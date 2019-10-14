{{featured_button_text}}

10/14/19

A good Columbus Day Monday to all. This national holiday officially marks the anniversary of Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492.

NWS: Summary

Today also marks a return of frosty weather to the Quad-Cities.

A National Weather Service frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m., today.

According to the advisory:

• WHAT: Temperatures of 30 to 35 will result in frost formation.

• WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.

• WHEN: Until 9 a.m. this morning.

• IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Some areas will see short lived freezing temperatures as well.

1. Today's forecast: A high in the mid-50s

NWS: Week

Today look for widespread frost before 9 a.m., then sunny skies with a high near 56 degrees.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 45 degrees.

Tuesday: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Skies wlll be partly sunny with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 41 degrees. South wind 10 to 15 mph will become west in the afternoon with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Seven day forecast

NWS Flood

The Wapsipinicon River in DeWitt and the Rock River in Moline have crested and are beginning to fall.

In the Quad-Cities, the Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15.

Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise to 17.3 feet this morning then begin falling. At 17 feet, water is over most of Davenport`s LeClaire Park and lower parking lots.

Area river levels

2. Southbound lane closure on U.S. 61 just south of Iowa 92

U.S. 61 sign

Road construction on U.S. 61 in Louisa County will require closing the southbound lane to traffic for about two miles just south of Iowa 92, near Grandview, beginning at 6 a.m. today, until Friday, Oct. 18, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mount Pleasant construction office.

Drivers will be directed to use an official 50-mile marked detour and will follow Iowa 92 (east and west for about 17.5 miles), U.S. 218/Iowa 27 (north and south for about 12 miles), and Iowa 78 (east and west about 20.5 miles). The detour will be in place for about 5 days, weather permitting. Local traffic will have access to U.S. 61 except for the two-mile southbound lane closure starting at U.S. 61 (exit 74) near Grandview, to just north of 130th Street near mile marker 72.15.

3. Best of the week

102518-bet-scarecrow-003

Three-year-old Sofia Taylor tosses a bean bag at one of the glowing monsters in the Glow Games area during the Scarecrow Shenanigans event at the Bettendorf Family Museum held last year.

Here are nine fun things to do this week in the Quad-Cities. Read more.  Also check out these Halloween-related activities coming up in the Quad-Cities. Read more.

4. Shrink Smart is a new model for communities that are losing people. Could it work in the Quad-City area?

Ridgewood Spartans moment

A fan shares a moment with a football player for the Ridgewood Spartans in Cambridge, Ill., on Oct. 4.

In the rural Heartland, as in thousands of small towns across the country, high school football is a pillar of local life. But its survival is threatened. The number of young men is declining.

So a decade ago, Cambridge, Ill. — pop. 2,087, and shrinking — entered an agreement with AlWood High School, in nearby Woodhull, to combine high school teams.

At first, the community pushed back. The deal made longtime foes into teammates almost overnight. Community members worried that the merger would ruin the best parts of both teams, killing morale and the whole program with it.

But one stubborn fact left no other choice: Without the co-op, the schools wouldn’t have enough players to field teams.

“We depend on it,” said David Althaus, whose son plays on the football team and daughter marches in the band.

Ten years later, something remarkable has happened: The football program is thriving. This year’s team won its first five games and is poised for the playoffs. Read more.

5. After HGTV: 'House Hunters' couple enjoys their Davenport condo

101019-qct-fea-househunters-001

Doug and Lisa Dorris in their new home, Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Davenport. The couple's purchase process was part of an episode of "House Hunters" on HGTV.

And they lived happily ever after in the condo of their — almost — dreams.

Lisa and Doug Dorris, of Davenport, had a great time on an episode of the HGTV television series, “House Hunters." They also enjoy the condo they looked at in the “Dueling in Davenport” episode broadcast Sept. 24.

“We did have differences of opinion on what we wanted,” Doug Dorris said. They debated the appeal of a single-family home versus maintenance-free condo living.

Their contract prevents them from sharing their Davenport address or talking about exactly how the show is made. But they, and Mel Foster Realtor Pieter Hanson of Coal Valley were glad to talk about their overall experience. Read more.

6. ICYMI: Couple infuses Davenport mansion with new life

101319-qct-qca-struck-23.jpg

The back of the Struck mansion is distinguished by four five-window bays, a semi-circular porch with balustrade and roof peaks topped with round stone finials. The finial on the right was missing when the McDonalds bought the house last year, but they found it in the attic and had it reinstalled.

A year ago Times reporter Alma Gaul wrote in this space about the Kuno Struck mansion, a stone-and-brick home built in the Jacobean Revival style of architecture, the type you might expect to find in Europe but not central Davenport.

Built during 1910-11, the home retained its grand central staircase, fireplaces, stained glass windows and other features that ranked it among the "Magnificent Mansions of the Quad-Cities," according to a 1958 series in a predecessor to this newspaper.

But the roof leaked, interior plaster was crumbled and small trees were growing in the gutters. Vacant and for sale, the home's future was in doubt.

Then, enter Randy and Mary McDonald. Read more.

Today's photo gallery: 'Stop the Madness' rally

Trump Victory hosting the 'Stop the Madness' Rally and Protest near the office of U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., on Saturday. Oct. 12, 2019, in Rock Island.

