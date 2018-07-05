Subscribe for 17¢ / day

A good Thursday to all. It's back to work for most of us after a rip-roaring Fourth of July. Hot and humid are the weather words of the day.

Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Heat indices today could top 100 degrees

+6 
NWS: Weather summary

The combination of high temperatures and high dew points will result in heat indices at or above 100 later today through this evening south and east of the Quad Cities, according to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service.

There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms today mainly along and south of Interstate 80. The main hazards are lightning, locally heavy rain, and severe winds.

A NWS heat advisory will be in effect today for counties south and southeast of the Quad-City metro area.

There's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees.

Tonight there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 66 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and cooler with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.

2. Road work updates in Illinois Q-C

+6 
Road Closed, Detour Signs
Buy Now

• Moline road construction: Beginning today, 12th Avenue in Moline will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 34th and 53rd streets. The contractor working on site will be patching and resurfacing the surface of 12th Avenue through September.

• Rock Island road construction: The city of Rock Island reports that 13th Street between 4th and 5th avenues will be closed beginning today for the repair and relocation of the sewer main and Central Fire roof drain system. The road closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the repair as well as the motoring public.

The anticipated completion date of this work is to be July 13.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. Follow all posted construction signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zone.

3. UPDATE: Victims Identified in fatal tree branch incident

+6 
070418-tree-death-001
Buy Now

Johnnie Woods of Rock Island talks about hearing a cracking noise just before a large branch from an oak tree fell, killing two people in front of the Rock Island County Courthouse late Tuesday.

“I heard a cracking sound and thought someone was doing fireworks behind me, so I tried to jump up and run — someone knocked me over,” she said, “I ended up on the sidewalk a few feet from where the tree fell — I could see the person under the tree.”

Fireworks watchers heard the crack of a tree limb, then rushed to help the victims as it crashed to the ground late Tuesday on the lawn of the Rock Island County Courthouse.

Two men were killed and three other people were injured when the limb fell while people watched Red, White and Boom! fireworks from the courthouse in downtown Rock Island.

Daniel Ortiz Mendoza, 61, of Rock Island, was pronounced dead at the scene about 10:30 p.m., and Lawrence Anderson, 72, of Moline, was pronounced dead at 11:32 p.m., according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson. Read more.

4. Temple's moving from Moline to Bettendorf

+6 
temple's
Buy Now

Temple's Sporting Goods will leave downtown Moline after 90 years.

Temple's Sporting Goods, a downtown Moline fixture since 1928, is moving to Bettendorf.

The longtime sporting goods store, opened 90 years ago by Guy E. Temple, will shift operations to the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, also known as the BettPlex. The $40 million complex opened in April. Read more.

5. New I-74 bridge progressing

+6 
070318-qct-new-Bridge-001
Buy Now

Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline, and on the Mississippi River.

Work continues on the Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi River between Bettendorf and Moline. Check out these photos.

The Quad-City Times has been following construction of the new I-74 bridge since day 1 capturing hundreds of images. Take a look.

6. Can Davenport update Elmore turn lane at 53rd?

Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker
Buy Now

Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker

A Quad-CityTimes reader asks: I'm wondering if the city of Davenport could update the northbound "right turn only" lane of Elmore Avenue at 53rd Street to properly and continuously flow traffic into the dedicated eastbound lane of 53rd Street? This traffic pattern currently exists, but signage and instruction to motorists is lacking as well as plastic delineator posts for the first 100' to give motorists confidence that traffic turning left from the southbound lane of Elmore Avenue on to eastbound 53rd Street won’t hit them."  Here's what Ask the Times columnist Roy Booker found out. Read more.

+6 
bix

BONUS 6: 23 days until the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and Bix festivities. It's not too late to sign up for the 44th running of one of the nation's premiere road races. Click to sign up.

Stay up to date with all things Bix 7

Today's photo gallery: Q-C celebrates the Fourth

Thousands of area residents enjoyed the Red, White and Boom fireworks on the riverfront Tuesday and the parade along State and Grant streets in downtown Bettendorf on the Fourth of July. Check out these images.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.