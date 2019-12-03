Rick's Six: High-speed chase in Davenport/Bettendorf, Epenesa mulls future, and meeting scheduled for I-74 traffic pattern

A good Tuesday to all. Some clouds, some sun, and temps in the mid-40s. That pretty much sums up today's forecast. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and mild
Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 30 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
2. Multiple people arrested after high-speed chase in Davenport, Bettendorf
From overnight: Multiple people have been arrested after a high-speed chase that started in Davenport and ended in Bettendorf.
No injuries were reported.
Davenport and Bettendorf police departments were still canvassing the the area near 11th and State streets in Bettendorf at about 11 p.m. Monday.
More details as they become available.
3. New traffic pattern proposed for Illinois-bound I-74
The community is invited to provide feedback at a Dec. 11 meeting about a proposed new traffic pattern for the Illinois-bound Interstate 74 traffic in Moline.
The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an open house informational meeting to propose the new pattern, which would allow construction crews to continue expanding the interstate as part of the I-74 River Bridge project.
The meeting will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.
Construction crews are completing the new lanes of Iowa-bound I-74 in Moline in 2019, allowing work to begin on the Illinois-bound lanes next year. To continue progress while the river bridge is being built, the IDOT proposes shifting Illinois-bound I-74 traffic to local roads so crews can continue to expand the interstate on schedule and complete the new lanes by the end of 2020.
The proposed traffic configuration would remain in place until the new Iowa-bound bridge is complete.
The meeting will include details about the new pattern, and will address questions and offer an opportunity for people to provide feedback. A video presentation will be given, and exhibits will provide details about proposed changes. Read more.
4. Frozen Landing to open tonight
Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink in Bettendorf will open for the season today with a Tree Lighting Ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The rink, which is located at Middle Road and 23rd Street, is open to all ages and ability levels. Daily admission is $1. Skate rentals are available for $2 for both children and adults. Light concessions will be available for purchase. No hockey is allowed on the rink.
Hours of operation are: Monday through Thursdays: 1:30-9 p.m.; Fridays: 3-10 p.m.; Saturdays: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sundays: Noon-6 p.m.
Hours may change depending on the weather.
5. With dominant finish, Epenesa mulls future
No matter what the future holds, A.J. Epenesa is finishing his junior season on the Iowa football team on his own terms.
His was dominant in the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 27-24 win at Nebraska on Friday, leading the 6-foot-6, 280-pound end to be recognized as the Big Ten defensive player of the week for the second time in three weeks.
Epenesa established a career high with 14 tackles against the Cornhuskers, including nine solo stops. He also had two sacks and 4.5 tackles for a loss in the win.
“I was around the ball all the time,’’ Epenesa said. “That’s something I’ve wanted to do all season long. I had an opportunity to do that tonight.’’
Epenesa was one of two Hawkeyes to receive weekly Big Ten honors on Monday.
Kicker Keith Duncan was named the league’s special teams player of the week for the second straight week.
Epenesa, who also leads Iowa with nine quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles, has played at a level where he knows he will have a decision to make about his future.
But, Epenesa said he is no rush at this point to reach any conclusion about whether he will use his final year of eligibility or enter the NFL draft. Read more.