Tim Blanchard of Wake Forest, North Carolina, watches as his brother, Michael, explains what happened to their mother as they at the scene of the crash in Davenport on Tuesday. Ruth Morris, 79, was fatally struck by a cyclist on Saturday, while stepping into the bike path to go for a walk with Michael.
Davenport Assumption's Molly Gervase, right, tries to keep the ball away from Center Point-Urbana's Nicole Lutz in a Class 1A semifinal game at the Iowa girls state soccer tournament. Gervase was named to the first team of the Quad-City Times' All-Area team for the third straight year.
A good Wednesday to all. Here comes the heat and humidity. Hot and sticky weather will push heat-index values over 100 degrees later today, so be forewarned. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Very humid days ahead
Today will be partly sunny and humid with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and humid with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 73 degrees. There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for the region. Here is what it says:
"There is a slight chance for thunderstorms on Thursday. The primary risks are lightning and gusty winds. There is a chance for thunderstorms Saturday evening into Sunday morning, and again on Tuesday. It is too early to determine the risk for severe weather.
"Building heat and humidity Friday and Saturday will push peak heat indices into the 100 to 110 degree range. The hottest conditions are expected on Friday."
2. Road work begins on Central Avenue in Bettendorf
Beginning today for the news eight weeks, Central Avenue will be closed to all traffic between 23rd and 25th streets in Bettendorf for water main replacement.
The following detour will be in effect.
Westbound traffic will be detoured south on 27th Street to U.S. 67 (Grant Street) and then north on 23rd Street back to Central Avenue.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on 23rd Street to U.S. 67 (State Street) and then north on 27th Street back to Central Avenue.
Local access for residents between 23rd and 25th streets will be maintained.
3. High water on the Mississippi, Rock and Wapsi rivers
All eyes are on the Mississippi River where a flood warning remains in effect until further notice.
At Locks & Dam 15 in the Quad-Cities the river level was at 14.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is forecast. The Mississippi is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 17 feet Sunday.
At 17 feet, water is over most of Davenport's LeClaire Park and lower parking lots as well as the South Concord area. In Moline, parts of River Drive are covered by floodwaters.
4. Davenport woman struck, killed by bicyclist on bike path
Ruth Morris was struck so hard on the bike path in Davenport, her shoes and earrings flew off.
The 79-year-old died Saturday — about an hour after a bicyclist hit her as she walked onto the Mississippi River Trail near the Iowa-American Water Co.
Morris was walking with her son, which was a daily ritual for the pair. They normally walked on the Duck Creek Parkway, which is closer to her Davenport home.
On Saturday, they decided to take a different route. Morris' son, Michael Blanchard, parked in the lot at Lindsay Park Yacht Club.
"I saw the bikes coming, and I stepped onto the other side of the bike path to give them room to go by," he said Tuesday. "They were coming really fast, so I got out of their way."
It is not known whether Morris saw the bikes bearing down, too. Read more.
5. Knights, Spartans at center of QCT all-area team
Davenport Assumption and Pleasant Valley featured some of the stingiest defenses in Iowa. It carried both to the state tournament, where the Knights came away with their third straight state title. That team success is evident as the Knights and Spartans lead the annual Quad-City Times All-Area team.
Molly Gervase, who earned her third straight first-team selection after a stellar senior campaign, is one of four Knights on the top two teams. The University of Denver signee scored 26 goals and added six assists while being named first team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association for the third straight year as well as being named the captain of the Class 1A all-tournament team for the second straight year.
Joining Gervase on the first team from the state-champion Knights are junior Carly King (26 goals, four assists) and senior Bridget Poster, who helped the Knights outscore opponents 114-5. Senior defender Annie Argo is on the second team. Read more.
6. Neighbors express concern for future of Jefferson Elementary
Neighbors of the Thomas Jefferson Elementary School neighborhood in Bettendorf and other community members voiced concerns about the future of the school Tuesday night at the school.
Bettendorf Schools Superintendent Mike Raso facilitated the sometimes-emotional community session about the district facilities plan, with more than 70 people packing the room.
He and Dallon Christensen, director of finance for the district, discussed plans for a bond referendum to help pay for the facilities plan with a price tag of “$69 million, all-in” according to Christensen.
Several participants, many of whom read handouts about the facilities plan, expressed passionate concern.
“Don’t tell me that you’re not going to close Jefferson,” said Melita Tunnicliff, who drew applause after she addressed the assemblage. “Because there’s nothing in here about future-ready projects for our school.”
The last two meetings will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bettendorf Middle School cafeteria, 2030 Middle Road, and 6 p.m. Monday at Mark Twain Elementary School, 1620 Lincoln Road. No meeting has been scheduled for Grant Wood because of construction. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: Historic photos of the Government Bridge
