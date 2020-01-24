Rick's Six: Fresh wet snow, former EM cop charged with sex assaul, child porn, and nursing home chain fined for numerous safety violations

A good Friday to all. Good news for all those who enjoy snowballs and snow people. This morning's wet snow is perfect for those activities. On a more serious side, the Quad-City area is under a winter weather advisory and a snow emergency in Davenport.
Below, the details.
A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad-City region is in effect until noon today.
According to the advisory: "A slow moving storm system will continue to produce snow across the area through mid morning. Additional snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible, leading to storm totals of 2 to 4 inches. Snow is expected to diminish to drizzle and flurries by mid morning. Roads will remain slick and snow covered over much of the area through the morning commute."
Advisory summary
WHAT: Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois.
WHEN: Until noon today.
IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions due to heavy wet snow. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Slow down and use caution while traveling.
1. Snow, drizzle and patchy fog
We're looking at drizzle, snow and patchy fog today with a high near 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight drizzle and snow is likely before 1 a.m. then a chance of snow. Look for patchy fog before 7 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph, will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 9 a.m. then a slight chance of snow between 9 a.m. and noon. It will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
A Snow Emergency for Davenport is in effect until 4 p.m., Saturday.
Parking on Posted Snow Routes is prohibited when a Snow Emergency is in effect. With more than 1,200 tickets being issued during the last two snow emergencies, city staff will be increasing enforcement.
Residents and visitors to downtown can park in the city’s ramps to avoid a ticket. Parking will be free in the city’s ramps until 8 a.m., Monday.
2. Multiple people in custody after shooting outside NorthPark Mall
Several people were taken into custody after a shooting Thursday outside NorthPark Mall, 300 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
Police said no injuries or damage were reported.
Officers canvassed the Dillard’s parking lot, where at least eight fired shell casings were recovered.
While emergency responders gathered at the mall, other police officers and Iowa State Patrol searched an area on 37th Street around College, Esplanade and Mississippi avenues near a group of apartment buildings.
Mark Moore, manager at Dahl Ford Detail Center, Davenport, watched the action along with other employees. He said this isn’t the first time he has seen police or crime in the area.
“We happened to look out the window and noticed a lot of squad cars, state troopers, and ‘unmarkeds,’ flying down the street in front of my shop (at Mississippi Avenue and 37th Street),” he said. Read more.
Related reading
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
3. United Township student resource officer charged with sex assault, possession of child porn
A former student resource officer at United Township High School was charged Thursday with sexual assault and possessing child pornography.
Former East Moline Officer Kirk DeGreve was formally charged in Rock Island County with two counts Class 1 felony criminal sexual assault and two counts Class 3 felony possession of child pornography.
According to a new release from Rock Island State's Attorney Dora Villarreal, in August 2019 the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office was notified of a complaint involving a Student Resource Officer at United Township High School. Read more.
4. Bayside Bistro delivers with its new dinner options
When it comes to dining out, there tends to be a disconnect between cooks and customers. Typically, you go to a restaurant, eat, visit with friends or family, chat a little with your waiter or waitress, and leave without ever really having a connection to the people who made your food.
That isn't the case at Bayside Bistro in the Village of East Davenport if owners LaTisha and Darryl Howlett can help it. The Howletts care about the food they make, the atmosphere they create and their customers' experience.
Since Bayside opened in late August 2018, the restaurant, 1105 Christie St., Davenport, has painstakingly crafted breakfasts and lunches from scratch, with whole ingredients mindful of various dietary needs. Last November, Bayside rolled out a dinner menu that fits the same bill. Read more.
5. History of harm: Aperion fined $367K in 2019 just in Illinois
Aperion Care, the nursing home chain in talks to buy Rock Island County's Hope Creek Care Center, was fined $366,800 by the Illinois Department of Public Health in 2019 across its 34 Illinois facilities, including a $50,000 fine at the Forest Park location after the body of a 64-year-old man with dementia was found in a river after he fled the facility.
The same Forest Park location was fined $50,000 a few months prior when a man recovering from surgery was found unconscious in a pool of blood. He died at a hospital less than an hour later.
The Springfield Aperion facility was fined $25,000 for the death of a patient caused by an insulin spike after staff failed to measure his blood sugar. His family consented to remove his ventilator after doctors were unable to revive him.
Aperion Care owns 34 facilities in Illinois and 13 in Indiana. Ten of its Indiana facilities were cited in 2019, including the Marion Aperion Care for the death of a diabetic woman whose insulin treatments were also botched.
By comparison, Hope Creek was cited and fined $2,200 one time in 2019, for an incident related to the fall of a patient who required stitches for a scalp laceration. Read more.
6. Cell phone etiquette — When can you use cell phones at concerts, plays?
Just about everyone has a cell phone — 96 percent of U.S. adults according to a recent study. Americans spend much of their days with phones in their hands, and the phone is rarely more than a few feet away.
At concerts and plays, though, patrons are typically asked to turn off or silence their phones, as they can be distracting for performers and fellow patrons.
But across the country, that doesn't always stop tech rebels.
Last month, chaos broke out at an opening-night screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Vancouver, B.C., after a moviegoer allegedly punched a man for using his phone in the theater and the film had to be paused, according to CTV News. Read more.
Trending headlines
Seventh person arrested in connection with Davenport credit union fraud conspiracy
First choice, Andrew Yang. Second choice, Donald Trump: Iowans for Yang mull options before caucuses
Latest: Multiple people in custody after shooting outside NorthPark Mall
Bettendorf man charged with selling heroin
Editorial: Klobuchar is the one