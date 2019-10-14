The back of the Struck mansion is distinguished by four five-window bays, a semi-circular porch with balustrade and roof peaks topped with round stone finials. The finial on the right was missing when the McDonalds bought the house last year, but they found it in the attic and had it reinstalled.
A good Columbus Day Monday to all. This national holiday officially marks the anniversary of Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492.
Today also marks a return of frosty weather to the Quad-Cities.
A National Weather Service frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m., today.
According to the advisory:
• WHAT: Temperatures of 30 to 35 will result in frost formation.
• WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
• WHEN: Until 9 a.m. this morning.
• IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Some areas will see short lived freezing temperatures as well.
1. Today's forecast: A high in the mid-50s
Today look for widespread frost before 9 a.m., then sunny skies with a high near 56 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. The overnight low will be around 45 degrees.
Tuesday: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Skies wlll be partly sunny with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 41 degrees. South wind 10 to 15 mph will become west in the afternoon with gusts as high as 30 mph.
The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, spent its 104th day of 2019 over its 15-foot flood stage.
2. Southbound lane closure on U.S. 61 just south of Iowa 92
Road construction on U.S. 61 in Louisa County will require closing the southbound lane to traffic for about two miles just south of Iowa 92, near Grandview, beginning at 6 a.m. today, until Friday, Oct. 18, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mount Pleasant construction office.
Drivers will be directed to use an official 50-mile marked detour and will follow Iowa 92 (east and west for about 17.5 miles), U.S. 218/Iowa 27 (north and south for about 12 miles), and Iowa 78 (east and west about 20.5 miles). The detour will be in place for about 5 days, weather permitting. Local traffic will have access to U.S. 61 except for the two-mile southbound lane closure starting at U.S. 61 (exit 74) near Grandview, to just north of 130th Street near mile marker 72.15.
3. Best of the week
Here are nine fun things to do this week in the Quad-Cities. Read more. Also check out these Halloween-related activities coming up in the Quad-Cities.Read more.
4. Shrink Smart is a new model for communities that are losing people. Could it work in the Quad-City area?
In the rural Heartland, as in thousands of small towns across the country, high school football is a pillar of local life. But its survival is threatened. The number of young men is declining.
So a decade ago, Cambridge, Ill. — pop. 2,087, and shrinking — entered an agreement with AlWood High School, in nearby Woodhull, to combine high school teams.
At first, the community pushed back. The deal made longtime foes into teammates almost overnight. Community members worried that the merger would ruin the best parts of both teams, killing morale and the whole program with it.
But one stubborn fact left no other choice: Without the co-op, the schools wouldn’t have enough players to field teams.
“We depend on it,” said David Althaus, whose son plays on the football team and daughter marches in the band.
Ten years later, something remarkable has happened: The football program is thriving. This year’s team won its first five games and is poised for the playoffs. Read more.
5. After HGTV: 'House Hunters' couple enjoys their Davenport condo
And they lived happily ever after in the condo of their — almost — dreams.
Lisa and Doug Dorris, of Davenport, had a great time on an episode of the HGTV television series, “House Hunters." They also enjoy the condo they looked at in the “Dueling in Davenport” episode broadcast Sept. 24.
“We did have differences of opinion on what we wanted,” Doug Dorris said. They debated the appeal of a single-family home versus maintenance-free condo living.
Their contract prevents them from sharing their Davenport address or talking about exactly how the show is made. But they, and Mel Foster Realtor Pieter Hanson of Coal Valley were glad to talk about their overall experience. Read more.
6. ICYMI: Couple infuses Davenport mansion with new life
A year ago Times reporter Alma Gaul wrote in this space about the Kuno Struck mansion, a stone-and-brick home built in the Jacobean Revival style of architecture, the type you might expect to find in Europe but not central Davenport.
Built during 1910-11, the home retained its grand central staircase, fireplaces, stained glass windows and other features that ranked it among the "Magnificent Mansions of the Quad-Cities," according to a 1958 series in a predecessor to this newspaper.
But the roof leaked, interior plaster was crumbled and small trees were growing in the gutters. Vacant and for sale, the home's future was in doubt.
The Kuno Struck mansion is made of red brick and limestone in what's called the Jacobean Revival style of architecture. It was featured in a story titled "Still magnificent, after all these years," published in the Oct. 21 edition of the Quad-City Times' Home & Garden section.
The living room is 27 feet long and 18 feet wide, with wood wainscoting, six built-in, glass-fronted cabinets, a five-window bay with colored glass, crown molding and an large limestone fireplace decorated with oak leaves and acorns.
This is one of three paintings on the wall of the home's staircase. The McDonalds bought it years ago at an estate sale. More recently, while visiting a museum in Florence, Italy, Randy McDonald turned a corner and came face-to-face with the original. The girl is a member of the Medici family that ruled much of Italy and helped boost the Renaissance period.
The stone fireplace mantel in the living room is carved with oak leaves and acorns, topped by dentils, or small squares. Sitting on the mantel is a reproduction Kuno Struck painting and behind it is some of the extensive mahogony woodwork found in the room.
The solarium inside of the Kuno Struck mansion features a curved wall with French doors opening to a terrace. The doors are topped with arched windows filled with green, red and amber colored stained glass.
This modern take on a crystal chandelier is in the solarium. It consists of two concentric ovals of cut glass prisms that send colorful rainbows about the room. The top oval is about four feet across, which looked pretty big in the store, but when the McDonalds went to hang it, they wished it was six feet because a large room needs a large fixture, Randy McDonald said.
The back of the Struck mansion is distinguished by four five-window bays, a semi-circular porch with balustrade and roof peaks topped with round stone finials. The finial on the right was missing when the McDonalds bought the house last year, but they found it in the attic and had it reinstalled.