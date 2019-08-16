Peter Ruklic, of Rock Island, center left, points to an area of the Rock Island Illinois 92 corridor as he asks questions and discusses ideas with Justin Opitz, center right, of Gewalt Hamilton Associates.
A good Friday to all. If you are a betting person, you have a 50-50 chance of getting today's forecast correct. That's because there's a 50 percent chance we will see showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m. There's also a 50 percent chance we won't. So place your bets.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high today near 80 degrees
Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will partly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees.
Saturday there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
Saturday night showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 a.m. with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
2. Government Bridge to close today for repairs
The Rock Island Arsenal Directorate of Public Works will be performing repairs to the Government Bridge between Davenport and Arsenal Island today which will close the bridge to vehicle traffic.
The bridge will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., depending on the weather.
The bridge will be open to pedestrians during the scheduled work. Signage and barricades will be installed during the closure.
Gears and chains are seen on the Government Bridge turnstile at the Rock Island Arsenal on Wednesday, October 12, 2016. The swing bridge connects Rock Island and Davenport over the Mississippi River and was constructed in 1896 by plans of architect Ralph Modjeski.
Bridge Supervisor Mike Dunne stands on top of the Government Bridge control tower at the Rock Island Arsenal on Wednesday, October 12, 2016.
36.2.
The Government Bridge turnstile helps the swing span turn.
3. LeClaire woman accused of pocketing donated money from fundraiser
A LeClaire woman is facing a theft charge after police say she pocketed donated funds from a fundraiser that was intended to help a local family with medical expenses.
Barbara Opal Ritter, 59, of the 300 block of Walnut Court, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday on one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
She was released more than an hour later after posting $2,000 through a bail bond company.
In May, the LeClaire Police Department was contacted about a possible theft form a charity fundraiser.
A LeClaire family held a fundraiser in March to raise money for medical expenses for their daughter. Ritter was in charge of organizing the vendor fair portion of the fundraiser, police said in a news release.
In a joint announcement released Thursday, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said the funding will go toward repairing or upgrading windows, floors, ceilings, interior and exterior walls, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire protection systems, electric systems, lighting, insulation, communications, and information technology systems. Funding also will cover abatement of lead paint and asbestos.
The renovations will enhance mission readiness for the Army Sustainment Command Headquarters. Read more.
5. Workshop gathered ideas on how to improve the Illinois 92 corridor
As Irene Mekus and her fiancé, Angel Munoz, of East Moline, looked over the map of the two-and-a-half mile Illinois 92 corridor that stretches from Rock Island to Silvis the two were pretty much in sync about what they would like to see improved.
“From East Moline, when you’re entering Moline from East Moline, I would like to see that road smoother,” Mekus said, as Munoz smiled and nodded. “It’s pretty bumpy and it’s been bumpy for years.” Read more.
6. Quarterback battle highlights St. Ambrose fall camp
After a pair of sub-.500 seasons, the St. Ambrose football program enjoyed a turnaround in 2018, finishing 6-4 and earning plenty of experience in the process.
Now, the Fighting Bees are looking to build on that foundation.
The Bees return plenty of experience all over the field but are starting anew at quarterback after the graduation of two-year starter Jake Romani. Junior Dino Borrelli and sophomore John Benckendorf have been battling all offseason for the job and enter fall camp without much separation. Read more.
St. Ambrose’s Isaiah Hawkins runs with the ball during practice Thursday at the St. Vincent Center Athletic Complex. Hawkins is moving to receiver after rushing for over 500 yards last season as a sophomore.
St. Ambrose quarterback Dino Borrelli throws a pass during practice Thursday at the St. Vincent Center Athletic Complex. Borrelli is battling for the starting job with John Benckendorf after starting one game last year.
St. Ambrose quarterback John Benckendorf poses for a portrait with shoes that have a message written on them for a friend who passed away during media day Thursday, August 15, 2019, at St. Vincent Center in Davenport.
St. Ambrose wide receivers Matt Coovert, Vince Vignali, Hunter Thompson, JD Villafuerte, Isaiah Hawkins, and Tom Macari pose for a photo during media day Thursday, August 15, 2019, at St. Vincent Center in Davenport. Head coach Mike Magistrelli believes this is the deepest wide receiver core he's had in his time as a head coach.
St. Ambrose wide receivers Matt Coovert, Vince Vignali, Hunter Thompson, JD Villafuerte, Isaiah Hawkins, and Tom Macari pose for a photo during media day Thursday at the St. Vincent Center Athletic Complex. SAU coach Mike Magistrelli believes this is the deepest wide receiver corps he's had in his 13 years as head coach.
