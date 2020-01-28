Rick's Six: Freezing drizzle, toxic chemicals in Davenport water, and plea deal in beating death of 5-year-old

A good Tuesday to all. Allow a little extra time for the morning commute as we are experiencing light freezing drizzle and fog throughout the Quad-City region.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS Special Weather Statement: "Light freezing drizzle will continue to move across the area through mid morning. The freezing drizzle could result in untreated roads and walkways becoming icy. Persons planning travel this morning should prepare to possibly encounter patches of ice on untreated roadways and walkways. Drive with extra caution this morning and allow additional travel time. Be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses."

Look for patchy flurries and freezing drizzle before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of flurries between 9 a.m. and noon. Today will be cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.

Wednesday there is a slight chance of snow before noon then a chance of flurries after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

