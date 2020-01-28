Rick's Six: Freezing drizzle, toxic chemicals in Davenport water, and plea deal in beating death of 5-year-old

A good Tuesday to all. Allow a little extra time for the morning commute as we are experiencing light freezing drizzle and fog throughout the Quad-City region.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
NWS Special Weather Statement: "Light freezing drizzle will continue to move across the area through mid morning. The freezing drizzle could result in untreated roads and walkways becoming icy. Persons planning travel this morning should prepare to possibly encounter patches of ice on untreated roadways and walkways. Drive with extra caution this morning and allow additional travel time. Be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses."
Look for patchy flurries and freezing drizzle before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of flurries between 9 a.m. and noon. Today will be cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
Wednesday there is a slight chance of snow before noon then a chance of flurries after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
2. Study finds toxic chemicals in Davenport water supply
A study by an environmental group that works to create research and advocacy for clean drinking water has found a large concentration of toxic chemicals in the Davenport water supply.
The Environmental Working Group tested water across the country for 30 toxic fluorinated chemicals in the water supply. Its testing in Davenport, conducted in August 2019, found 109.8 PFAS parts per trillion, the second highest in the country behind only Brunswick County, North Carolina. Those numbers are from a combined amount of nine chemicals found in the water supply. Read more.
3. Clinton Village Inn closes, parent company files for bankruptcy
The Village Inn in Clinton is closed, and its parent company has filed for bankruptcy. Meanwhile, Village Inn restaurants in Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline operated as usual Monday.
According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, the owner of Bakers Square and Village Inn filed for federal-bankruptcy protection Monday, closing 33 locations. Read more.
4. Rock Island's hydro plant remains idle, costing city money
The city of Rock Island is debating whether to terminate its lease of the 108-year-old hydro plant as it continues to cost more money to run and maintain than it brings in.
Council members on Monday heard a presentation from Public Works Director Mike Bartels, who told them the city still owes $1.1 million on equipment in the facility, which won't be paid off until 2028.
Built in 1912, the city purchased all equipment in the hydro plant in 2008 for $1.3 million and spent another $805,000 in 2010 by upgrading it with two generators and turbines. The plant is owned by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which leases it to the city for power generation. Read more.
5. Woman makes plea deal in beating death of 5-year-old son
A Chicago woman residing in Davenport at the time of her 5-year-old son’s beating death took a plea deal in Iowa District Court in Scott County Friday.
Jacqueline M. Rambert, 24, pleaded guilty Friday to child endangerment multiple acts and child endangerment death resulting in death of her 5-year-old son Ja’Shawn Russell.
Prosecutors agreed to drop a murder charge in return for her pleas.
Rambert is to be sentenced March 20.
Her former boyfriend, Tre Henderson, stands trail beginning Feb. 3.
On April 27, 2018, Rambert called 911 because her son Ja’Shawn Russell, was choking and unresponsive, according to the arrest affidavit.
The boy was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport and later airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City with life-threatening injuries. Ja’Shawn died May 1.
An autopsy determined he died died from complications of blunt force injuries of the head. The autopsy also revealed numerous injuries of the torso and extremities, including multiple healing rib fractures and contusions of the diaphragm. Rambert was arrested in Chicago in August. Henderson was arrested in Indiana.
Court documents said Henderson assaulted the boy in April of 2018, causing head and other injuries that resulted in the boy vomiting several times over a four-day period.