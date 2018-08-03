The paperwork and final details from an autopsy get settled by board certified forensic pathologist Dr. Mark Peters, seated, as Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson looks on. Technician Gene Conus is at right, cleaning equipment.
A good Friday to all. And fry we might as heat and humidity is expected to roll into the region beginning today and continuing through the weekend.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny today
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
For the weekend,
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 70 degree. There's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
2. Davenport police: Juveniles treating car thefts with levity
As city leaders plan to release findings this month from a regional study about ways to decrease juvenile criminal activity, Davenport police say car thefts continue to be a crime of opportunity, often committed by younger people.
As of July 26, a total of 41 juveniles had been arrested in connection with stolen motor vehicles, according to Davenport Police Department. Police across the Quad-Cities say the majority of thefts are being committed by teenagers, who sometimes use the vehicles to commit more serious crimes, such as robberies and shootings. They also are eluding police in the stolen vehicles.
Davenport Maj. Jeff Bladel said the consistent message he hears from officers regarding juveniles is that it’s a “game.” Read more.
3. Child on scooter struck by vehicle in Bettendorf
Bettendorf police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian crash in which a child on a scooter was struck Thursday.
Police responded to the area of Hillside Drive and Crestview Drive at 6:45 p.m. where an 8-year-old on a scooter was struck.
The condition of the child was not available late Thursday. The crash remains under investigation.
4. Tate: One new option for Vision 2020 does not involve school closing
The Davenport Community School District may not close a school after all. Superintendent Art Tate on Monday will present two updated Vision 2020 plans to the school board, one of which does not involve closing a school.
The board had discussed different cost-saving plans for closing a school, and have considered closing Adams, Buchanan, Buffalo Elementary, Monroe, Smart or Washington. Read more.
5. Big Story: Off Limits at an autopsy
It happens several dozen times a year in Rock Island County alone — a person passes away, and the cause of death is not known.
Times columnist Barb Ickes takes us inside places in the Quad-Cities that we pass by everyday in her occasional series, Off Limits Places.
To find out what happened, the county coroner orders an autopsy.
Until 10 years ago, local funeral homes were paid to transport remains to out-of-town morgues, because the Quad-Cities does not have a board-certified forensic pathologist.
When Coroner Brian Gustafson was first elected in 2008, however, he convinced other county officials to permit him to deliver the bodies himself and attend most autopsies.
For her Off Limits Places series, columnist Barb Ickes attended an autopsy with Gustafson and discovered how death mysteries are solved.
The result is Sunday's Big Story. Check back later today at qctimes.com for her story.
6. Iowa law halts elephant rides at Mississippi Valley Fair
Visitors gravitated toward the pair of elephants on display Thursday at the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport. Separated by a gate, patrons snapped photos of Bunny, 50, and Libby, 51, and tossed scraps of white bread to them.
But for the first time in a long time, however, fairgoers this week will not ride either of the elephants as Iowa law now forbids licensed handlers from offering rides on the backs of elephants, which the state classifies as “dangerous wild animals.” Read more.
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.