A good Thursday to all. Today is the first day of school for Rock Island students, so drivers be alert — slow down, obey stop signs and flashing lights on school buses.
Here are today's weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Heat on the way
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. Patchy fog is possible after 3 a.m. and will continue into Friday's morning commute.
After the fog clears, Friday will be sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 71 degrees. There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m.
2. Civil rights director accuses Davenport mayor of sexual harassment
Against the backdrop of mounting public pressure over a proposed change to Davenport’s civil rights commission, the director of the city’s civil rights office has accused Mayor Frank Klipsch of inappropriately touching her on two occasions and has called on him to resign.
Davenport Civil Rights director Latrice Lacey on Wednesday accused Klipsch of a pattern of harassment, retaliation and disregard for inappropriate behaviors by others within City Hall. She said the mayor’s actions demonstrate “a failure of leadership,” saying the behavior is not what “we would like to see from a public official. Read more.
3. New Davenport Dollar Tree opens today
A new Dollar Tree store opens in Davenport today. The 9,500-square foot discount store, 3301 W. Kimberly Road, will be open seven days a week. Up to 20 employees are being hired, and applications are still being accepted in-person or online.
Dollar Tree, which also includes Family Dollar stores, operates more than 15,000 stores across 48 states and in Canada, including several Quad-City locations.
4. Bix jazz fest sings with free options
Before there was a world-renowned Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race in Davenport, there was the world-renowned Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival in Davenport, which presents its 47th edition today to Saturday at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave.
There will be three nights and two afternoons of traditional jazz and swing, from five national bands, including the Fats Waller Legacy Band — made up of jazz stars such as Jeff Barnhart (piano/storyteller), Dave Bennett (clarinetist) and Hal Smith (drums). Those three also will break out during the fest and play twice as the Benny Goodman Trio. Read more.
5. Davenport proposes railroad bridge replacement
The City of Davenport has proposed replacing two Canadian Pacific-owned bridges over Elm and 13th streets, with the city and the railroad sharing the costs.
The city closed the Elm Street bridge between Jersey Ridge Road and Eastern Avenue in late May, citing "widespread deterioration" of the span's surface. Shortly after it ordered a separate bridge on 13th Street between Mound and Kuehl streets, closed. Read more.
6. Ask the Times ... for answers to your questions
A reader asks, "Do the professional golfers at the John Deere Classic need to pay an entry fee? I know that cars are loaned to them but what other expenses like rooms, food, etc. are loaned to them?" Times "Ask the Times" columnist Roy Booker gets the answer to that question and others. Read more.