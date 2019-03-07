Niabi Zoo's former elephant, Babe, at left, gives a hug to her friend, Zina. Pachyderms Babe and Sophie were permanently loaned to the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas in 2013. Babe has since befriended Little Rock's Zina, but Sophie merely tolerates their friendship. The zoo is planning a 50th birthday celebration for Sophie in April.
A good Thursday to all. A Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad-City region goes into effect at 8 a.m.
According to the advisory, "snow will gradually spread into the area from southwest to northeast during the day on Thursday, and then become a wintry mix late Thursday afternoon and night. The main axis for accumulating snow is expected from just south of Des Moines to just south of Peorias. Either side of this line snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches can be expected.
"By late Thursday afternoon the snow will mix with freezing rain and then turn into a light snow and freezing drizzle mix Thursday night. Slick roads will develop during the day Thursday and continue through sunrise Friday that will impact travel."
Summary
• WHAT: Snow followed by mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations around 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.
• WHERE: Portions of east central Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois.
• WHEN: From 8 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
• PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
1. Freezing drizzle, rain and a little snow
Snow is likely today after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight snow is likely before 2 a.m. then snow possibly mixed with freezing rain. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 25 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Friday will see a slight chance of freezing drizzle before 9 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph in the evening.\
2. Niabi's elephants properly pampered in Arkansas
Niabi Zoo's pair of pachyderms who moved to a warmer climate about six years ago are living large in Little Rock. Senior citizens Babe and Sophie are staying active and healthy in their golden years, the director at the Little Rock Zoo said this week.
In fact, the zoo has big plans for Sophie's 50th birthday this spring. It is especially satisfying for keepers to celebrate Sophie, because she nearly died three years ago from a uterine infection.
"Sophie’s health is stable, and she’s been doing well," Director Susan Altrui wrote in an email Tuesday. "As with any older animal, keeping them moving is key."
Also key for highly socialized elephants is other elephants. While Babe has made a new friend at Little Rock, Sophie isn't quite so keen on the zoo's third elephant, Zina. But Sophie is increasingly tolerant of Babe and Zina's growing bond. Read more.
Niabi Zoo worker Colleen Stalf holds a canvas this week as Babe, a 34-year-old Asian elephant, finishes a painting that Sophie, a 39-year-old Asian elephant, started. The zoo introduced the elephants to painting in July. Wednesday, April 22, 2009. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Babe, one of the elephants at Niabi Zoo, steps outside her building at Niabi Zoo, to enjoy some pleasant temperatures, something she has been unable to do over the past few weeks. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Elephant handler Lisa Murphy hauls a bail of hay over to one of the bays in the barn, Wednesday, July 17, 2013, while cleaning and preparing the barn for Babe and Sophie, two Asian elephants housed at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley.
Niabi Zoo elephant handler Jessica Lench Porter sticks her hand and arm into the mouth of Sophie, an Asian elephant, Wednesday, July 17, 2013, as she feeds her a bread treat with medicine in it after giving them baths for the day.
a sinkhole on 15th Street between Arlington and Carey avenues on Tuesday. Workers expanded the width and were using an excavator to try and find the problem. Workers temporarily re-routed… https://t.co/8suWI7l9kO
Also, there's this alert from Village of Carbon Cliff: "The Village is currently working on a pressure pit in the downtown area. There may be periods Thursday of low pressure or no water as these repairs are made."
4. Davenport fast-tracks massage ordinance
A proposed city ordinance aimed at ridding Davenport of illicit massage parlors could get passed as soon as next week after aldermen voted Wednesday night to fast-track the city council’s approval process.
The proposal, introduced this week, would require local massage therapists to be licensed by the state of Iowa and for reflexologists — people who massage feet, ears, hands — to be licensed by the city. City officials have billed the proposed ordinance as a way to address a growing concern of illicit massage parlors in the area. Read more.
5. RI man, teen charged in Q-C cell phone store robbery
A Rock Island man and teenager have been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Davenport cell phone store last week.
Michael D. Walls Jr., 20, and Christian J. Grimm, 17, are both charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
At 8:46 p.m. Feb. 27, Davenport officers responded to Boost Mobile, 902 W. Kimberly Road, for a report of a robbery.
Grimm, armed with a handgun, Walls and third person stole approximately $2,800 in cash and 20 cell phones, according to an arrest affidavit.
Grimm was developed as a suspect and, when located, had a cell phone stolen from the store. He identified himself on store surveillance video.
Walls, who also was developed as a suspect, admitted he was involved in the robbery.
No other arrests have been made as of Wednesday.
Court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Grimm Friday. He made an initial appearance in Scott County Court Tuesday and was released from custody under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.
He has a preliminary hearing March 22.
Walls was in the Rock Island County Jail Wednesday on a $150,000 bond on three counts of armed robbery in connection with a robbery at Verizon, 3850 18th Ave., Rock Island, on Feb. 11, and a robbery at Merria’s Trend Setters, 1607 2nd Ave., Rock Island, on Feb. 22.
Court records show he appeared on those charges Saturday in Rock Island County Court. He has a preliminary hearing March 12.
6. Next challenge for No. 2 Lancers is defending state champs
With all-state guard and Top 100 recruit A.J. Green gone and playing down the road at the University of Northern Iowa, there was some skepticism coming into the season about the Cedar Falls boys’ basketball team.
“I think the big elephant in the room was, what was this team going to be like without A.J., and I think this team is just as good, maybe even better than last year,” Cedar Falls senior Jack Campbell said.
Second-ranked North Scott will get a crack at dethroning the Class 4A state champions in a 6:30 p.m. semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.
Cedar Falls (19-3) might not have Green, but it has three Division I athletes among its starting five — Logan Wolf (signed to play football and basketball at UNI), Campbell (Iowa football signee) and Jackson Frericks (Iowa football preferred walk-on). Read more.
