A good Friday to all. If you are a betting person, you have a 50-50 chance of getting today's forecast correct. That's because there's a 50 percent chance we will see showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m. There's also a 50 percent chance we won't. So place your bets.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

1. A high today near 80 degrees

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will partly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees.

Saturday there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.

Saturday night showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 a.m. with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.

2.  Government Bridge to close today for repairs

Arsenal bridge

The Government Bridge.

The Rock Island Arsenal Directorate of Public Works will be performing repairs to the Government Bridge between Davenport and Arsenal Island today which will close the bridge to vehicle traffic.

The bridge will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., depending on the weather.

The bridge will be open to pedestrians during the scheduled work. Signage and barricades will be installed during the closure.

Use caution when traveling near the area.

3. LeClaire woman accused of pocketing donated money from fundraiser

Barbara Opal Ritter

Barbara Opal Ritter

A LeClaire woman is facing a theft charge after police say she pocketed donated funds from a fundraiser that was intended to help a local family with medical expenses.

 Barbara Opal Ritter, 59, of the 300 block of Walnut Court, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday on one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

She was released more than an hour later after posting $2,000 through a bail bond company.

In May, the LeClaire Police Department was contacted about a possible theft form a charity fundraiser.

A LeClaire family held a fundraiser in March to raise money for medical expenses for their daughter. Ritter was in charge of organizing the vendor fair portion of the fundraiser, police said in a news release.

The family told police Ritter failed to turn over the donated funds from the vendors. An investigation concluded that the total amount owed to the family was $972.

Ritter deposited the funds into her personal bank account and admitted to using those funds to take care of personal financial obligations, according to the release.

4. Arsenal gets $52M for renovations, IT upgrades

Arsenal island

The Rock Island Arsenal has secured $52 million in federal funding for renovations and information technology upgrades for the Army Sustainment Command Headquarters.

In a joint announcement released Thursday, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said the funding will go toward repairing or upgrading windows, floors, ceilings, interior and exterior walls, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire protection systems, electric systems, lighting, insulation, communications, and information technology systems. Funding also will cover abatement of lead paint and asbestos.

The renovations will enhance mission readiness for the Army Sustainment Command Headquarters. Read more.

5. Workshop gathered ideas on how to improve the Illinois 92 corridor

Illinois 92 1

Peter Ruklic, of Rock Island, center left, points to an area of the Rock Island Illinois 92 corridor as he asks questions and discusses ideas with Justin Opitz, center right, of Gewalt Hamilton Associates. 

As Irene Mekus and her fiancé, Angel Munoz, of East Moline, looked over the map of the two-and-a-half mile Illinois 92 corridor that stretches from Rock Island to Silvis the two were pretty much in sync about what they would like to see improved.

“From East Moline, when you’re entering Moline from East Moline, I would like to see that road smoother,” Mekus said, as Munoz smiled and nodded. “It’s pretty bumpy and it’s been bumpy for years.” Read more.

6. Quarterback battle highlights St. Ambrose fall camp

081519-qct-spt-ambrose-football-026a.JPG

St. Ambrose quarterbacks Dino Borrelli and John Benckendorf pose for a photo during media day Thursday at St. Vincent Center in Davenport.

After a pair of sub-.500 seasons, the St. Ambrose football program enjoyed a turnaround in 2018, finishing 6-4 and earning plenty of experience in the process.

Now, the Fighting Bees are looking to build on that foundation.

The Bees return plenty of experience all over the field but are starting anew at quarterback after the graduation of two-year starter Jake Romani. Junior Dino Borrelli and sophomore John Benckendorf have been battling all offseason for the job and enter fall camp without much separation. Read more.

