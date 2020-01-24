Rick's Six: Fresh wet snow, former EM cop charged with sex assaul, child porn, and nursing home chain fined for numerous safety violations

1. Snow, drizzle and patchy fog

We're looking at drizzle, snow and patchy fog today with a high near 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight drizzle and snow is likely before 1 a.m. then a chance of snow. Look for patchy fog before 7 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph, will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 9 a.m. then a slight chance of snow between 9 a.m. and noon. It will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 27 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.

A Snow Emergency for Davenport is in effect until 4 p.m., Saturday.

Parking on Posted Snow Routes is prohibited when a Snow Emergency is in effect. With more than 1,200 tickets being issued during the last two snow emergencies, city staff will be increasing enforcement.