A National Weather Service Wind Chill Warning continues today until noon.
According to the warning, "Strong winds have diminished but bitterly cold temperatures have settled in across the area. Winds of 5 to 10 mph will combine with the air temperatures of -5 to -15 to produce wind chills between 20 to 35 below zero. The coldest conditions are along and north of Interstate 80. By 10 a.m., rising temperatures will allow wind chills to improve to around -20, and by noon, wind chills should no longer pose a danger."
• WHAT: Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
• WHERE: Portions of east central Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois.
• WHEN: The Wind Chill Warning is through noon today. Wind chills should rise above -30 by 9 a.m., and above -20 between 10 a.m. and noon.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
• PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
1. Today's forecast
Snow is likely today mainly after noon. The high will be near 8 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight snow is likely before 8 p.m. with a low around -7 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: There's a 20 percent chance of snow after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 12 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees.
Saturday night will see a 20 percent chance of snow before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 5 degrees.
Sunday brings a slight chance of snow between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 17 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday night: Snow after 1 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 9 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
2. School closings, delays
Most area schools are closed today or delaying the start of classes because of the frigid weather. Check out the list.
3. Man seriously injured after being hit by a snowplow in LeClaire
An Iowa Department of Transportation snowplow struck a man, seriously injuring him, LeClaire police said.
According to LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas, the crash happened at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found the man, whose identity has not been released, lying in the northbound lane in the 1400 block of South Cody Road.
Police determined he had pulled his vehicle onto the shoulder of the road and was outside when the snowplow struck him. Read more.
4. Injured Clinton firefighter, cleared to go home today
Clinton firefighter Adam Cain, who was severely injured Jan. 5 while fighting a silo fire at the ADM Grain Facility in Clinton, will go home today, according to Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke.
“Firefighter Cain has met with his surgery team, trauma team and physical therapy team,” Brooke said. They agreed Cain has done “amazingly well in his healing process.” Read more.
5. Car thefts continue to be challenge in Davenport, Bettendorf
Vehicle thefts — primarily committed by juveniles — continued to be a challenge for police in Bettendorf and Davenport in 2018.
Preliminary numbers obtained by the Quad-City Times through an open records request showed that Davenport recorded 551 stolen vehicles between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31. In 2017, 587 vehicles were stolen.
Bettendorf had 82 vehicles stolen, up from 55 in 2017.
“Obviously there’s challenges with the stolen vehicles and keeping our officers safe out on the street who are dealing with these highly dynamic, evolving situations with these juveniles and stolen cars,” Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said. Read more.
6. Moline road work update
According to the I-74 bridge people daily lane closures in Moline will continue on 4th Avenue between 19th and 23rd Streets through February. There will be intermittent flagging to get trucks in and out of the closed lanes and also to move equipment across the road.
