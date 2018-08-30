The image of jazz great Bix Beiderbecke looks concerned as Mike McManus of Andalusia, Ill., clear the River Drive site Monday, Feb. 11, 1991, for riverboat gambling-related construction. Plans call for demolition of the Davenport mural. Published, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 1991. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
A good Thursday to all. The start of our final holiday weekend of the summer — Labor Day — is almost upon us. Here's how the National Weather Service believes the weather picture is shaping up.
1. Mostly sunny and cooler
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees.
Friday brings a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees.
Friday night showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
2. Bettendorf man arrested on child porn-related charges
A 21-year-old Bettendorf man has been arrested on child pornography-related charges, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said late Wednesday.
Alexander Richard Valant, of 5295 Surrey Dr., is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to five years. Read more.
With its endless views of the Mississippi River, scenic picnic spots, and flat bike trail, dozens of people enjoy the lush, landscaped recreational path along Ben Butterworth Parkway daily. And so do hundreds of geese.
"We have an abnormally large flock of geese along the bike path this year," Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said. "They've become somewhat of a traffic problem. They walk back and forth across the road to get to grassy areas on the other side. I've seen some near-misses with accidents there. It's a cleanliness issue and potentially a traffic safety issue, too."
In an attempt to curtail the problem along the 5-mile section of trail, city officials are using a new approach to geese control this summer: a simple fence. Read more.
4. Ask the Times: What are the devices on top of utility poles?
A Quad-City Times reader asked our "Ask the Times" columnist Roy Booker this question — "I noticed this device on the top of a utility pole near Central Park Avenue and Division Street. Now that I have noticed it, I am spotting more of them around town. I am curious as to what they are for?"Read Roy's response.
5. Retro Thursday: Images from the past
