A good Thursday to all. We're on the downhill side of the work week. And the weather? Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
1. Hot, humid and windy
The National Weather Service has issued this Special Weather Statement just hours ago. It reads, "Deepening low pressure will track from Nebraska to eastern Minnesota which will bring hot, humid and windy conditions to much of our area.
"Heat-index values will soar to around 100 for several hours this afternoon, mainly along and south of U.S. 30. South winds also will be gusting to around 35 mph this afternoon across much of the area.
"Due to the heat, if you plan to be outside, avoid prolonged exposure to the heat or strenuous activity. Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.
"Due to the strong south winds, drivers of vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be extra cautious, especially on east-west roads."
For the Q-C metro area, it will be mstly sunny today with a high near 91 degrees and heat-index values as high as 100 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight there's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. with a low around 66 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 30 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 47 degrees.
A National Weather Service flood watch for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. The Wapsi is currently at 9.86 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning and continue rising to 11.4 feet Saturday morning.
This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.
2. Nighttime I-74 lane reductions for new bridge work
Here's a road work update for those who drive I-74 in Moline. Today, weather permitting, eastbound and westbound I-74 will be reduced to one lane south of Avenue of the Cities between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. to facilitate lighting installation.
3. How is bike path construction going?
Quad-City Times readers are interested in their recreational trails. Here's what one person wrote: "Are there any more updates going be done to the Bettendorf or Davenport bike paths? Some were done to the west part of Davenport and I heard more were scheduled, but haven't seen any efforts."
Our "Ask the Times" columnist Roy Booker went searching the for the answer. Here's what he found. Read more.
4. Amanda's picks: 6 things to do this weekend
Entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock serves up her list of fun things to do in the Quad-Cities this weekend. Topping her list is 'Something Rotten', a bit of Broadway that is coming to downtown Davenport this weekend. See the musical comedy "Something Rotten!" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $40.50, $53, $73, are on sale at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office or by phone at 800-745-3000. See the rest of her list.
5. Silvis woman pleads guilty to defrauding government of $515,617
A former operations director of a Quad-City children’s food program pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding the federal government of $515,617 and filing a false tax return.
Nora L. Steele, 66, of Silvis, Ill., entered her plead to one count each of fraud and filing a false tax return during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.
During the plea hearing Wednesday in Rock Island Federal Court, Steele admitted that from August 2015 through June 2017 she inflated the meal count forms at Church of Peace and Quad-Cities Area Children's Food Program for federal reimbursement. In some cases meals that were not served were added to the count of legitimate meals that were served to children. In other instances, Steele submitted fraudulent meal count forms when no meals were served at a particular location on a given day.
She faces a maximum prison term of 20 years for the fraud charge, and three years for filing a false tax return. Read more.
6. Quad-Cities Marathon has made miles of memories
Joe Moreno was 14 when a couple of older guys knocked on the door of his family’s East Moline home and asked if they could mentor him.
Hundreds participated the 20th annual Quad-City Marathon, Sunday, September 24, 2017, as they ran through the Quad-Cities and finished at the …
It wasn’t their trips to get ice cream or help with homework that changed the troubled teen’s course of life.
It was that they invited Moreno to go running.
In running, Moreno found something he liked and was good at. He found confidence and stopped being so introverted. He joined the United Township High School cross country team and later began signing up for local road races and volunteering at them.
“It has been a way of life for me since then,” Moreno said.
More than 20 years ago, he got the idea that the Quad-Cities’ running community was missing something big: A marathon.
Born was the Quad-Cities Marathon, which will return for its 21st year on Sunday. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Throwback Thursday
High school photos from 10 years ago this week.
