A good Friday to all. A fairly nice weekend is shaping up for the Quad-Cities, but the forecast is not without rain.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Sunny and cool
Today will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
For Saturday there is a 50% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and a high near 55 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Saturday night brings another 50% chance of rain before 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 40 degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.
The end is really near. The flood warning in effect for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities will expire Tuesday morning. The Mississippi currently is at 15.4 feet and slowly falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday.
2. Halloween parades coming up in Bettendorf, Davenport
It's almost time for this year's Halloween parades.
• Davenport’s annual Halloween parade will kick off Saturday from 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue at 2 p.m. — rain or shine.
• In Bettendorf, the parade begins at 7 p.m., Saturday. It will include monsters, floats, and candy. This year’s theme is Space Monsters.
The parade will begin at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive. The procession will travel to 18th Street, turning left onto 18th Street, continuing to Middle Road, turning left on Middle Road, and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness / Splash Landing parking lot.
3. Bettendorf home burglaries occurred while residents slept
The Bettendorf Police Department seeks help from the public for information about residential burglaries early Thursday.
Officers were dispatched to five residences in the Deerbrook subdivision in regard to burglaries or attempted burglaries. Police Chief Keith Kimball said someone entered three homes and took items in the 3600 and 3700 blocks of Deerbrook Drive, and the 3800 block of Brookwood Lane. (Deerbrook is on the east side of Devils Glen, between Devils Glen Park and Riverdale Heights Elementary School.)
Kimball said two attempted burglaries occurred in the 1400 block of Antler Court and the 1400 block of White Tail Drive, but no entry was made.
All incidents happened when residents were asleep at home. See above video of suspect. Read more.
4. Twin Span Brewery coming to TBK Sports Complex site
More development, including a new brewery, is coming to the area surrounding the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
Twin Span Brewing Co., 6752 Championship Drive, is being framed by contractors at what was a vacant lot in front of the sports complex. In addition to the new craft brewery, there will be space for two other tenants on the building, which appears to take up much of the block of Championship Drive, between Competition Drive and Forest Grove Drive.
John Soenksen, Bettendorf community development director, confirmed the new building, which had recently been approved for building, electric and plumbing permits, is Twin Span Brewing Co.
Building plans showed patio seating, indoor seating and a bar that straddles between being mostly inside the bar and continuing through an opening to have space outdoors on the patio as well. There will also be a kitchen and a room containing the equipment where the beer will be made.
“It’s starting to look like its own city out there,” Soenksen said Thursday.
While the new craft brewery is still early in construction, a new strip mall, being built across the street from the new Kwik Star, is nearly complete. Read more.
5. Bettendorf mayor trapped a woman in her cubicle at his law firm, according to suit
Bettendorf Mayor Robert S. Gallagher Jr. and his law firm Gallagher, Millage and Gallagher, have been accused of gender discrimination, creating a hostile work environment and retaliation in a lawsuit filed by a former employee.
Gallagher is being sued as a private citizen in his capacity as a senior partner, not as mayor. The suit was filed Oct. 8 in Scott County District Court.
The plaintiff, Raven Hollenhorst, worked for the firm about 10 weeks in 2018. Gallagher berated her almost daily, according to the suit, escalating to an incident in December when he trapped her at her desk and she had to call for another employee. Gallagher denies the accusations.
"We will vigorously defend this lawsuit," he said in an interview. "I don't believe there is merit to her claim." Read more.
6. Back in business: After a year off, Wyffels Tree Farm ready for Christmas season
On a sun-kissed October morning, at a tree farm just a stone's throw from the Rock River, there is a hearty dash of pep in one 70-year-old man's step. Christmas is coming, and Rick and Kathy Wyffels are Christmas-loving folks.
"It was a tough last year,'' said Rick, who runs Wyffels Tree Farm, a Quad-Cities Christmas tree staple since 1993, with Kathy, his wife.
Because of drought conditions in 2013, what would have been the Wyffels' 2018 crop did not mature. For the first time in a quarter century, they did not have trees mature enough to sell.
This year, that has changed. The Wyffels lost some newly planted trees to floods in the spring, but despite that, it's "full-tree-ahead" for the 2019 Christmas season.
Come Black Friday — or Bright and Cheerful Friday in the Wyffels' world — Wyffels Tree Farm will be open for business. Read more.
