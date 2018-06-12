A good Tuesday to all. From overnight ...
Trump pledges security guarantees to North Korea after summit
SINGAPORE (AP) — President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un concluded an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging unspecified "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." They coupled the summit agreement with lofty promises by Trump to handle "a very dangerous problem" and Kim's prediction for "major change." Read more.
1. Areas of fog start off the day
We'll start off the day with areas of fog before 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees. There will be areas of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers.
Tonight there's a slight chance of showers before 10 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
A Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline until Wednesday morning. Earlier today, the Rock was at 11.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecasted. The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning and continue rising to 12.2 feet today. The river will fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.
At 12 feet water affects residences near the 27th Street bridge in Moline. Water is over portions of 60th Street south of the Green Valley Sports Complex and portions of 56th Street along the north side of the river.
A Flood Watch continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. Earlier today the Wapsi was at 8.5 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. Moderate flooding is possible. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 12.2 feet Saturday morning.
This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.
A Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River near Conesville until Monday morning. Earlier today the Cedar was at 10.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The Cedar is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday and continue rising to 14.3 feet Saturday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Monday morning.
At 14.2 feet water affects Lindle Avenue and Keokuk Avenue, both near Saulsbury Park in Muscatine County.
2. I-74 arches eye-catching and provide support
It’s still some months off, but this fall construction crews on the new Interstate 74 bridge are expected to begin lifting into place the first of two basket-handle arches that will rise 240 feet from the surface of the Mississippi River.
The arches, conceived for the bridge more than a decade ago, will tower over the river's main channel and become the visual centerpiece for the span — not to mention a major support element for the roadway 160 feet below.
In addition to being eye-catching, the design also provides structural support. That, in fact, is the main purpose of the arch.
With the roadway over the main channel extending 800 feet, the cables from the arch are needed to hold it up, just as the piers provide support to the deck on other parts of the span.
The piers that provide support for the rest of the bridge decking will be built concurrently with the arches.
The Iowa-bound span is scheduled for completion in 2019, and the Illinois-bound span a year later. Read more.
3. Davenport School Board approves new bell times
After some discussion and two votes against the proposal, the Davenport School Board approved new bell times Monday night. Read more.
4. Moline Sears Hometown store to close, Davenport closure affects 42 employees
The Sears Hometown store in Moline will close this summer.
Liquidation sales have begun at 4241 Avenue of the Cities, and store officials said the closure is expected next month. The Moline store, along with one in Sterling, are among around 100 remaining Sears Hometown locations, according to President and CEO Will Powell.
Powell discussed the closures during the company's quarterly earnings announcement. The closures are separate from those announced by Sears Holdings last month.
On May 31, Sears Holdings announced dozens of Sears and Kmart stores are closing, including the Sears at NorthPark Mall in Davenport. According to Iowa Workforce Development, the closure affects 38 employees at the Kimberly Road store, plus four employees at the Sears Auto Center.
Sears is the second anchor store NorthPark Mall has lost in the past few months, after Bon-Ton announced it is closing stores nationwide this summer, including the Davenport Younkers. Read more.
5. Davenport closes second railroad-owned bridge
The city of Davenport has ordered a second bridge owned by the Canadian Pacific Railroad to be closed.
The bridge on 13th Street between Mound and Kuehl streets, near the Village of East Davenport, has been ordered closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic "pending the completion of required repairs/bridge updates," according to Jennifer Nahra, a city spokeswoman.
The bridge was closed Monday morning.
"It is unknown at this time when the bridge will re-open. More information on the status of the bridge will be released as it becomes available," Nahra said.
The week before last, the city shut down the bridge on Elm Street between Eastern Avenue and Jersey Ridge Road, citing "widespread deterioration" of the span's roadway.
Both bridges span railroad tracks.
The Elm Street bridge is a timber stringer bridge, which carries more than 3,000 vehicles a day, was built in 1937 and reconstructed in 1984.
The 13th Street bridge gets only a fraction of the use. The city says its daily traffic averages 370 vehicles a day.
The city has said it has been in talks with the railroad about the condition of both bridges.
6. Veterans Memorial Parkway/Jersey Ridge intersection closes today
Storm sewer and pavement work on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore Avenue is progressing. Beginning today, work will move closing the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Jersey Ridge Road. The intersection will be closed for about 4 months while stormwater and pavement work is performed.
The detour for the closure will be Eastern Avenue, to East 53rd Street, to Elmore Avenue.
Also, the Jersey Ridge Road overpass at I-80 remains closed for repairs.