresa brought against the artist, Mario Korbel. The story states that she refused to pay the $5,000 cost of the statue because it did not meet her specification to include a replica of her son’s tree stump monument in the angel monument. She eventually lost the case.
At some point after the installation of the angel, Eddie’s monument was moved from its original location to its present site alongside the angel. His remains, along with the ashes of Nicholas Feldevert, were placed in a repository under the angel’s base. Teresa died of cancer on November 18, 1924, her ashes were also placed beneath the angel and soon after, the strange stories began.
Vandals have broken off the tips of several fingers from the Black Angel in Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. The statue is an eight and a half foot tall burial monument for the Feldevert family, erected in the cemetery in 1912.
The Blue Angel used to hold a rose and, as the legend goes, if you looked at her and she dropped the rose, you were doomed to die. Her hand was cut off in 1990s by vandals, apparently so she could no longer hurt anyone. The urban legend continues with the idea that her hand can still be seen there at night, glowing and holding the rose.
She is said to have once held a rose; if you looked at her and she dropped the rose, you were doomed to die. Reports say her hand was cut off so she couldn’t hurt anyone, but at night they say her hand is still here, glowing and holding the rose.
Said to be one of the most haunted locations in Iowa, Edinburgh Manor on 13241 E23 County Home Road in Jones County was built in the early 1900s and was a home for the poor, disabled and incurably insane. The manor was in operation until 2010. Several paranormal investigations have taken place at the manor and have found audio and photographic evidence of spirits.
In 1840 a grant was issued for the construction of a courthouse in Edinburgh. The courthouse was never built and the grant was used to set up the Jones County Poor Farm in 1850. The farm offered food and shelter to those who were unable to support themselves by other means. At times individuals would be sent there by families unable to care for them during to their physical disability, mental instability, or insanity.
This section of Timber Ridge Road in Cambridge, Illinois has come to be known as Death Curve. It is where, in 1905, Julia Markham killed her seven children with an ax at their rural farm home and then set their house on fire, while she was inside the house. Residents have reported seeing her spirit there at night.
On September 30th, 1905 between 11 and 12 o’clock Mrs. Markham sent her two oldest children out to the spring to get water. While they were away, she killed the five younger children with an ax. When the two older ones returned, she killed them also. After committing the atrocious deed, Mrs. Markham locked herself in the house. She threw the ax with which she had murdered her own offspring under a bed then piled straw about it, and set the house afire.
The remains of Julia Markham's seven children, ranging in age 4-rmonth-old Asia to 8-year-old Clara, 8, were buried in an unmarked grave in Rosedale Cemetery, which is a short distance away from the home in Cambridge, Illinois.
3. Bettendorf budget priorities: Increased Surrey Heights staffing, community center referendum
The Bettendorf City Council says increasing fire/medical service and a decision on the possible Middle Park community center referendum are its top budget priorities for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. In an interview, City Administrator Decker Ploehn stressed these are preliminary priorities, but expected to be major components of the upcoming budget. Read more.
Authorities have arrested and charged a Morning Sun, Iowa, man in connection with the death of a Muscatine County volunteer firefighter.
Terry Gough, 52, has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatality accident. Gough allegedly was the operator of a commercial motor vehicle which struck bicyclist Devin Estabrook. The complaint alleges that Gough did not stop and render aid as required by law and later drove past the scene again when emergency vehicles were present investigating the incident, according to a news release from Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.
On August 12, 2019, the Muscatine Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the area of 41st Street South and Grandview Avenue to a report of a bicyclist who had apparently been struck by a motor vehicle. The bicyclist, Devin Estabrook, 39, of Letts, Iowa, later died from his injuries. Estabrook was a member of the Grandview Volunteer Fire Department.
Leaving the scene of a fatality accident is a class "D" felony punishable by a prison term of not to exceed five years and a fine of between $750 and $7,500.
Gough was arrested without incident, the news release stated.
His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 25, at 9 a.m.
5. Illinois is least tax-friendly state in America, and Iowa isn’t far behind, report says
Illinois is the least tax-friendly state in America, and Iowa isn’t far behind. That’s according to the 2019 Tax Map from Kiplinger, which examines state and local taxes on income, sales, property and gas, among others.
Because the report relied on a hypothetical couple with an income and property valued far above the medians in Illinois and Iowa, the results are not necessarily representative of the average taxpayer. Still, it sheds light on tax discrepancies between the states. Read more.
6. Former Moline mayor Larry Lorensen dies at 81
Former Moline mayor Larry Lorensen left a positive and gratitude-filled impression at every turn during his lifetime.
The 81-year-old was described by Mary, his wife of 58 years, as a man of deep faith and trust; and a dedicated husband and father.
He was a respected educator and civic leader. He served as the mayor of Moline from 1977-81 and was known as someone who never turned his back on his community. From 1987 until his passing, Sunday, October 6, Lorensen was a board member and chairman of the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District.
For four decades, he was the face and the voice on the No. 1 tee of the John Deere Classic, serving as the starter for the local PGA Tour event. Read more.
