{{featured_button_text}}

9/27/19

A good Friday to all. Batten down the hatches. We're staring some heavy rains in the face. Here's a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.

"Scattered thunderstorms will move over the entire outlook area this morning. Lightning, small hail, and locally heavy rain are expected.

"This afternoon, a cold front and low pressure area will move into eastern Iowa. This will bring another round of thunderstorms, with potential for heavy rain and flash flooding if storms can move repeatedly over the same locations. In addition, there is a risk for large hail with these storms, and a low risk for damaging winds and possibly a tornado.

"The storm prediction center is forecasting a slight risk for severe storms over most of the outlook area through this evening.

"Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon in northeast Iowa, and slowly spread east and south during the evening hours. By midnight, the storms should be diminishing over the area.

"Saturday night into Sunday, heavy-rain producing thunderstorms with rainfall rates of 2 inches an hour will be likely. This may lead to flash flooding in areas where the ground is already saturated.

"Late Monday night into early Thursday, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected as a cold front slowly moves across the area. This extended period of wet weather may further aggravate any flooding issues."

1. Thunderstorms on the way

NWS: Rain

Look for showers and thunderstorms today. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. The high for the day will be near 74 degrees. South winds around 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday night showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. with a low around 58 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday: There's a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 66 degrees. Northeast winds will gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday night there's a chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 60 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.

• Seven day forecast

Area river levels

2. Mayoral candidates talk streets, flood control, marijuana during forum at St. Ambrose

092719-qct-qca-mayor-003

The six candidates running for Davenport Mayor sit at the head table, Thursday during a mayoral forum held at the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose University.

With less than two weeks before the Oct. 8 primary election, the six candidates seeking Davenport’s top elected spot introduced themselves to hundreds of residents Thursday night as they compete for support amid a busy city election season.

Mayor Frank Klipsch is not running for reelection. While Davenport works under a weak-mayor system under which the mayor rarely casts a direct vote on policies in City Hall, the next mayor will be expected to offer insights and leadership with a host of resident concerns facing the the city. Read more.

Davenport mayoral forum

+8 
+8 
092719-qct-qca-mayor-002
+8 
+8 
092719-qct-qca-mayor-001
+8 
+8 
092719-qct-qca-mayor-005
+8 
+8 
092719-qct-qca-mayor-004
+8 
+8 
092719-qct-qca-mayor-003

3.  Agrisolutions opens new plant in Rock Island

Agrisolutions unveiling new 103,000 Sq. ft. facility in Rock Island.

Agrisolutions unveiling new 103,000 Sq. ft. facility, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Rock Island.

A new manufacturing facility in Rock Island will bring dozens of new jobs to the area, corporate and city leaders announced at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

Agrisolutions opened its new 110,000 sq. ft. facility in southwest Rock Island. Their previous site, in Milan, was about one-fourth the size. Read more.

Photos: Agrisolutions Unveiling New Facility in Rock Island

+15 
+15 
Agrisolutions unveiling new 103,000 Sq. ft. facility in Rock Island.
+15 
+15 
Agrisolutions unveiling new 103,000 Sq. ft. facility in Rock Island.
+15 
+15 
Agrisolutions unveiling new 103,000 Sq. ft. facility in Rock Island.
+15 
+15 
Agrisolutions unveiling new 103,000 Sq. ft. facility in Rock Island.
+15 
+15 
Agrisolutions unveiling new 103,000 Sq. ft. facility in Rock Island.

4. Woman wanted in the Q-C found hiding in Cedar River

Jasmine M. Sheley

Jasmine M. Sheley

A Clinton, Iowa woman hid in the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday in a failed attempt to evade arrest.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A police officer found Jasmine M. Sheley, 19, near Harrison Elementary School on 11th Street NE at 1:01 a.m., Cedar Rapids public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said. Police said Sheley had warrants for her arrest out of Scott County.

Buelow said Sheley fled. About a minute later, her vehicle was found crashed into the embankment at First Street and L Avenue NW. Her vehicle was on the levee, Buelow said. Authorities said Sheley got out of her vehicle and went down the embankment.

“She ended up submerged up to her mid-torso in the river and was found holding herself to the embankment with foliage,” Buelow said.

Cedar Rapids firefighters were called to the scene to help get Sheley out of the water, Buelow said.

She now faces charges in Linn County of failure to maintain control, disobeying a traffic signal, driving without a license and not having insurance.

She was returned to Scott County, where she had warrants for “numerous probation violations” related to a forgery arrest.

5. Knights overwhelm River Kings in district opener

092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-42.jpg

Assumption and Clinton battle it out at Brady Street Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Davenport. Final Score: Assumption 55, Clinton 7.

Wade King can't recall a time when Davenport Assumption's football team has lost a homecoming game during his tenure.

It certainly wasn't going to happen Thursday night.

After back-to-back losses to Class 3A top-five ranked teams, Assumption did about anything it wanted in a 55-7 rout over Clinton in the district opener at Brady Street Stadium. Read more.

Photos: Assumption vs. Clinton

+42 
+42 
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-1.jpg
+42 
+42 
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-2.jpg
+42 
+42 
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-3.jpg
+42 
+42 
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-4.jpg
+42 
+42 
092619-qct-spt-assum-clinton-fb-5.jpg

Other sports headlines

This weekend in high school football

Easton Valley responds to test with 44-point second half

Prep report: Sterling gets back at Moline in a big way

Moline runners dominate Rock Island Invite

Photos: Rocky Invitational Cross Country Meet

+9 
+9 
092619-mda-spt-rocky-XC-invite-005
+9 
+9 
092619-mda-spt-rocky-XC-invite-001
+9 
+9 
092619-mda-spt-rocky-XC-invite-002
+9 
+9 
092619-mda-spt-rocky-XC-invite-003
+9 
+9 
092619-mda-spt-rocky-XC-invite-004

6. 'Rambo: Last Blood' really is a drive-in movie

Check out Linda Cook's review of Sylvester Stallone's latest Rambo movie. Spoiler alert: Cook says there is plenty of cringe-worthy gore. Really ... from Rambo?

Trending headlines

Today's photo gallery: Q-C haunted places, believe it or not