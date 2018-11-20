Rick Wyffels uses one of his measuring sticks to show the average height of his current crop of trees at the Wyffels Tree Farm on North Shore Drive in Moline. Most of the trees stand between 4 feet and 5 feet and aren't up to Wyffels' standard for selling.
A good Tuesday to all. Sunny skies are expected to return in time for Thanksgiving with rain and a chance of snow looming for the weekend.
Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
1. Clouds give way to sunny skies
Today will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 36 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
For Thanksgiving, we can expect mostly sunny skies will a high near 42 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.
Black Friday could be rainy Friday as there's a 50 percent chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 47 degrees.
Friday night rain likely with a low around 39 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. There's a slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 1 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
And the weekend wraps up with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow on Sunday. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees. Rain and snow are likely Sunday night with a low around 27 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
The contractor for the John Deere Road project in Moline reports that there will be some traffic control changes that will affect traffic before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Today, the third through lane on eastbound and westbound John Deere Road will open. This process will take almost all day but should not impact any lanes that are currently open to traffic.
On Wednesday, the ramp from I-74 westbound (traveling north) to eastbound John Deere Road will be opened.
With all lanes opened on John Deere Road, the ramp will be able to be put back into service. Traffic that utilizes the ramp will be brought into a dedicated lane on John Deere Road so ramp traffic will not need to merge into an existing lane as it was in the past.
However, through traffic that wishes to turn right at 38th Street will need to merge into the right most through lane to turn right onto 38th Street. (see diagram)
3. Recognize this armed robbery suspect?
Moline Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday in the 3100 block Avenue of the Cities.
The pictured suspect, threatened the clerk with a handgun, stole an unknown amount of money and cellphones before fleeing on foot.
Anyone with any information about this person is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 to obtain a cash reward for your information.
4. Moline Christmas tree farm closed for season
Rick Wyffels knew the year was coming.
He knew someday his Moline Christmas tree farm, which he operates with his wife, Kathy, wouldn’t be open for the tree-buying season. He knew their driveway wouldn’t fill up with cars on the morning after Thanksgiving. They wouldn’t meet first-time visitors and they wouldn’t see regulars — the ones who had been coming since the tree farm opened in 1997 — for their annual catch-up.
Wyffels had been bracing for it since 2012, when a drought squandered the roughly 2,000 trees he and Kathy had planted. None of the trees survived. Read more.
5. New Bettendorf school already $380,000 over budget
Construction for Bettendorf’s new Mark Twain Elementary School only began Oct. 4, but the project is already about $380,000 over budget.
Tom Quinn of Bush Construction told the Bettendorf School Board there have been some unexpected factors driving up costs.
“The basis of our design, the basis of our budget, has always been the Grant Wood Elementary School that was recently completed,” Quinn said. “But we’ve learned, by the time that about 75 percent of the construction documents were completed, that the mechanical heating and air conditioning percentages for Mark Twain are considerably larger than what was required for Grant Wood.”
The newly-completed Grant Wood Elementary opened in August. The project cost for Mark Twain was originally estimated at $16.53 million, which puts the $380,000 budget increase at around 2.25 percent higher, for a total of about $16.9 million. Read more.
6. Bettendorf man charged after 'one pot' meth labs found in home
Bond was set Monday at $25,000 cash or surety for a Bettendorf man who police say had multiple “one pot” methamphetamine labs in his home.
Nathan Michael Galbraith, 27, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and possession of sodium hydroxide, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 29.
At 7:08 p.m. Sunday, Bettendorf police searched Galbraith’s home in the 3800 block of Prairie Lane after officers were dispatched for a drug complaint.
Officers found several labs with more than five grams of a mixture that field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Scott County District Court.
Galbraith admitted he attempted to make methamphetamine and knew it was inside the home.
