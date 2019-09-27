A good Friday to all. Batten down the hatches. We're staring some heavy rains in the face. Here's a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.
"Scattered thunderstorms will move over the entire outlook area this morning. Lightning, small hail, and locally heavy rain are expected.
"This afternoon, a cold front and low pressure area will move into eastern Iowa. This will bring another round of thunderstorms, with potential for heavy rain and flash flooding if storms can move repeatedly over the same locations. In addition, there is a risk for large hail with these storms, and a low risk for damaging winds and possibly a tornado.
"The storm prediction center is forecasting a slight risk for severe storms over most of the outlook area through this evening.
"Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon in northeast Iowa, and slowly spread east and south during the evening hours. By midnight, the storms should be diminishing over the area.
"Saturday night into Sunday, heavy-rain producing thunderstorms with rainfall rates of 2 inches an hour will be likely. This may lead to flash flooding in areas where the ground is already saturated.
"Late Monday night into early Thursday, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected as a cold front slowly moves across the area. This extended period of wet weather may further aggravate any flooding issues."
1. Thunderstorms on the way
Look for showers and thunderstorms today. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. The high for the day will be near 74 degrees. South winds around 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. with a low around 58 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Saturday: There's a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 66 degrees. Northeast winds will gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday night there's a chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.
2. Mayoral candidates talk streets, flood control, marijuana during forum at St. Ambrose
With less than two weeks before the Oct. 8 primary election, the six candidates seeking Davenport’s top elected spot introduced themselves to hundreds of residents Thursday night as they compete for support amid a busy city election season.
Mayor Frank Klipsch is not running for reelection. While Davenport works under a weak-mayor system under which the mayor rarely casts a direct vote on policies in City Hall, the next mayor will be expected to offer insights and leadership with a host of resident concerns facing the the city. Read more.
Cutting the ribbon to unveil the new Agrisolutions 103,000 Sq. ft. facility, in Rock Island is Chandler Poole, Rock Island Economic Development Director, Tom Welke, President of Global Agrisolutions, Tim Dunn, President of Trinity Division, Butch Mandel, board of director of Agrisolutions, Mark Poulos, Mayor Pro-tem, Drue Mielke, Rock Island county, and Michael DeKeyser, plant manager.
Carl Thielen, general manager at New Providence, Iowa plant, talks about the robotic laser system during the Agrisolutions unveiling new 103,000 Sq. ft. facility, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Rock Island.
A police officer found Jasmine M. Sheley, 19, near Harrison Elementary School on 11th Street NE at 1:01 a.m., Cedar Rapids public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said. Police said Sheley had warrants for her arrest out of Scott County.
Buelow said Sheley fled. About a minute later, her vehicle was found crashed into the embankment at First Street and L Avenue NW. Her vehicle was on the levee, Buelow said. Authorities said Sheley got out of her vehicle and went down the embankment.
“She ended up submerged up to her mid-torso in the river and was found holding herself to the embankment with foliage,” Buelow said.
Cedar Rapids firefighters were called to the scene to help get Sheley out of the water, Buelow said.
She now faces charges in Linn County of failure to maintain control, disobeying a traffic signal, driving without a license and not having insurance.
She was returned to Scott County, where she had warrants for “numerous probation violations” related to a forgery arrest.
The start of the girls race with eventual winner from Moline Lylia Gomez (297), Thursday, September 26, 2019, during the Rock Island Boys/Girls Cross Country Invitational held at Campbell Sports Complex in Rock Island.
Moline's Lacey Lopez leads Geneseo's Lacey Laxton on the second lap for second place Thursday during the Rock Island Boys/Girls Cross Country Invitational held at Campbell Sports Complex in Rock Island. Lopez finished second, Laxton finished third.
The start of the boys race showing eventual winner Jackson McClellan (279), Thursday, September 26, 2019, during the Rock Island Boys/Girls Cross Country Invitational held at Campbell Sports Complex in Rock Island.
Moline's Jackson McClellan leads teammate Tim Wolf on Thursday during the Rock Island Boys/Girls Cross Country Invitational held at Campbell Sports Complex in Rock Island. McClellan won the race and Wolf came in second.
Moline's Jackson McClellan leads teammate Tim Wolf, Thursday, September 26, 2019, during the Rock Island Boys/Girls Cross Country Invitational held at Campbell Sports Complex in Rock Island. McClellan won the race and Wolf came in second.
Moline's Jackson McClellan slaps hands Thursday with teammate Jon Hutton after the Rock Island Boys/Girls Cross Country Invitational at Campbell Sports Complex in Rock Island. McClellan finished first, Hutton finished third.
Today's photo gallery: Q-C haunted places, believe it or not
1 of 13
According to legend, at Augustana College, the House on the Hill, an old Victorian mansion, sits above the rest of the campus. Past and present residents of the house, which is used for both entertaining and as a student residence, have reported strange occurrences in the house. A door that had been locked for many years appeared mysteriously ajar and showers gush water in the middle of the night. Antiques of the house are strangely rearranged. Radios go off in the middle of the night. Doors refuse to open. It is believed that Apollonia, the daughter of past owners, haunts the house. Believe it, or not.
According to legend, Palmer College houses perhaps the most documented haunting in the Quad-Cities. The Pi Kappa Chi fraternity house on 723 Main Street in Davenport has reported hauntings since the mid-1970s. Some experiences reported by fraternity brothers include doors opening and closing by themselves, heavy footsteps, a typewriter moving independently, toilets flushing, a suspicious blue light in both the attic and basement and residents waking up in the night feeling as though they were being choked. When psychic Irene Hughes visited the house during the late-1970s she claimed the strongest spirit was that of a doctor who was upset by how things were going and who didn't agree with chiropractic methods. The Pi Kappa Chi was built on land that was previously owned by St. Luke's Hospital. Believe it, or not.
According to legend, late at night when there are only a few people in the building strange noises, footsteps and flickering lights occur. It is said that it is an old priest who died many years ago. Believe it, or not.