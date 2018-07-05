A good Thursday to all. It's back to work for most of us after a rip-roaring Fourth of July. Hot and humid are the weather words of the day.
Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Heat indices today could top 100 degrees
The combination of high temperatures and high dew points will result in heat indices at or above 100 later today through this evening south and east of the Quad Cities, according to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service.
There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms today mainly along and south of Interstate 80. The main hazards are lightning, locally heavy rain, and severe winds.
A NWS heat advisory will be in effect today for counties south and southeast of the Quad-City metro area.
There's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees.
Tonight there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 66 degrees.
Friday will be sunny and cooler with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.
2. Road work updates in Illinois Q-C • Moline road construction: Beginning today, 12th Avenue in Moline will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 34th and 53rd streets. The contractor working on site will be patching and resurfacing the surface of 12th Avenue through September. • Rock Island road construction: The city of Rock Island reports that 13th Street between 4th and 5th avenues will be closed beginning today for the repair and relocation of the sewer main and Central Fire roof drain system. The road closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the repair as well as the motoring public.
The anticipated completion date of this work is to be July 13.
Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. Follow all posted construction signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zone.
3. UPDATE: Victims Identified in fatal tree branch incident
Johnnie Woods of Rock Island talks about hearing a cracking noise just before a large branch from an oak tree fell, killing two people in front of the Rock Island County Courthouse late Tuesday.
“I heard a cracking sound and thought someone was doing fireworks behind me, so I tried to jump up and run — someone knocked me over,” she said, “I ended up on the sidewalk a few feet from where the tree fell — I could see the person under the tree.”
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
Fireworks watchers heard the crack of a tree limb, then rushed to help the victims as it crashed to the ground late Tuesday on the lawn of the Rock Island County Courthouse.
Two men were killed and three other people were injured when the limb fell while people watched Red, White and Boom! fireworks from the courthouse in downtown Rock Island.
Daniel Ortiz Mendoza, 61, of Rock Island, was pronounced dead at the scene about 10:30 p.m., and Lawrence Anderson, 72, of Moline, was pronounced dead at 11:32 p.m., according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.
Read more. 4. Temple's moving from Moline to Bettendorf
Temple's Sporting Goods will leave downtown Moline after 90 years.
LEE NEWS NETWORK
Temple's Sporting Goods, a downtown Moline fixture since 1928, is moving to Bettendorf.
The longtime sporting goods store, opened 90 years ago by Guy E. Temple, will shift operations to the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, also known as the BettPlex. The $40 million complex opened in April.
Read more. 5. New I-74 bridge progressing
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline, and on the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
Work continues on the Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi River between Bettendorf and Moline.
Check out these photos.
The Quad-City Times has been following construction of the new I-74 bridge since day 1 capturing hundreds of images.
Take a look. 6. Can Davenport update Elmore turn lane at 53rd?
Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker
Kevin E. Schmidt
A Quad-CityTimes reader asks:
I'm wondering if the city of Davenport could update the northbound "right turn only" lane of Elmore Avenue at 53rd Street to properly and continuously flow traffic into the dedicated eastbound lane of 53rd Street? This traffic pattern currently exists, but signage and instruction to motorists is lacking as well as plastic delineator posts for the first 100' to give motorists confidence that traffic turning left from the southbound lane of Elmore Avenue on to eastbound 53rd Street won’t hit them." Here's what Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker found out. Read more. BONUS 6: 23 days until the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and Bix festivities. It's not too late to sign up for the 44th running of one of the nation's premiere road races. Click to sign up. Today's photo gallery: Q-C celebrates the Fourth Thousands of area residents enjoyed the Red, White and Boom fireworks on the riverfront Tuesday and the parade along State and Grant streets in downtown Bettendorf on the Fourth of July. Check out these images.
070418-qct-fourth-013.jpg
The annual Red, White and Boom firework show is seen over the Mississippi River from UP Skybar at the Current Iowa in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-001.jpg
Cullen Clemons, 4, of Moline plays with a sparkler during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at LeClaire Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-002.jpg
Members of the 34th Army Band Sidewinders perform during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-003.jpg
Norah Seidl, 4, of Detroit, Michigan, waves to family members during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-004.jpg
Park patrons gather on the grass awaiting fireworks during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at LeClaire Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-005.jpg
Ashley Eberts of Moline takes a lighter from Sophia Carlyle, 8, while holding Emma West, 6, to go light fireworks during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at LeClaire Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-006.jpg
Colton Menke of Rude Punch performs during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-007.jpg
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch gives a proclamation declaring July 3rd Red, White and Boom Military and Arsenal Appreciation Day during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-008.jpg
Ashley Eberts of Moline and Emma West, 6, light fireworks together during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at LeClaire Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-014.jpg
The annual Red, White and Boom fireworks show is seen over the Mississippi River from UP Skybar at the Current Iowa in Davenport on Tuesday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-009.jpg
Caiden James, 5, of LeClaire waves as he steps off the merry-go-round during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-010.jpg
Bryson Deppe, 6, of South Carolina cheers along with Ashton, 4, as fireworks go off during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at LeClaire Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-011.jpg
Bryson Deppe, 6, of South Carolina smiles at the camera during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at LeClaire Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-015
The annual Red, White and Boom firework show is seen over the Mississippi River from UP Skybar at the Current Iowa in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-016
The annual Red, White and Boom firework show is seen over the Mississippi River from UP Skybar at the Current Iowa in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-017
Cullen Clemons, 4, of Moline smiles while holding a sparkler as his sister has one lit during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at LeClaire Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-018
Members of the 34th Army Band Sidewinders perform during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-019
Avery Jager, 1, dances to live music by Rude Punch during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-020
Aundrea Petersen-Mulkey, 3, of Davenport blows bubbles during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at LeClaire Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-021
The sun sets over the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at LeClaire Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-022
Ashton Deppe, 4, of South Carolina cheers as his brother Bryson, 6, lights a firework during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at LeClaire Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-023
Bryson Deppe, 6, of South Carolina lights a firework during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at LeClaire Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-024
The annual Red, White and Boom firework show is seen over the Mississippi River from UP Skybar at the Current Iowa in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-025
The annual Red, White and Boom firework show is seen over the Mississippi River from UP Skybar at the Current Iowa in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-026
A blur caused by a moving camera distorts fireworks during the annual Red, White and Boom show over the Mississippi River from UP Skybar at the Current Iowa in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-027
A young boy dances to live music by Rude Punch during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-028
Emma West, 6, of Moline jumps back after lighting a firework during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at LeClaire Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-029
Bandmates Adam Tucker, left, and Colton Menke of Rude Punch perform during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-030
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-031
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-032
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-033
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-034
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-035
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-036
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-037
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-038
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-039
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-040
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-041
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-042
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-043
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-044
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-045
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-046
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-047
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-048
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-049
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-050
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-051
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-052
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-053
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-054
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-055
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-056
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-057
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-058
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-059
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-060
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-061
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-062
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-063
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-064
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
070418-qct-fourth-065
Scenes from the annual Red, White and Boom celebration in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-001
Wearing a World War I "Dougboy" uniform John Cepican, left leads the Bettendorf American Legion Post 154, VFW Post 9128 Honor Gaurd during the annual 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, Iowa.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-002
Austin, right and Rod Blunk with the Bettendorf Fire Department drive the departments first fire truck along Grant Street during the Fourth of July parade in Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday, July 04, 2018. The American LaFrance Brockway Torpedo, a 1922 model, came from Elmira, N.Y. It was purchased by the city of Bettendorf in 1924 for $6,000 and delivered by train in early November of that year.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-003
Members of the Patriot Guard motorcycle riders rumble along Grant Street during the annual 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, Iowa July 4, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-004
Four-year-old Shelby Ash picks up pieces of candy on Grant Street during the annual 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-005
Acting Lieutenant Governor of the State of Iowa Adam Gregg, left campaigns during the annual 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, Iowa.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-006
Four-year-olds Lils Lischer, right and Lillian Piatt both of Eldridge watch for more candy throwers during the annual 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-007
Area children wait for more goodies to be thrown during the annual 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-008
Area children scramble for candy thrown during the annual 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-009
The River City Jazz Band plays on the Bettendorf Business float during the annual 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, Iowa July 4, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-010
Doug Paulsen, left carries an American Flag as he marches with other members of the Quad-Cities Morning Optimists during the annual 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, Iowa on Wednesday.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-011
Thousands of area residents lined the parade route along State and Grant Streets during the annual 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-012
Area children scramble for candy thrown during the annual 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-013
Area children scramble for candy thrown during the annual 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-014
Thousands of area residents lined the parade route along State and Grant Streets during the annual 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-015
Member of the Bettendorf Golddusters dance their way down Grant Street in the Bettendorf 4th of July parade.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-016
Young and old alike chanted, "beads, beads, beads" as the Isle Casino Hotel float passed by during the annual 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-017
Area children watch as bubbles flow from the Hurts Donut Co. truck during the annual 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times
071218-bet-parade-018
Area children scramble for candy thrown during the annual 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad-City Times