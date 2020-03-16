Rick's Six: Governor wants Iowa schools closed for a month, bars/ restaurants close tonight amid coronavirus threat, and coronavirus testing in the Q-C

A good Monday to all when concerns are focused on the impact of the coronavrius. Here's the weather outlook from the National Weather Service.
1. Cloudy with a high in lower 40s
There's a slight chance of snow, mixing with rain after 9 a.m., then gradually ending and becoming cloudy with a high near 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight there's a slight chance of rain between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. Rain is likely overnight. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
2. Iowa Governor recommends schools close for a month
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended Iowa schools close for four weeks and after Sunday’s discovery of “substantial community spread of COVID-19” in the state.
“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds said in a statement Sunday night. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.” Read more.
3. Illinois governor orders bars and restaurants to close temporarily starting Monday night
The governor of Illinois on Sunday ordered all bars and restaurants in his state to close amid the threat of the new coronavirus, and officials elsewhere in the country said they were considering similar restrictions after revelers ignored warnings against attending large gatherings.
"The time for persuasion and public appeals is over,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “This is not a joke. No one is immune to this.”
The Democratic governor said he had tried earlier this week to appeal to everyone’s good judgment to stay home, to avoid bars, and not congregate in crowds. He added that it is unfortunate that many people didn’t take that seriously.
The order takes effect tonight and will last through March 30. Read more.
Related reading
• 102 years ago, the Spanish flu slammed the Quad Cities. Here's what it teaches us about pandemics.
4. Here's how many Scott County residents have been tested for COVID-19
The Iowa Department of Public Health has tested nine Scott County residents for COVID-19 at the State Hygienic Laboratory, and all results have been negative, said Louis Katz, medical director for the Scott County Health Department.
Katz, who shared the numbers exclusively with the Times, added that it's believed three to five more individuals were tested commercially — all with negative results.
There are no known cases of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, in the Quad Cities. Read more.
5. Traffic alert for I-74 bridge traffic
Beginning today, weather permitting, work to reconstruct eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 will require changes to accessing eastbound I-74 and Avenue of the Cities in Moline.
The changes will take place in stages over several days starting at 7th Avenue.
Getting to eastbound I-74
• The eastbound I-74 entrance ramps at 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities will be closed.
• From downtown Moline: Take 7th Avenue to southbound 15th Street, continue on southbound 16th Street, turn left onto eastbound John Deere Road, and then take the ramp to eastbound I-74 (Galesburg).
• From Avenue of the Cities: Take southbound 16th Street, turn left onto eastbound John Deere Road, and then take the ramp to eastbound I-74 (Galesburg).
Getting to Avenue of the Cities
• The eastbound I-74 exit ramp to Avenue of the Cities will be closed.
• Detour: Remain on eastbound I-74 and exit at East John Deere Road (Exit 4B), then take the first ramp on the right that says “Local Traffic - Davenport” to get on westbound (Iowa-bound) I-74. Continue on westbound I-74 and exit at Avenue of the Cities (Exit 3).
• The eastbound I-74 entrance ramp at 7th Avenue will be closed and southbound 19th Street will remain closed.
• Detour: Take 7th Avenue to southbound 15th Street to Avenue of the Cities.
19th Street detour changes
• Southbound 19th Street between 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities will remain closed but there will be a NEW detour route beginning March 16. Follow the marked detour: Take 7th Avenue to southbound 15th Street to Avenue of the Cities to 19th Street.
Confused? Check out the diagrams pictured above.
6. Uber driver says Bettendorf rider sexually assaulted him
A 31-year-old man faces charges of third-degree sex abuse, a felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor, after an Uber driver said the man sexually assaulted him.
Bettendorf police arrested Clinton David Calfee just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
The driver, 44, told police he dropped off the suspect at Greenwood Avenue and River Drive. Intoxicated, the suspect canceled his trip in the middle of the ride, then groped the driver and offered a sexual act. Read more.
Related reading
• Bettendorf police capture wanted man after he crashes car during pursuit
• Update: Two charged in death of Rock Island baby
• One dead after Friday morning fire on E. Rusholme Street in Davenport
• Davenport police round up 6 underage escapees from Wittenmyer Youth Center
Trending headlines
102 years ago, the Spanish flu slammed the Quad Cities. Here's what it teaches us about pandemics.
Uber driver says Bettendorf rider sexually assaulted him
Column: COVID-19 in the Q-C is going to get worse
Here's how many Scott County residents have been tested for COVID-19
Reynolds recommends Iowa schools close for a month
Today's photo galleries:
Sunday Mass at St. Anthony's Catholic Church
031520-qc-nws-church-01.JPG
031520-qc-nws-church-02.JPG
031520-qc-nws-church-03.JPG
031520-qc-nws-church-04.JPG
031520-qc-nws-church-05.JPG
031520-qc-nws-church-06.JPG
031520-qc-nws-church-07.JPG
031520-qc-nws-church-08.JPG
031520-qc-nws-church-09.JPG
031520-qc-nws-church-10.JPG
031520-qc-nws-church-11.JPG
031520-qc-nws-church-12.JPG
031520-qc-nws-church-13.JPG
031520-qc-nws-church-14.JPG
031520-qc-nws-church-15.JPG
Tags
- Local-weather
- Weather
- Update
- Photo
- Motorist
- Rick
- Headline
- Beginning
- Truss
- Lane
- Driver
- Highway
- Work
- Extra Time
- Speed Limit
- John Deere Road
- Illinois
- Attention
- Building Industry
- Closure
- Dr
- Moline
- Street
- Flood Gate
- Pumping Station
- Water Pumping Station
- Journalism
- Technical Terms
- North
- Avenue
- Staff
- News Media
- Flash
- Baseball Field
- Riverview Park
- Basketball
- Today
- Season
- Trend
- Image
- Photography
- I-74
- Detour
- Ramp
- Exit
- Traffic
- Resident
- Meteorology
- Law
- Transports
- Scott County Health Department
- Kim Reynolds
- Uber
- Close
- Criminal Law
- Motor Vehicle
- Louis Katz
- Restaurant
- School
- Crime
- Coronavirus
- Bar
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.