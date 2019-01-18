A good Friday to all. In case you haven't heard there's a winter storm bearing down on the Quad-City region — a storm which seems to be growing in magnitude with each approaching hour. Let's see what the National Weather Service is saying about this snowmaker heading our way.
1. Winter Storm Warning for Q-C
Here's what the warning says:
"A significant winter storm system will bring accumulating snow and hazardous travel conditions to the region over the next 24 to 36 hours. Snow is expected to develop across the area this afternoon and evening, continuing overnight before tapering off Saturday morning. Total snowfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected, with the higher amounts likely focusing north and west of a line from Mount Carroll, Illinois to Washington, Iowa. In addition, strong winds will develop tonight and continue through much of Saturday leading to considerable blowing and drifting of the fluffy snow and hazardous travel conditions."
Summary
• WHAT: Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
• WHERE: Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
• WHEN: From 3 p.m. to noon Saturday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
• PRECAUTIONARY ACTIONS: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
2. Today's forecast: Calm before the storm
It will be cloudy with a high near 25 degrees. There's a 30 percent chance of snow after 4 p.m.
Tonight it is snow and plenty of it after 7 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times with patchy blowing snow after 11 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new snow accumulation of around 5 inches. It will be blustery with a low around 19 degrees and northeast winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday snow is likely before noon with patchy blowing snow before 3 p.m. It will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 16 degrees by 5 p.m. It will be blustery with a north wind between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 2 degrees and wind chill values as low as -10 degrees.
Sunday brings a 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 14 degrees and a low around 5 degrees.
3. Davenport issues snow emergency for Friday, Saturday
The Davenport Public Works Department has declared a snow emergency from 6 p.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday, based on the National Weather Service forecast for several inches of snow.
Parking on posted snow routes is prohibited when a snow emergency is in effect, according to a news release from Jennifer Nahra, spokesperson for the city. Vehicles parked on posted snow routes will be ticketed and may be towed.
Residents and visitors may park free in any of the city’s three parking ramps beginning at 5 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
Roads will be slick at times.
Total accumulation will be from five to seven inches, said Tim Gross, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport. “What’s different about this system than the previous is there’s going to be wind with this, with drier and fluffy snow. There will be drifting,” he said.
4. Fatal Blue Grass house fire ruled 'undetermined, but accidental'
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said this week the cause of a blaze that killed 59-year-old Cynthia Webb in her Blue Grass home in October has been ruled undetermined but accidental.
Deputy Ryan Strom, the lead investigator in the case, said there is “just no way to determine” the cause due to the extensive amount of damage caused by the fire, which destroyed the home.
Foul play has been ruled out and the case is now closed, Sheriff Tim Lane said Thursday.
Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 13308 95th Ave., a one-story, single family home, at 6:08 p.m. Oct. 11.
Webb’s body was found near a window in the master bedroom after the fire was out and firefighters were checking for hot spots, according to investigative reports.
Strom said investigators believe that the fire started in the bedroom because it was the most damaged area.
An autopsy performed two days later at University Hospitals at Iowa City determined that Webb died of fire-related injuries and smoke inhalation.
A toxicology report showed that she had nicotine in her system, as well as therapeutic levels of prescription medication.
Investigative reports show that Webb had been admitted to a local hospital earlier that week for a medical issue. She was discharged and dropped off by a family friend the day of the fire, according to investigative reports.
Her husband, Gary. was delivering a trailer to Baltimore and had made it to Lima, Ohio, when he was notified about the fire, according to investigative reports.
Strom and Lane said the investigation wrapped up late last week once they received the official cause of death and toxicology report.
The fire also was investigated by the state fire marshal's office.
5. Sex offender gets 10 years for child porn
A Davenport sex offender was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography in January 2018.
Elwyn Lee VanMeter Jr., 62, also was sentenced to five years in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release in a separate case. The two sentences will run back-to-back, for a total of 15 years.
VanMeter pleaded guilty in September to one count of possession of child pornography in U.S. District Court, Davenport. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of receiving child pornography. Read more.
6. Police are looking for this man, have you seen him?
Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from the Davenport Work Release Center.
Nicholas James Oliver Hebdon, 30, failed to report back to the Davenport center as required Thursday morning, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Hebdon is described as being 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 207 pounds.
Hebdon was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in Clinton County.
He was admitted to the work release facility on November 15, 2018.
Persons with information on Hebdon's whereabouts are asked to contact local police.
