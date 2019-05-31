A good, drier Friday to all. Today's forecast includes not a drop of rain with a more summer-like high temperature. So get the air conditioner ready. Check out today's forecast from the National Weather Service and other Quad-City news.
1. Sunny with a high near 84 degrees
Today will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
However showers and thunderstorms return Saturday afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.
Flood warnings remain in effect for many area rivers and streams including the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15.
Early today the Mississippi was at 20.91 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Major flooding is occurring and is expected to continue. The river is expected to rise to 21.4 feet Saturday morning then begin falling.
2. I-74 construction update in Bettendorf
It was supposed to happen on Wednesday. But because of recent rains, the following traffic change at 12th Street and Kimberly Road in Bettendorf for the I-74 bridge project will take place today. (See map)
3. Davenport insurance agent faces multiple fraud charges
Davenport insurance agent faces multiple charges for submitting fraudulent insurance policy applications and receiving more than $5,000 in commission he was not entitled to over a three-year period, according to the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau.
Jonathan Adam Schlue, 35, last known address in the 4300 block of Wittman Drive, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:52 p.m. on one count of ongoing criminal conduct, three counts of insurance fraud, two counts of fraudulent sales practices, two counts of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, and second-degree theft.
The most serious charge, ongoing criminal conduct, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The remaining charges are all a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.
Sentencing hearing for Stanley Liggins at Scott County Courthouse, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
Sentencing hearing for Stanley Liggins at Scott County Courthouse, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
Sentencing hearing for Stanley Liggins at Scott County Courthouse, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
Sentencing hearing for Stanley Liggins at Scott County Courthouse, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
Scott County Sheriff deputy blocks the path of Sheri McCormick, mother of Jennifer Lewis, and Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton, pulls her away while McCormick heads toward Stanley Liggins after she gave her victims statement during the sentencing hearing for Stanley Liggins at Scott County Courthouse, Thursday in Davenport.
Stanley Liggins listens to Scott County Attorney Michael Walton's statement in regards to a new trial request by the defense during sentencing hearing on Thursday at Scott County Courthouse in Davenport.
Sheri McCormick, mother of Jennifer Lewis, she gives her victim's statement during the sentencing hearing for Stanley Liggins at Scott County Courthouse Thursday in Davenport.
Mary Maxwell-Rockwell, Jennifer Lewis' godmother, reads her victim's statement during the sentencing hearing for convicted killer Stanley Liggins at Scott County Courthouse on Thursday in Davenport.
A Scott County sheriff's deputy blocks the path of Sheri McCormick, mother of Jennifer Lewis, as Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton pulls her away while heading towards Stanley Liggins after she gave her victim's statement during the sentencing hearing for Liggins at Scott County Courthouse on Thursday in Davenport.
4. Riverfront strategies must protect everyone's investment, chamber says
National Guard was deployed along River Drive to maintain HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
As Davenport continues to work toward recovery following the flooding disaster that struck the city’s downtown one month ago, area business leaders are calling for the city to create a flood plan that offers greater protection for businesses and residents.
Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce President Paul Rumler said Thursday area residents must assess ways to improve the region’s flood plans “to minimize this from happening again.”
Sgt. Bryant Orlando, Spc. Cannon Bennett, and Spc. Collin Kruse with the National Guard inspect sandbags and the HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019.
National Guard was deployed along River Drive to maintain HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
National Guard was deployed along River Drive to maintain HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
Sgt. Bryant Orlando, Spc. Cannon Bennett, and Spc. Collin Kruse with the National Guard inspect HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019.
National Guard was deployed along River Drive to maintain HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
National Guard was deployed along River Drive to maintain HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
Sgt. Maj. 1st Class Jacob Hobbs examines the HESCO barriers in downtown Davenport, Thursday, May 30, 2019.
A car drives through the flooded intersection of East River Drive and Ripley Street, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
Lt. Col. Rob Cain and Sgt. Maj. 1st Class Jacob Hobbs examines the HESCO barriers in downtown Davenport, Thursday, May 30, 2019.
National Guard was deployed along River Drive to maintain HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
Spc. Collin Kruse, Spc. Cannon Bennett, and Sgt. Bryant Orlando with the National Guard inspect sandbags and the HESCO barriers, Thursday.
National Guard was deployed along River Drive to maintain HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
Sgt. Bryant Orlando, Spc. Cannon Bennett, and Spc. Collin Kruse with the National Guard inspect sandbags and the HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019.
National Guard was deployed along River Drive to maintain HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
Lincoln Callahan, 13, of East Moline picks up his bike in front of Hereford Park, which is flooded on Thursday.
Heather Householder carries her son, Austin Householder, 6, through the flooded road on Campbell's Island on their walk home on Thursday.
Heather Householder carries her son, Austin Householder, 6, through the flooded road on Campbell's Island on their walk home on Thursday.
Heather Householder carries her son Austin Householder, 6, through the flooded road on Campbell's Island on their walk home on Thursday.
Heather Householder carries her son, Austin Householder, 6, through the flooded road on Campbell's Island on their walk home on Thursday.
5. 'I am doing what I love most': Nearing 93, Tony Bennett will bring his act to the Q-C in June
Diana Krall and Tony Bennett arrive at the 61st Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.
LOS ANGELES TIMES (TNS)
Most 92-year-olds don't tour the world, singing in front of thousands of people in a finely tailored suit. Most 92-year-olds aren't
Tony Bennett.
The indefatigable showman, who will turn 93 in August, will bring his eternally sunny disposition and elegant renditions from the Great American Songbook to Davenport's Adler Theatre June 5. The opening act will be his 45-year-old daughter,
Antonia. Read more. 6. Arconic workers in the Quad-Cities approve possible strike
Members of United Steelworkers Local 105 in Bettendorf hold an informational picket on May 9 as they negotiate a contract with Arconic.
Sarah Ritter, Quad-City Times File
While
union contract talks with Arconic are stalled, members of United Steelworkers in Bettendorf on Thursday voted to authorize a strike if deemed necessary.
United Steelworkers Local 105 members participated in a voice vote at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. A majority approved a strike against Arconic after negotiations over a new labor contract
broke off earlier this month.
But, that doesn't guarantee the 1,900 workers at the Davenport Works plant in Riverdale will leave their posts to start picketing.
Today's photo gallery: Government Bridge 1, Truck 0 Update: The Government Bridge struck its latest victim around noon on Thursday. It's been a while since the Quad-Cities' infamous truck-eating bridges have claimed fresh metal. But today the Government Bridge scored one for the bridges. Until the bridges claim their next victim, we present those trucks that have been dinged by the railroad overpasses, affectionately known as "truck-eating bridges."
Truck stuck
When the sign says "low clearance" it means low clearance as this trucker found out this morning trying to cross the Mississippi River from Davenport to Rock Island via the Government Bridge.
Barb Ickes
Truck stuck 2
When the sign says "low clearance" it means low clearance as this trucker found out this morning trying to cross the Mississippi River from Davenport to Rock Island via the Government Bridge.
Barb Ickes
Truck-eating bridge May 2019
At 5th and Brady, Davenport, morning commuters see an all-too-familiar scene of a truck stuck under the bridge.
Linda Cook, Quad-City Times
The truck eating bridge strikes again on Harrison Street
The truck eating bridge strikes again on Harrison Street. The recycling container appears to have stuck the dismount.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
truck stuck
A delivery truck with Linn Star Transfer Inc. is stuck this morning on the Davenport side of the Government Bridge.
Kevin Schmidt
truck eating bridge
It's lunch time (April 5, 2018) and the bridge at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport decided this semi was on the menu. Chomp. Chomp.
Kevin Schmidt
Truck-Bridge-003
A delivery truck from Aaron’s struck the underside of the railroad bridge near the Kirkwood Blvd and Mound Street in Davenport Monday, December 11, 2017. No injuries were reported from the incident that tore the top from the vehicle.
Kevin E. Schmidt
bridge
It's lunch time (April 5, 2018) and the bridge at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport decided this semi was on the menu. Chomp. Chomp.
Tara Becker-Gray
bridge
It's lunch time (April 5, 2018) and the bridge at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport decided this semi was on the menu. Chomp. Chomp.
Tara Becker-Gray
Brady Street Truck damaged
The truck-eating bridge on Brady Street at 5th Street claimed another victim Tuesday afternoon.
Truck-eating bridge
The truck-eating bridge on Brady Street at 5th Street claimed another victim Thursday afternoon as this box truck became stuck under the railroad bridge. It caused some traffic headaches because lanes are restricted by road work in the area of the bridge.
JOHN BLUNK, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A truck driver watches as a crew works to detach the tractor and trailer pinned under the railroad overpass Monday at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A semitrailer is pinned under the railroad overpass Monday at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
The trailer is stuck under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport after the semitractor was removed. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A tractor and trailer are pinned under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
Debris litters the road near the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A trailer is wedged under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A smokestack and upper section are up against the underside of the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A truck driver looks at his tractor and trailer, pinned under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured. To see more photos, go to
. qctimes.com/gallery
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
A truck is stuck under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Harrison Street bridge claims another truck
Crews work to remove a semitractor-trailer wedged under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets Monday in Davenport. A Nevada truck driver was ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device when the Volvo semitractor-trailer he was driving became another victim of the truck-eating bridge at 2:28 p.m. A crew from Fred's Towing, Davenport, removed the vehicle and the trailer, which was empty. Harrison Street traffic was reduced to two lanes in the area. A representative from the Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd. said the bridge was not damaged. No one was injured.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Truck-eating bridge
The truck-eating bridge at Harrison and 5th in Davenport, left hungry at times due to so many signs and warning lights, got a mouthful Monday afternoon.
Linda Cook
Truck-eating bridge
The truck-eating bridge at Harrison and 5th in Davenport, left hungry at times due to so many signs and warning lights, got a mouthful Monday afternoon.
Andy Abeyta
Truck-eating bridge
It's a nice day to take the top down. The truck-eating bridge on Brady agrees. # qctraffic
Ryan Jaster
Truck-eating bridge
Semi bit by Brady Street overpass on Sept. 8, 2016. Some of it -- or earlier meal of truck-eating bridge -- was left behind. (See next photo.)
Ryan Jaster
Truck-eating bridge
Semi bit by Brady Street overpass on Sept. 8, 2016. Some of it -- or earlier meal of truck-eating bridge -- was left behind.
Ryan Jaster
Truck-eating bridge
A crew works to remove a semi-truck and trailer after it becomes stuck under a railroad overpass on Brady Street near West 5th Street in Davenport on Wednesday, August 24, 2016.
Andy Abeyta
Truck-eating bridge
A semi hits the railroad overpass in downtown Davenport on Wednesday, August 24, 2016. (Photo by Michael Liendo)
Michael Liendo
Truck stuck
A semi-tractor trailer hit the underpass at Harrison and West 5th Streets in Davenport on Monday, August 15, 2016.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Truck-eating bridge
Guess where this truck has been. The truck-eating Harrison Street Bridge gets another one on Tuesday, March 1.
Rick Rector
Bridge
Davenport's truck-eating bridge at Harrison and 5th streets strikes again.
Jack Cullen
truck 1
Another semi sits under the bridge at 5th and Brady streets.
Kevin Schmidt
truck
The truck-eating bridge at 5th and Brady streets in Davenport has claimed another victim.
Don't forget to order your truck-eating bridge calendar! 100 percent of the proceeds from this popular calendar benefit literacy efforts in local schools! Click here to order: http://qctimes.info/nie/
John Blunk
June 16, 2015: 5th and Brady
A truck driver once again tried to test the laws of physics this morning by attempting to get his rig under the railroad bridge at 5th and Brady streets in Davenport.
Rick Rector
Truck-eating bridge at Brady
A semi from the Hirschbach Motor Lines Inc. was damaged after striking the underside the bridge at 5th and Brady.
Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times
Semi hits bridge
Truck-eating bridge snags another vehicle at Brady and 5th streets, Davenport, on Jan. 28, 2015.
Semi hits bridge
Truck-eating bridge snags another vehicle at Brady and 5th streets, Davenport, on Jan. 28, 2015.
Turnaround
Illinois-bound and Iowa-bound traffic shut down after a semi attempted to turn around for being over height.
Turnaround
Illinois-bound and Iowa-bound traffic shut down after a semi attempted to turn around for being over height.
Truck-eating bridge
Another semi had a bite taken out of it by the Harrison Street railroad overpass on Friday, Oct. 24, 2014. The driver said he saw the 11'-8" signs but thought his truck was only 11-foot-6.
Ryan Jaster
truck eating bridge
Oct. 2: Built in crane on truck stuck on Government Bridge overhead beam.
Truck stuck
Another truck gets stuck on the Government Bridge on Oct. 2, 2014.
Brian Wellner
Government bridge
This driver of this truck found out this morning that his rig was too tall to go under the Government Bridge. Photo shot from the Iowa side.
Bridge
Truck-eating bridge on Harrison claims another victim.
Bridge
A trailer was torn apart after hitting the bridge at Harrison and 5th in Davenport on Sept. 22, 2014.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Truck-eating bridge
Another truck-eating bridge incident in the Quad-Cities. This time it's the Government Bridge that blocked a truck's exhaust pipes on Wednesday afternoon.
Jack Cullen, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Bridge I-280 Illinois 92
New addition to truck-eating bridge family? Something hit this sign at the Interstate 280 and Illinois 92 interchange.
Ryan Jaster
Bridge hit and run
A semi-truck trailer operated by Van Wyk Freight Lines of Grinnell, Iowa, struck the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison Streets Wednesday, August 20, 2014 in Davenport, Iowa. The vehicle left the scene and was stopped by the Davenport Police several blocks away.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Truck stuck
Another truck got stuck under the Brady Street overpass on Friday, Nov. 1, 2013.
Dan Kivlin, Lee Enterprises
Government Bridge
A tow truck removes a truck that hit the Rock Island side of the Government Bridge Tuesday October 1, 2013. The posted bridge height opening on the Government Bridge is 11 feet.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Bridge crash
This driver of this vehicle found out this morning he had too big of a truck to negotiate the Government Bridge. The truck became wedged under the bridge at the Davenport entrance. Traffic to and from Arsenal Island was stopped until the damaged vehicle could be removed. (Rick Rector/Quad-City Times)
Another close call
A semi sets off the warning lights before the Harrison Street truck-eating bridge in Davenport on Monday, August 19, 2013. The truck turned off in time.
Ryan Jaster
Brady Street bridge
Even the truck-eating bridge on Brady Street gets dressed up for the Bix 7.
Brian Wellner
Truck-eating bridge
A June casualty of the Davenport railroad bridge over Brady and Harrison streets.
Larry Fisher, TIMES FILE PHOTO
Truck-eating bridge warning lights
A cement mixer set off the warning lights on Harrison Street on Friday morning, but the truck-eating bridge went hungry.
Ryan Jaster
041513-truck-bridge
A worker inspects a semi-tractor trailer with Celadon that got caught under the over pass on Brady Street during the lunch hour Monday, April 15, 2013.
Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES
Truck eaten on Brady
A truck got caught over the lunch hour Monday, April 15, 2013, on Brady Street.
Jan Touney
Bridge eats truck
A truck turns off Harrison Street onto 5th Street, bypassing a truck that was stuck under the bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2013. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Bridge eats truck
The Harrison Street bridge claims another truck on Tuesday, April 2, 2013. The trailer was not damaged, just the top of the cab. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Loader hits bridge
A truck hauling a wheel-loader hit the HON Oak Laminate conveyer that crosses East Second Street Tuesday morning in Muscatine. The Muscatine Police Department are diverting traffic while crews worked to remove the truck and trailer.
Muscatine Journal
Truck-eating bridge threat averted
Police stop a truck headed for the Government Bridge on Arsenal Island on Tuesday, March 12, 2013.
Ryan Jaster
TRUCK EATING BRIDGE
A semi truck heading North up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span Tuesday afternoon October 23, 2012, causing traffic to back up in downtown Davenport, Iowa The trailer was visibly peeled back about nine feet. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Kevin E. Schmidt
TRUCK EATING BRIDGE
A semi truck heading North up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span Tuesday afternoon October 23, 2012, causing traffic to back up in downtown Davenport, Iowa The trailer was visibly peeled back about nine feet. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Kevin E. Schmidt
Truck-eating bridge
A semi trailer got stuck under the Brady Street railroad overpass on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012.
Rick Rector / QUAD-CITY TIMES
Truck-eating bridge
The truck-eating bridge at 5th and Brady Streets in Davenport claimed another victim late Wednesday morning. October 17, 2012. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Larry Fisher
Truck-eating bridge
A truck heading up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span just before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012.
Mark Ridolfi / QUAD-CITY TIMES
Truck-eating bridge
A truck heading up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span just before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012.
Ryan Jaster / QUAD-CITY TIMES
Truck-eating bridge
A truck heading up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span just before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012.
Ryan Jaster / QUAD-CITY TIMES
Truck-eating bridge
A truck heading up the Brady Street hill got stuck under the low railroad span just before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2012.
Ryan Jaster / QUAD-CITY TIMES
Crash 2
Davenport Police crime scene technician Herve Denain, left, and Davenport Police Cpl. Brian Heick inspect the remains of a U-Haul truck that had its top ripped off after the driver of the vehicle drove underneath the railroad bridge on Kirkwood Boulevard near Mound Street. (Thomas Geyer/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Crash
Davenport police and a driver with Fred’s Towing discuss how to remove the top of a U-Haul truck that was rammed into the railroad bridge on Kirkwood Boulevard near Mound Street Saturday night. The driver of the truck kept going. Police found the truck parked on Hildreth Street between 12th and 13th streets.
Truck
A truck heading up the hill got stuck under the low railroad span on Brady Street about 6:30 p.m. Monday, causing traffic to back up in downtown Davenport.
Truck stuck
A semi truck got stuck under the Government Bridge just before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 6, 2012.
Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES
Truck stuck
A semi truck got stuck under the Government Bridge on Friday, July 6, 2012.
Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES
Truck stuck
A semi truck got stuck under the Government Bridge on Friday, July 6, 2012.
Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES
Accident
This “Roll-A-Show” semitrailer was stuck about 10 p.m. Sunday under the railroad bridge at Brady and 5th streets, Davenport. There was cotton-like stuffing on the roadway, and debris thrown across about three lines of traffic. Davenport police were on the scene late Sunday.
Photo by Deirdre Cox Baker
Truck stuck
The Government Bridge was closed for at least two hours after an Illinois-bound semitrailer became stuck on March 20, 2012. (Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck stuck
The Government Bridge was closed for at least two hours after an Illinois-bound semitrailer became stuck on March 20, 2012. (Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck stuck
The Government Bridge was closed for at least two hours after an Illinois-bound semitrailer became stuck on March 20, 2012. (Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck stuck
The Government Bridge was closed for at least two hours after an Illinois-bound semitrailer became stuck on March 20, 2012. (Dan Bowerman / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Truck-eating bridge
A semitrailer carrying tulips crashed into the railroad bridge passing over Brady Street in downtown Davenport on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012. (Thomas Geyer/Quad-City Times)
Truck-eating bridge 2012
A semi's trailer gets wedged under the Harrison Street railroad
overpass as train cars pass overhead on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2012.
(Thomas Geyer / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Thomas Geyer
TRUCK BRIDGE
Traffic moves around a semi trailer from Waller Truck Co., Inc.
from Excelsior Springs, Mo., as it waits to be towed away from the
Brady Street railroad overpass at 5th Street where it had been
stuck Wednesday November 2, 2011. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY
TIMES)
Kevin E. Schmidt
Truck stuck
A scrap metal truck got stuck under the Pershing Ave. railroad
bridge in Davenport on Wednesday afternoon. (Kevin E. Schmidt /
QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Kevin E. Schmidt
Truck stuck
A scrap metal truck got stuck under the Pershing Ave. railroad
bridge in Davenport on Wednesday afternoon. (Brian Wellner /
QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Brian Wellner
Truck_crash_091911
The Arsenal bridge is closed to vehicles on the Iowa side after
this semi became wedged under the railroad overpass Monday morning.
September 19, 2011. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Larry Fisher
Truck hits Brady Street overpass
Two lanes of Brady Street are blocked Wednesday morning after
this semi trailer became wedged under the Brady Street railroad
overpass at 5th Street. August 31, 2011. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY
TIMES)
Larry Fisher
Truck hits Government Bridge
Arsenal and Davenport police respond to a semi stuck this
morning on the north end of the Government Bridge over the
Mississippi River between Davenport and Arsenal Island in Rock
Island. (Mark Ridolfi/Quad-City Times)
Truck hits Government Bridge
A tow truck operator lets the air out of the back tires of a
truck stuck under the Government Bridge, Friday, Aug. 19, 2011. The
truck is listed at 13 feet 6 inches tall, and the bridge opening is
only 11 feet high. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Truck hits Government Bridge
A tow truck operator lets the air out of the back tires of a
truck stuck under the Government Bridge, Friday, Aug. 19, 2011. The
truck is listed at 13 feet 6 inches tall, and the bridge opening is
only 11 feet high. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Beer truck hits bridge
A view from the inside of a beer truck that hit the Harrison Street railroad overpass in April 2011. (Contributed photo)
Contributed photo
Dec. 7, 2006
For the second day in a row a truck became wedged under the railroad overpass at 5th and Brady Streets. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Dec. 7, 2006
This semi-truck trailler folded up after the driver tried to make it under the railroad overpass on U.S. 61 in downtown Davenport on Thursday. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
April 4, 2006
This truck became stuck under the railroad overpass at 5th and Brady. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
March 6, 2006
A truck became lodged under the railroad bridge at 5th Street and Brady on Thursday afternoon. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Aug. 20, 2004
Ryder Shop Supervisor Tim McGrew inspects the damage to a semi leased to him after it struck a railroad bridge on Brady Street on Friday afternoon. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Feb. 13, 2007
(QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Nov. 7, 2007
This truck carrying an energy drink hit the Harrison St. railroad bridge at 5th St. in Davenport on Wednesday night. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
April 19, 1999
Traffic was held up on the Government Bridge early Monday afternoon when this semi carrying farm gates became lodged under the railroad upper deck of the Goverment Bridge. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Sept. 17, 1999
The truck-eating bridge at 5th and Harrison Streets claimed its latest victim late Friday morning. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Dec. 7, 1998
The truck-eating bridge grabs another as the bridge on Brady Street stops this semi in its tracks. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Dec. 28, 2005
A tow-truck operator waits for a larger truck to remove a trailer that struck a bridge over U.S. 61 in Davenport, Iowa. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Nov. 27, 2000
Despite the new warning sensors and lights this truck hit the bridge at 5th and Harrison early Monday morning. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Nov. 27, 2000
This 18-wheeler hauling paper rolls hit the Harrison Street bridge at 5th Street early Monday morning. By dusk, a fork truck was transferring the rolls from the damaged truck to a new truck. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Jan. 9, 2002
Yet another truck gets struck by the raising and lowering of the Harrison Street bridge in Davenport in this continuing soap opera. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Aug. 29, 2001
This semi hit the railroad bridge at 5th and Brady Streets on Wednesday morning. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Aug. 7, 2004
The truck eating railroad bridge at 5th and Brady claimed this truck Monday around the noon hour. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
May 13, 2003
An unlucky Missouri truck driver walks back to his rig after an unfortunate incident with the Harrison Street "Truck-Eating Bridge." (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Nov. 13, 2003
The driver of this truck walks away from his rig after hitting the railroad bridge at 5th and Brady streets in downtown Davenport. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
Nov. 23, 2003
Iowa DOT workers inspect damage caused by a semi-trailer striking the bridge at 5th and Harrison Streets. (QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO)
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Truck hits bridge
This semi-truck trailer was nearly split in half when it struck the railroad overpass at 5th and Brady Streets at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2011. No one was injured in the mishap. The railroad overpass on Harrison Street is notorious for "eating" semi trucks, but other bridges in the Quad-Cities like this one have given trucks problems as well. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Larry Fisher
Harrison Street crash
A freight train waits for workers to clear a semi that struck the railroad overpass Tuesday at 5th and Harrison streets in Davenport.
Larry Fisher
Harrison Street crash
A Davenport police officer talks to the driver of a semi that struck the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison streets. It was the second incident of a semi becoming wedged under a bridge Tuesday morning. The first involved the Government Bridge.
Larry Fisher
Truck stuck
Traffic on the Government Bridge was stopped mid-Tuesday morning when this semi became wedged under the railroad overpass in the Arsenal-bound lane from the Iowa side.
Larry Fisher
Railroad bridge claims another truck
A truck driver lets the air out of the rear tires of semi-trailer after it became wedged under the railroad overpass at 5th and Harrison Streets in Davenport on July 29, 2010. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Larry Fisher
Another one bites the dust at Harrison
Davenport’s infamous “truck-eating” bridge at Harrison and 5th streets claimed another vehicle early today when this semitrailer tried to go underneath the railroad bridge. The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. The bridge peeled back the top of the trailer about 10 feet before the vehicle stopped. Two lanes of traffic were blocked on Harrison Street before the vehicle was removed. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Larry Fisher
Truck-eating bridge 1, driver 0
This Ryder truck had its top peeled off this morning after making it completely through the Brady Street railroad overpass at 5th Street in Davenport before realizing that the truck was too tall. (Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Driver wedges truck on Government Bridge
(Contributed photo)
Dog inspects damage
A dog looks at the damage to his master's truck after it hit the railroad bridge at 6th and Brady streets on Jan. 28, 2008. The railroad overpass on Harrison Street is notorious for "eating" semi trucks, but other bridges in the Quad-Cities have given trucks problems as well. (Larry Fisher / QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Larry Fisher
Truck-eating bridge
Leonard Anton of Iowa Interstate Railroad watches as Gene Eggert, left, and Richard Bumgardner of Fred's Towing Service attempt to pull down a truck's exhaust pipe so that it can back out from under the Brady Street Bridge. The truck, driven by Fred Weissert of Escanaba, Mich., and carrying metal castings, hit the bridge Sept. 20. (Talya C. Arbisser)
Talya C. Arbisser
Who pays price when trucks get stuck under the bridge?
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Truck-eating bridge
A tow truck rescues this semi from beneath the Harrison Street bridge on Oct. 30, 1991.
Truck-eating bridge
Photos by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times Dec. 3, 2002: This victim tried to carry beer under the Brady Street railroad overpass at Davenport’s 5th Street. The driver was not injured and the beer was transferred to another truck.
Truck-eating bridge
Jan. 2, 1998 The first victim of 1998 cleans up beneath the Brady Street overpass.
Truck-eating bridge
April 10, 2000 A load of ketchup bottles stuck on Harrison Street.
Truck stuck on Government Bridge removed
LARRY FISHER — Traffic was hindered on the Government Bridge after this truck became stuck early this morning
1971 truck-eating bridge coverage
A photo from 1971 accompanies a Quad-City Times article on the "truck-eating viaduct" on Brady Street. A proposed solution at the time was yellow flashing lights. "Must this viaduct ramming go on forever?" 42 years later...
Quad-City Times
Subscribe to Daily Headlines