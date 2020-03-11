Rick's Six: Grand Parade is still on, Boy Scouts brace for more cost hikes, and birthday card arrives 12 years late

A good Wednesday to all. Another mild couple of days await Quad-Citians before a cold front moves into the region bringing freezing temps and a possibility of snow come Saturday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Rock is expected to rise above flood stage tonight in Joslin
The Rock River at Joslin is expected to rise into minor flooding late tonight. A flood warning is in effect until further notice. Early today the Rock was at 10.7 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise to 12.7 feet Friday morning. At 12.5 feet, water affects some summer cottages along the river.
Today will start off cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.
For Thursday rain is likely after after 1 p.m. with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night and Saturday a storm system is expected to spread a wintry mix of rain and snow across much of the outlook area. It is too early to determine any snowfall amounts.
2. Recognize this person? He's a suspect in a Whiteside County burglary
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's assistance in identifying the pictured male wanted for questioning in a burglary that occurred during the late hours of February 26 through the early morning hours of February 27. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the investigations division at 815-772-4044, or if you wish to remain anonymous and become eligible for up to a $1,000.00 reward call Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.
Moline firefighters respond to 3 fires
Firefighters in Moline had a busy day Tuesday, fighting three fires within a span of just a few hours.
The first fire, at 4 p.m., was in the women’s locker room at the Two Rivers YMCA, which was open Tuesday night.
A few hours later, an abandoned house caught fire. Then a third fire started at a home at 717 22nd St. while firefighters were wrapping up the fire at the abandoned home.
Firefighters were still on the scene of the 22nd Street fire at 10 p.m. Moline firefighters were assisted at the scene by East Moline firefighters.
Moline fire officials said more details about the fires will be released Wednesday.
3. After fee increase, Boy Scouts parents brace for more cost increases
Michelle Tipsword had just finished collecting 2020 dues for her son's Cub Scout pack when she received a shocking email.
"Actually, it was in November (2019), about a week after I finished. But collecting dues takes a while, so it felt like I had just finished," said Tipsword, who is the committee chairperson for Cub Scouts Pack 3163 in Washington, Ill. "At any rate, I got an email from the W.D. Boyce Council informing me dues had practically doubled — from $33 a year to $60.
"The reason given was that the liability insurance rates for the Boy Scouts of America had increased — because of sexual abuse allegations. So some of those costs had to be passed on. But there was almost no warning. There was no way we could go back to parents and ask for another $27. So we ate the cost and took it out of the pack fund."
Allegations of the sexual abuse of scouts gained widespread exposure in 2012 and the organization filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019. The financial fallout from the crimes is still unknown.
Like Tipsword and the scouts in Central Illinois, troops that are part of the ILLOWA Council faced the same increase in fees. And some of its members are bracing for even more increases. Read more.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 664 from Davenport, Iowa, from left, Danny Scordato, Brian Wadle, Jack Scordato and Noah Stoutenberg walk in unison during the 2013 Klondike Derby at Camp Loud Thunder near Andalusia, Illinois Saturday January 19, 2013. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
4. St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade will go on, despite nationwide coronavirus concerns
Boston and Dublin have canceled their St. Patrick's Day parades over fears of the novel coronavirus, and Chicago is considering the fate of its parade.
But the Quad-Cities festivities including the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade and the Gathering of the Clan Luncheon are still on, as are celebrations in several cities across Iowa and Illinois.
No cases of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, have been reported in the Quad-Cities. Thirteen cases have been confirmed in the Iowa City area and 19 in Illinois, though none in counties near the Quad-Cities.
"It's the normal precautionary steps," said Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick Society of the Quad-Cities, including the use of hand sanitizers and other hygiene products.
There's been no local order against public gatherings from county health departments or other officials.
The Society maintains the Grand Parade is the only bi-state St. Patrick's Day Parade in the United States. It begins Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Rock Island and ends in downtown Davenport. Read more.
Chris McCormick Pries is the Irish Mother of the Year from the annual Saint Patrick's Day parade and Grand marshal Kevin Fennelly, pose for a portrait outside of the Centennial Bridge, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Rock Island.
Chris McCormick Pries and Kevin Fennelly stand near the Master Sgt. Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge on Sunday, March 3, 2019. They will preside over this year's Grand Parade XXXIV as grand marshal and Irish Mother of the Year. The annual St. Patrick's Day parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, in downtown Rock Island, then cross the bridge to end in downtown Davenport.
"The First Irish Pope, His Hooleyness Malarkey I" rides at the front of the Peeters family float during the St. Patrick Society Quad-Cities Grand Parade in Davenport on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year marked the 33rd year of the parade, known as the nation's only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade.
Tom Peeters of Davenport, now the patriarch of the Peeters family, watches family members work on the family float at his mother's farm in Davenport on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Peeters sees the parade as a family reunion of sorts but also enjoys a bit of competition between other families, citing a rivalry with the Kinney clan as the two both hope to win the award for best Irish family float.
The 2003 Irish Mother of the Year, Jane Jones, right, greets Linda Phelan Shaw of Eldridge, who was selected as the 2017 Irish Mother of the Year at the Gathering of the Clan Luncheon on Friday at the RiverCenter in Davenport. The event is a prelude to the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXII, which steps off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Rock Island. It will cross the Centennial Bridge into Davenport and finish at the RiverCenter, where a post-parade party will go until 4 p.m.
The St. Patrick Society Grand Parade is back for its 32nd year set to step off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The 2-mile parade route starts at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island and crosses the Centennial Bridge to downtown Davenport with an after-party planned at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Don't forget to wear your green.