A good Tuesday to all. The heat is on in the Quad-Cities forcing some school districts with schools without air conditioning to dismiss classes early today. Here are the details of the hot and humid forecast.
1. Q-C under heat advisory until 7 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Quad-City region until 7 p.m. as hot and humid air remains in the area along and south of Interstate 80.
Highs today will once again reach the upper 80s and lower 90s by late afternoon. These temperatures when combined with dew points in the mid-70s will produce dangerous heat indices peaking in the upper 90s to lower 100s from mid-afternoon through early evening.
The heat and humidity could cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure. The very young, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities will be the most susceptible. Also, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
If you plan to be outdoors this afternoon drink plenty of water, wear light colored clothing, and take breaks in air conditioning. Also, never leave a child or pet in an unattended vehicle because it can become dangerously hot within minutes.
A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures and high humidity is expected. This combination will lead to possible heat illnesses.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9-1-1.
2. Showers likely tonight
Today, there's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will partly sunny and humid with a high near 89 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 5 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible. The overnight low will around 65 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 76 degrees. Winds will be from the north. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 56 degrees.
3. Schools dismiss early because of heat
Moline-Coal Valley School District will be dismissing classes in schools without air conditioning at 1 p.m. today.
Schools dismissing at 1 p.m. are: Jane Addams, Butterworth, Lincoln-Irving, Logan, Washington, Willard, Moline High School, and Coolidge.
According to the district's website: "Because of the heat forecast, all schools with the exception of Bicentennial, Hamilton, Roosevelt, Franklin, John Deere and Wilson will be dismiss at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 28. There will be no afternoon pre-school at Jefferson Early Childhood Center on Tuesday. There will be no YMCA after school program at those elementary schools that are dismissing at 1 p.m."
4. Nighttime closures for I-74 bridge project
In case you missed it, the Middle Road on-ramp to westbound I-74 will be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Thursday.
Also, there will be nighttime lane closures and road closures on Grant Street/U.S. 67 to facilitate the placement of steel girders for the new I-74 River Bridge. The work is anticipated to be completed on Friday.
The following traffic impacts will take place through Friday:
6 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Southbound Grant Street/U.S. 67 will be reduced to one lane from 12th to 18th streets.
6 p.m.to 6 a.m.: Northbound Grant Street/U.S. 67 will be reduced to one lane from the intersection of Grant Street and State Street to 14th Street.
5. Former Bettendorf star in Hawkeye spotlight
There will be no shortage of fresh faces in the Iowa football team’s starting lineup for Saturday’s season opener.
As many as 11 Hawkeyes could make the first starts of their collegiate careers in the 2:35 p.m. game against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium. Among that group is Bettendorf’s Mark Kallenberger, one of three prospective first-time starters on the offensive line.
Kallenberger, a redshirt freshman, is listed as Iowa’s starter at left tackle and senior Dalton Ferguson is listed as probable starter at right tackle on offense. Read more.
A 4-year-old forensics report about evidence examined in the 1990 death of Jennifer Lewis wasn’t handed over to attorneys representing her alleged killer until less than a week before he is set to go on trial for a third time.
Stanley Carter Liggins, 56, is charged with murder in Lewis’ strangulation slaying in the Quad-Cities. Jennifer was 9 years old when she disappeared from her Rock Island home in September 1990; her body was found on fire on the playground of a Davenport school.
Liggins’ trail — his third after two overturned guilty verdicts — was moved to Waterloo because of pretrial publicity. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday at the Black Hawk County Courthouse. Read more.
