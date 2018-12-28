A good Friday to all on the end of this holiday-shortened work week. There's a potential for some nasty weather coming up, so let's get started.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. until noon today for much of eastern Iowa and parts of western Illinois.
Here's what it says: "Light freezing drizzle is possible this morning. Any light glaze will result in slick roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.
"A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving."
WHAT: Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.
WHERE: Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: Until noon today.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Slick road conditions could impact the morning commute.
1. Freezing drizzle, wintry mix concerns
Locally, there is a chance of drizzle, snow, and freezing drizzle before 2 p.m, then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of snow after 4 p.m. It will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 30 degrees by 4 p.m. West winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
A mix of freezing drizzle and light snow is possible today north of an Ottumwa, Iowa to Galesburg, Illinois line. Snow accumulations by sunset will range from a trace to one half inch.
Tonight will be cloudy with a low around 21 degrees. Any light snow will quickly end during the evening leaving quiet and dry conditions overnight.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 29 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees.
A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is possible late Sunday night and Monday morning. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch is possible. Confidence in forecast details is low right now. However, there is potential for icy road conditions that could impact the Monday morning commute.
Before hitting the road today, check out these links.
2. Business is booming around the TBK Bank Sports Complex
Developers hope the early success of new businesses surrounding the TBK Bank Sports Complex is a sign of what's to come for the Interstate 80 corridor in Bettendorf.
Before lunchtime last Thursday, Kevin Koellner, a developer with Build to Suit, watched as customers packed inside the new Cheesy Cow Mac & Cheesery, Coffee Hound and Hurts Donut Co. shop.
As the line for mac and cheese stretched nearly outside the door, Koellner unveiled the next businesses set to open this coming year, near the sports complex off I-80, at the interchange with Middle and Forest Grove roads.
Other businesses in the works include a hotel, restaurant and bar, take-out pizza place, a pub, ice cream shop, salon, fast-casual restaurant, gas station, Subway, Temple's Sporting Goods and an office building.
The $50 million indoor/outdoor TBK Bank Sports Complex opened across 76 acres at the interchange last May, complete with soccer fields, basketball courts, sand volleyball, bowling, laser tag and more. Read more.
3. Government Bridge to be open this weekend afterall
The Government Bridge at Rock Island Arsenal will be open Saturday, afterall. The bridge was to be closed for repair work on Lock 15 but river levels and contractor scheduling are keeping the bridge open.
It will be open to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
Future closures for construction projects will be announced at a later date.
4. Former Iowa U.S. Senator dies at 86
John C. Culver, an Iowa Democrat remembered as politically courageous by former colleagues and whose 16 years in Congress began amid the height of the Vietnam War, died late Wednesday at his home near Washington, D.C., after he had long been chronically ill, according to family and friends. He was 86.
Raised in Cedar Rapids where he later forged a career in law, Culver was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1964 shortly after working as a legislative aide for former Democratic U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, a member of the prominent political family from Massachusetts. Culver spent 10 years in the House before he successfully ran for a Senate seat, which he held for a single term. After his tenure in elected office, he worked as an attorney with a Washington-area law firm until 2009. Read more.
5. Two men charged in Sprint store robbery
Davenport police have arrested two men in connection with the robbery of the Sprint store on Elmore Avenue at gunpoint Thursday. A man walked into the store at 3875 Elmore Ave., at 6:16 p.m. and brandished a gun. He then fled in a vehicle.
Davenport police had swarmed the area after the robbery and took two men into custody from the parking lot of the Mart Stop convenience store and gasoline station located at Kimberly Road and Spring Street. Read more.
6. Bettendorf police search for third vehicle involved in Dec. 19 crash
Bettendorf police are searching for a third vehicle involved in the Dec. 19 crash on U.S. 67 near Arconic that injured two people who had to be airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Bettendorf Police Sgt. Andrew Champion said the department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 1997-2003 black Pontiac Grand Prix four-door that fled the scene.
The vehicle may have damage to the driver’s side from the crash. It was last seen traveling on State Street (U.S. 67) toward LeClaire at a high rate of speed.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Champion at 563-344-4471 or echampion@bettendorf.org.