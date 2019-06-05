Ironworker Mike Olvera, Local 111, uses an impact wrench to secure mechanical splicers while building the rebar gage for a concrete pier to be used in the construction of the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Moline. Olvera is a graduate of United Township High School.
The HESCO flood-prevention barrier system in downtown Burlington failed Saturday, June 1 at about 1:30 PM. Water surrounded the Amtrak Station, the Burlington Memorial Auditorium and the Port of Burlington Welcome Center with in 30 minutes of the breach. Floodwaters inundated a sanitary lift station on Market Street and the city has warned residents to stay away from the area.
Assumption’s Carly King finishes the Class 3A girls 100-meter dash during the Iowa coed state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Saturday, May 18, 2019. King won with a time of 12.42.
2. Davenport police arrest man after 2-state pursuit, crash
Davenport police arrested a man late Tuesday who faces numerous charges, including trafficking stolen weapons, after Rock Island police followed a vehicle that later was involved in a Davenport crash.
Davenport officers were dispatched about 7:40 p.m. to the area of the Interstate 280 bridge to assist Rock Island police while they pursued the vehicle, according to a news release from Davenport police. The vehicle was occupied by Paris Davis, who was wanted and known to carry a firearm.
Davenport officers found the vehicle traveling south recklessly on Hancock Avenue. The vehicle pulled onto Rockingham Road, where it struck another vehicle in traffic and caused significant damage to Davis's vehicle.
Davis continued west on Rockingham a short distance until he fled from the vehicle on foot. He was apprehended in the 1800 block of Dixwell Street.
Davis was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and a large amount of crack cocaine.
Davis, who was being held in Scott County Jail late Tuesday, faces charges in connection with a warrant along with several new charges that include felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking stolen weapons, interference with a weapon, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and no drug tax stamp.
3. HESCO barrier breached in Burlington 1 month after Davenport's. What's going wrong?
The HESCO barriers could only take so much.
After holding back major flooding for months in Burlington, a temporary sand-filled barrier breached Saturday afternoon, causing some residents to flee and the Mississippi River to encroach on a portion of the downtown.
While the breach wasn't as far-reaching, it had striking similarities to the HESCO failure a little more than a month ago in Davenport that drowned the downtown and closed more than 30 businesses.
Unlike Davenport, Burlington is in the early stages of constructing a permanent flood wall. Temporary barriers were used to fill in the places where work has yet to begin.
When the river retreated in Davenport, city officials learned it wasn't the ground, but the strength and stacking of the barrier that caused the failure. The barrier did not hold up as the river rose higher than expected. And the city throwing sandbags on top of wall made little difference.
Crews will not be able to evaluate damage or the exact cause of the Burlington breach until the flood waters recede.
Many in Burlington are defending the city's use of HESCO barriers, a system used for years with few problems. Some argue the wall was simply holding back too much water for too long.
Rather than pointing to an inadequacy in HESCO protection or the city's flood fighting efforts, some in Burlington have questioned whether the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is doing enough to protect riverfront communities. Read more.
Britt Walker of Clean Wash Iowa cleans Mississippi River mud from the parking lot and sidewalks behind Two Rivers Insurance Services Tuesday. The HESCO flood-prevention barrier system failed sending sewage contaminated floodwater into downtown Burlington along N. Front Street.
The HESCO flood-prevention barrier system stacked two wide at the base and two high failed in downtown Burlington Saturday, June 1 at about 1:30 PM. Water surrounded the Amtrak Station, the Burlington Memorial Auditorium and the Port of Burlington Welcome Center with in 30 minutes of the breach. Floodwaters inundated a sanitary lift station on Market Street and the city has warned residents to stay away from the area.
The HESCO flood-prevention barrier system failed on the south end of the riverfront in downtown Burlington Saturday, June 1 at about 1:30 PM. City of Burlington workers said flood waters were a foot from the top of the two wide by two high configuration when it simply gave way and flooded the communities riverfront.
The CB&Q 3003 Chicago Burlington & Quincy Railroad Steam engine 4-6-4 sits in floodwaters in Burlington, Iowa Tuesday, June 4, 2019. The HESCO flood-prevention barrier in downtown Burlington failed Saturday, June 1 at about 1:30 PM. Water surrounded the Amtrak Station, the Burlington Memorial Auditorium and the Port of Burlington Welcome Center with in 30 minutes of the breach.
A Road Close sign sits in floodwaters on N Front Street in Burlington, Iowa Tuesday, June 4, 2019. The HESCO flood-prevention barrier in downtown Burlington failed Saturday, May 1 at about 1:30 PM. Water surrounded the Amtract Station, the Burlington Memorial Auditorium and the Port of Burlington Welcome Center with in 30 minutes of the breach.
Parts of the failed HESCO flood barrier system on the south end of the riverfront in downtown Burlington Tuesday. City of Burlington workers said floodwaters were a foot from the top of the two wide by two high configuration when it gave way and flooded the communities riverfront.
Looking down along N. Front Street in Burlington Tuesday. The HESCO flood-prevention barrier system failed at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Water surrounded the Amtrak station, the Burlington Memorial Auditorium and the Port of Burlington Welcome Center within 30 minutes of the breach.
Britt Walker of Clean Wash Iowa cleans Mississippi River mud from the parking lot and sidewalks behind Two Rivers Insurance Services Tuesday. The HESCO flood-prevention barrier system failed sending sewage contaminated floodwater into downtown Burlington along N. Front Street.
4. As fireworks season approaches, Davenport seeks to thwart scofflaws
With Independence Day fast approaching, Davenport leaders are issuing an early warning to people who celebrate with a bang — Follow the law.
Under the city’s ordinance, fireworks use is permitted July 3 and July 4 from 2–11 p.m. Over the coming weeks, the local fire department is teaming up with the city’s communications department to begin a social media campaign aimed at educating the public about the law, encouraging safe fireworks use and warning residents of potential fines.
Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris told city officials Tuesday that police and fire departments were “inundated” with fireworks reports last year. And he cautioned that there are still illegal fireworks out there that could lead to serious injuries, like some that occurred last year. Read more.
5. Knights' King is at throne of All-Metro track and field team
When it came to metro girls' track and field this spring in the Quad-Cities, Carly King was at the head of the class.
The Davenport Assumption senior was the only girl from the Mississippi Athletic or Western Big Six conferences to capture an individual state championship.
And she did it in two events.
King, off to run at Duke University next season, leads this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro squad. Read more.
6. Third suspect in Moline convenience store robbery remains at large
A man accused of participating in a May 22 robbery in Moline remained at large Tuesday while two others suspected in the case awaited upcoming court dates.
Corey M. Dvorak, 36, Rock Island, has been charged with aggravated robbery, according to Rock Island County court records.
The charge is related to the robbery at 3:38 p.m. May 22, at the convenience store at 1901 16th St., according to the Moline Police Department.
Dvorak has not yet been arrested as of Tuesday morning, according to police and the Rock Island County Jail.
Benjamin T. Long, 34, of Silvis; and Rocky John Henry Hantz, 38, of Moline, are also charged with aggravated robbery in relation to the case.
Both have been arrested and were in custody Tuesday, according to authorities. Long is being held on $100,000 bail, while Hantz is being held on $250,000. To be released, Long would have to post a $10,000 bond, while Hantz would have to post $25,000.
Those attending the celebrations of Eid Ul Fitr pray together at the TaxSlayer, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Moline. Eid Ul Fitr is celebrated at culmination of one month of fasting in the month of Ramadan. The celebration is for successful completion of fasting, extra prayer and all the good deeds one was able to do.