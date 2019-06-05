{{featured_button_text}}
A good Wednesday to all. Today you may need to turn on the air conditioner as temps are expected to climb into the mid-80s. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Hot and humid

There's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. It will be humid with partly sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.

NWS: Crests

The Mississippi River has crested and is falling. The Mississippi is at 20.87 feet this morning and expected to drop to 20 feet by Saturday.

• Monitor area river levels

2. Davenport police arrest man after 2-state pursuit, crash

Paris Davis

Davenport police arrested a man late Tuesday who faces numerous charges, including trafficking stolen weapons, after Rock Island police followed a vehicle that later was involved in a Davenport crash.

Davenport officers were dispatched about 7:40 p.m. to the area of the Interstate 280 bridge to assist Rock Island police while they pursued the vehicle, according to a news release from Davenport police. The vehicle was occupied by Paris Davis, who was wanted and known to carry a firearm.

Davenport officers found the vehicle traveling south recklessly on Hancock Avenue. The vehicle pulled onto Rockingham Road, where it struck another vehicle in traffic and caused significant damage to Davis's vehicle.

Davis continued west on Rockingham a short distance until he fled from the vehicle on foot. He was apprehended in the 1800 block of Dixwell Street.

Davis was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and a large amount of crack cocaine.

Davis, who was being held in Scott County Jail late Tuesday, faces charges in connection with a warrant along with several new charges that include felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking stolen weapons, interference with a weapon, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and no drug tax stamp.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

• What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

3. HESCO barrier breached in Burlington 1 month after Davenport's. What's going wrong?

060419-qct-Burlington-008

The HESCO flood-prevention barrier system in downtown Burlington failed Saturday, June 1 at about 1:30 PM. Water surrounded the Amtrak Station, the Burlington Memorial Auditorium and the Port of Burlington Welcome Center with in 30 minutes of the breach. Floodwaters inundated a sanitary lift station on Market Street and the city has warned residents to stay away from the area.

The HESCO barriers could only take so much.

After holding back major flooding for months in Burlington, a temporary sand-filled barrier breached Saturday afternoon, causing some residents to flee and the Mississippi River to encroach on a portion of the downtown.

While the breach wasn't as far-reaching, it had striking similarities to the HESCO failure a little more than a month ago in Davenport that drowned the downtown and closed more than 30 businesses.

Unlike Davenport, Burlington is in the early stages of constructing a permanent flood wall. Temporary barriers were used to fill in the places where work has yet to begin.

When the river retreated in Davenport, city officials learned it wasn't the ground, but the strength and stacking of the barrier that caused the failure. The barrier did not hold up as the river rose higher than expected. And the city throwing sandbags on top of wall made little difference.

Crews will not be able to evaluate damage or the exact cause of the Burlington breach until the flood waters recede.

Many in Burlington are defending the city's use of HESCO barriers, a system used for years with few problems. Some argue the wall was simply holding back too much water for too long.

Rather than pointing to an inadequacy in HESCO protection or the city's flood fighting efforts, some in Burlington have questioned whether the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing enough to protect riverfront communities. Read more.

PHOTOS: Flooding in Burlington, Iowa

4. As fireworks season approaches, Davenport seeks to thwart scofflaws

062218-qct-firework-stand-003

Customers purchase fireworks at Cornellier Fireworks at 1010 E. Kimberly St. in Davenport in June 2018.

With Independence Day fast approaching, Davenport leaders are issuing an early warning to people who celebrate with a bang — Follow the law.

Under the city’s ordinance, fireworks use is permitted July 3 and July 4 from 2–11 p.m. Over the coming weeks, the local fire department is teaming up with the city’s communications department to begin a social media campaign aimed at educating the public about the law, encouraging safe fireworks use and warning residents of potential fines.

Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris told city officials Tuesday that police and fire departments were “inundated” with fireworks reports last year. And he cautioned that there are still illegal fireworks out there that could lead to serious injuries, like some that occurred last year. Read more.

5. Knights' King is at throne of All-Metro track and field team

051819-qct-spt-iowa-state-track-064

Assumption’s Carly King finishes the Class 3A girls 100-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Saturday, May 18, 2019. King won with a time of 12.42.

When it came to metro girls' track and field this spring in the Quad-Cities, Carly King was at the head of the class.

The Davenport Assumption senior was the only girl from the Mississippi Athletic or Western Big Six conferences to capture an individual state championship.

And she did it in two events.

King, off to run at Duke University next season, leads this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro squad. Read more.

• Quad-City Times All-Metro girls track and field team

• Quad-City Times All-Area girls track and field team

• Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

6. Third suspect in Moline convenience store robbery remains at large

3 charged in connection with robbery at Moline convenience store

Corey M. Dvorak, from left, Rocky John Henry Hantz and Benjamin T. Long

A man accused of participating in a May 22 robbery in Moline remained at large Tuesday while two others suspected in the case awaited upcoming court dates.

Corey M. Dvorak, 36, Rock Island, has been charged with aggravated robbery, according to Rock Island County court records.

The charge is related to the robbery at 3:38 p.m. May 22, at the convenience store at 1901 16th St., according to the Moline Police Department.

Dvorak has not yet been arrested as of Tuesday morning, according to police and the Rock Island County Jail.

Benjamin T. Long, 34, of Silvis; and Rocky John Henry Hantz, 38, of Moline, are also charged with aggravated robbery in relation to the case.

Both have been arrested and were in custody Tuesday, according to authorities. Long is being held on $100,000 bail, while Hantz is being held on $250,000. To be released, Long would have to post a $10,000 bond, while Hantz would have to post $25,000.

Both men have courts dates scheduled for June 18.

Today's photo gallery: Eid Ul Fitr

Those attending the celebrations of Eid Ul Fitr pray together at the TaxSlayer, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Moline.  Eid Ul Fitr is celebrated at culmination of one month of fasting in the month of Ramadan. The celebration is for successful completion of fasting, extra prayer and all the good deeds one was able to do.

Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.