A good Thursday to all. It could be a foggy start, then hot and humid conditions with thunderstorms possible late this afternoon. Those are the weather headlines. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Hot and humid
Be alert to patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be sunny and humid with a high near 91 degrees.
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and this evening, according to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook message. The main threat is expected to be damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a marginal risk for severe storms across portions of northeast Iowa and northern Illinois. By late evening, storms will weaken and dissipate.
There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight with a low around 68 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. There's a slight chance of showers throughout the morning and early afternoon.
2. Davenport halts plan to change civil rights commission
Davenport aldermen on Wednesday stalled a proposal to restructure the city’s civil rights commission, saying they want to continue discussions in the coming weeks by bringing community members and stakeholders to the table.
Faced with mounting public backlash, council members voted 8-2 to suspend public hearings until mid-September.
City officials have proposed splitting the responsibilities of the commission by creating a second governing board to manage the budget and staff of the city’s civil rights office.
The office, which employs a handful of people and operates with about $560,000 annually, investigates potential civil rights violations happening in Davenport, such as unfair housing and employment practices. Office employees also promote public education programs about civil rights. Read more.
3. Police: Clinton man damaged fiber optic lines while illegally dumping
A Clinton man was arrested Monday after police say he accidentally pulled down fiber optic lines while illegally dumping dirt at the construction site for the Interstate 74 Bridge in Bettendorf.
Marc A. Bush, 38, made an initial appearance Wednesday in Scott County Associate Court on charges of driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor.
Bettendorf Police say Bush was driving at 15th and State streets and illegally dumped a load of dirt on I-74 property without permission to do so at 1:12 p.m. Monday.
Chief Keith Kimball said after dumping the dirt, Bush still had the dump truck in the “up” position and accidentally took out hanging Mediacom fiber optic cables. Read more.
4. Child's body found in river identified
The boy's body found in the Mississippi River in Muscatine is that of 2-year-old Hawk Newberry, of Moline.
The toddler fell into the river while with family members at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island on July 24.
He was missing for 13 days before a fisherman discovered his remains. Though he was not visually identifiable due to decomposition, a medical examiner's investigator in Muscatine County provided the necessary medical evidence to confirm his identity. Read more.
5. Do you know these people?
The Moline Police Department is requesting the community's assistance in identifying the pictured individuals in reference to an aggravated battery incident.
Anyone with information about these people are asked to call
@MolinePolice at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.
6. Amanda's picks for weekend fun
BONUS 6. What was in that old building?
One of our "Ask the Times" readers wanted to know more about the old building on 3rd Street in Davenport with the name Independent Malting Company. Our answer guy Roy Booker found the answer to that question and more in today's edition of Ask the Times.