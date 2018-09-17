A good Monday to all. It's back to work and back to school for many of us. Here's what Mother Nature has in store for us today.
1. Another summer-like day
Be alert for patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise the day will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Tuesday brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees.
Tuesday night has a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
Some area rivers and streams are still experiencing flooding.
2. Davenport road work updates
From the city of Davenport:
• Road reopenings: Federal between River Drove and Isabel Bloom Way (Swits Street) has reopened to through traffic following completion of sanitary and storm sewer improvements, as well as pavement reconstruction. Finish work such as sidewalks and driveway approaches will continue through the end of the month.
• Slopertown Road and Division Street: Significant rainfall in recent weeks has delayed completion of Slopertown Road improvements. The majority of work is completed, however shoulder and warranty work, as well as striping, will need to be performed before the road can be reopened.
The contractor is hopeful work will be completed sometime the week of September 21-28, pending weather and other construction challenges.
• East Locust Street: Pavement and sewer improvements on the south half of E. Locust Street between Kenwood and Eastmere continues. Weather and utility work has slightly delayed project completion, however all work is estimated to be complete before October 12. Concrete patching will continue next week, which will be followed by resurfacing and then finish work.
• West Locust Street: Beginning on Thursday, traffic control on the W. Locust sewer and pavement improvement project will change to head-to-head traffic in each direction in the two north lanes. Work in the south lanes will include pavement removal, milling, sewer repairs and full-depth patching. Once work in the south lanes is completed, work will flip to the north. All work is estimated to be complete by mid-to-late October, depending on weather and subsurface conditions.
• Other closures, lane reductions: On Wednesday into Thursday, Rockingham Road will be closed between Howell and Division streets for repairs to the railroad tracks. Follow signed detour.
Work continues on Brady Street, Elm Street, Harrison Street, Jersey Ridge Road, Kimberly Road, Marquette Street, Slopertown Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
3. Traffic changes in Rock Island for 18th Avenue resurfacing project
The city of Rock Island reports that Phase 4C work on the 18th Avenue resurfacing project is expected to begin today. It will for 5 to 7 working days, weather permitting. During this phase, the northern portion of the intersection of 18th Avenue and 24th Street will be closed.
The road closure is required for workers to remove, place, and cure street patches and new pedestrian ramps. Two-way traffic along 18th Avenue will be maintained during this work. Traffic on 24th Street will be maintained using the following route (see diagram)
• Northbound traffic will be detoured east on 18th Avenue, north on 25th Street and then west on 16th Avenue.
• Southbound traffic will be detoured east on 16th Avenue, south on 25th Street and then west on 18th Avenue.
The RIMSD’s Center for Math & Science School can be accessed via 16th Avenue from 25th Street.
Two additional construction phases will be occurring in this intersection following this work for an additional two week period. Additional information for those phases will be released as warranted at a later date.
Rock Island’s major north-south arterial streets — 17th Street, 30th Street and 38th Street — will remain open and free of construction activities during this project.
Pedestrian traffic will be maintained at all times during construction. Travel delays can be expected to occur during the construction activity along the 18th Avenue corridor.
4. I-80 bridge gets washing; you get hosed
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that, weather permitting, bridge washing on the I-80 bridge over the Mississippi River will begin today.
Lane closures will be utilized to complete the work; however, all lanes will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon, Friday, to 5 a.m., Monday.
During the estimated two weeks of work, Interstate Maintenance, Inc., will be washing the bridge deck, structural steel, and cleaning the drainage systems for the $103,489 project.
Slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.
5. Despite 'more competition than ever,' two of Iowa's last drive-in theaters survive near Q-C
The road has not always been smooth for the one-screen drive-in movie theater off of U.S. 61 in Delmar, Iowa.
There have been plenty of ups and downs since 1972, when an over-coffee-conversation with a friend landed Dennis Voy with the keys to the 61 Drive-In.
Back then, drive-ins made a mighty showing in the Quad-City area and nearby Iowa cities.
“Everyone kind of had their own drive-in,” Voy said. “We basically just served Jackson County.”
Voy has seen the industry flip on its head, a few times. In the 1950s, there were about 4,000 drive-ins across the country.
As movies became available for watching via indoor cineplexes, renting or buying at local movie stores followed by the most recent – and most convenient — option of online streaming, the number of drive-ins has dropped to 324, as of June 2016, according to the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association.
Of the only four that remain in Iowa, two drive-ins continue to stand within short driving distances from the Quad-Cities metro area. Read more.
6. Ministry at 14th & Ripley brings hope to neighborhood
ICYMI, our Big Story from the weekend: Joyce Gibson was offered a job 24 years ago in a rough-looking former bar in one of Davenport’s worst neighborhoods. And she took it.
With two layers of beer-soaked carpet and windows painted black so non-patrons couldn't see in, the Brick House Bar had been shut down for drug dealing, she was told. The building at 14th and Ripley streets sat vacant for three years before the Youth for Christ group moved in, bringing Gibson on board as office manager.
Two-plus decades later, Gibson — now Joyce Klopp — still works in this former bar, but she now is the director of a nonprofit ministry she built with help from others.
Called Hope at the Brick House, its Christian-based, central-city mission gets support from churches, volunteers and grants. Its primary service is a free after-school program with a meal for children in kindergarten through sixth grades. During eight weeks in the summer, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Klopp and her crew supply educational programs, spiritual guidance, field trips and recreation for kids in the same age group.
"I wouldn't even want to think about what the neighborhood would look like without the Brick House," said Davenport Police Sgt. Andrew Harris, an officer with the Neighborhoods Energized to Succeed, or NETS unit. Read more.
6 plus 1: 5 Gold Coast homes open their doors for tour
The front door of 817 W. 7th St. in Davenport is the architectural equivalent of a big welcome sign. Look at it!
On either side and on top of the door there are curved windows, topped by an all-encompassing arch, set off by carved pink flowers, flanked by flat pillars with fancy tops. Phew!
One can stand and stare at the door for a long time, taking it all in. ... But don't take too long, because the whole rest of the house — all three floors! — is filled with this kind of sumptuous detail. Keep moving.
This home is one of five that will be open for tours on Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 22-23, during the Gold Coast-Hamburg Historic District Home Tour. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Reading Adventures
The 24th annual Reading Adventures took place, Sunday, September 16, 2018, at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.