A good, drier Friday to all. Today's forecast includes not a drop of rain with a more summer-like high temperature. So get the air conditioner ready. Check out today's forecast from the National Weather Service and other Quad-City news.  

1. Sunny with a high near 84 degrees

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

However showers and thunderstorms return Saturday afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.

Flood warnings remain in effect for many area rivers and streams including the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15.

Early today the Mississippi was at 20.91 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Major flooding is occurring and is expected to continue. The river is expected to rise to 21.4 feet Saturday morning then begin falling.

• Monitor area river levels

2. I-74 construction update in Bettendorf

Traffic detour

It was supposed to happen on Wednesday. But because of recent rains, the following traffic change at 12th Street and Kimberly Road in Bettendorf for the I-74 bridge project will take place today. (See map)

3. Davenport insurance agent faces multiple fraud charges

Jonathan Adam Schlue

Jonathan Adam Schlue

Davenport insurance agent faces multiple charges for submitting fraudulent insurance policy applications and receiving more than $5,000 in commission he was not entitled to over a three-year period, according to the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau.

Jonathan Adam Schlue, 35, last known address in the 4300 block of Wittman Drive, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:52 p.m. on one count of ongoing criminal conduct, three counts of insurance fraud, two counts of fraudulent sales practices, two counts of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, and second-degree theft.

The most serious charge, ongoing criminal conduct, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The remaining charges are all a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison. Read more.

4. Riverfront strategies must protect everyone's investment, chamber says

053119-qct-qca-flood-12.jpg

National Guard was deployed along River Drive to maintain HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.

As Davenport continues to work toward recovery following the flooding disaster that struck the city’s downtown one month ago, area business leaders are calling for the city to create a flood plan that offers greater protection for businesses and residents.

On April 30, a temporary flood barrier holding back the Mississippi River broke, sending flood water through the heart of downtown. Several downtown businesses have experienced massive financial hardship in the weeks since, and some will leave downtown for good.

Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce President Paul Rumler said Thursday area residents must assess ways to improve the region’s flood plans “to minimize this from happening again.” Read more.

5. 'I am doing what I love most': Nearing 93, Tony Bennett will bring his act to the Q-C in June

053119-mda-nws-tonybennett2

Diana Krall and Tony Bennett arrive at the 61st Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. 

Most 92-year-olds don't tour the world, singing in front of thousands of people in a finely tailored suit. Most 92-year-olds aren't Tony Bennett.

The indefatigable showman, who will turn 93 in August, will bring his eternally sunny disposition and elegant renditions from the Great American Songbook to Davenport's Adler Theatre June 5. The opening act will be his 45-year-old daughter, Antonia. Read more.

6. Arconic workers in the Quad-Cities approve possible strike

Arconic contract

Members of United Steelworkers Local 105 in Bettendorf hold an informational picket on May 9 as they negotiate a contract with Arconic. 

While union contract talks with Arconic are stalled, members of United Steelworkers in Bettendorf on Thursday voted to authorize a strike if deemed necessary.

United Steelworkers Local 105 members participated in a voice vote at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. A majority approved a strike against Arconic after negotiations over a new labor contract broke off earlier this month

But, that doesn't guarantee the 1,900 workers at the Davenport Works plant in Riverdale will leave their posts to start picketing. Read more.

Today's photo gallery: Government Bridge 1, Truck 0 

Update: The Government Bridge struck its latest victim around noon on Thursday.

It's been a while since the Quad-Cities' infamous truck-eating bridges have claimed fresh metal. But today the Government Bridge scored one for the bridges. Until the bridges claim their next victim, we present those trucks that have been dinged by the railroad overpasses, affectionately known as "truck-eating bridges."

