A change in the plans for a portion of a new sidewalk on LeClaire's Sycamore Drive is angering residents who expected it as part of the road's major reconstruction project. Nearly 20 neighborhood residents showed up at the LeClaire City Council meeting Monday night to air their concerns over the altered plans.
Davenport is lagging behind on its potholes because the city's public works department has been overrun with flood-fighting this year. This pothole and many like them were found, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, along 5th Street between Pershing Ave. and Scott Street.
A good Thursday to all. The Quad-Cities gets a brief break from the rain today. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny later today
Today will start off cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees.
Tonight will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 61 degrees.
Friday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Friday night with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The overnight low will be around 67 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
2. Davenport still has 500 blocks of potholes to fill
Potholes are still everywhere.
The menacing formations are a regular inconvenience for Quad-City drivers who brace for impact after each winter’s end. And as several weeks of fighting a flooding Mississippi River have drained Davenport’s public works crews of time and resources, city officials say they have been forced to play catch-up on many of their other seasonal duties like street repairs.
Davenport’s public works department tracks potholes by each block rather than individual potholes. As of last Friday, the city had nearly 500 city blocks in the pipeline for repair, where each block could have any number of individual potholes. More than 4,300 blocks had been repaired as of that time for a grand total of 54,590 potholes fixed. Read more.
Due to this spring's record Mississippi River flooding, the Red, White and Boom! fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. will be fired from Arsenal Island and activities will start at 5 p.m. outside Quarters One.
This year, the display will feature 4,000 pounds of explosives provided by Chicago-based Melrose Pyrotechnics, which has clients around the world, he said. Instead of shooting fireworks from river barges, the Arsenal base allows them to “shoot larger shells higher in the sky,” Croken said. “While we will not have the visual effect of two locations, we will more than compensate for that by having fireworks higher in the sky and more spectacular than ever.”
Visitors just need a government-issued ID card to show at the Rock Island or Moline gates to get on the island. The Arsenal recommends using the Moline gate for easiest access to the event site. Directional signage will get you to event parking areas. Read more.
Ashley Eberts of Moline takes a lighter from Sophia Carlyle, 8, while holding Emma West, 6, to go light fireworks during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at LeClaire Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch gives a proclamation declaring July 3rd Red, White and Boom Military and Arsenal Appreciation Day during the annual Red, White and Boom celebration at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
The first Bix at Six training run, in preparation for the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7 race, will be held at 6 p.m. today.
Assistant race director Michelle Juehring said Wednesday the training run will begin at 5th Street and Pershing Avenue in Davenport, the same location as the sprint trials. With River Drive closed at 3rd Street, 4th Street will remain open for traffic.
The 45th Bix 7 race begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 27.
5. Sidewalk plan angers LeClaire neighbors
A change in the plans for a portion of a new sidewalk on LeClaire's Sycamore Drive is angering residents who expected it as part of the road's major reconstruction project.
Nearly 20 neighborhood residents showed up at the LeClaire City Council meeting this week to air their concerns over the altered plans.
"It was sold to us as a sidewalk going all the way to around," said Gary Haywood, of 2230 Terra Lane. "We have a lot of residents that walk that way."
Adam Otts, who lives at 2498 Forrest Reed Place, said residents are frustrated because they learned the sidewalk was removed in a passing comment from a neighbor. Read more.
6. Q-C woman hasn't lost a sense of adventure, even at age 98
Growing up with two older and two younger brothers gave Louise Wise a sense of adventure she still has today at the age of 98. Wise, at resident of Petersen Commons Assisted Living in Davenport, recently celebrated her birthday last month by zip-lining with family members in Buffalo, Missouri.
Wise, along with 12 others from her family, traveled down not one, but four zip-lines during her adventure in Missouri.
Along with zip-lining, Wise had the opportunity to go sky diving when she turned 93, an experience she is eager to have again. “I’m looking forward to going down on an airplane drop again. That I’m willing (to do) anytime anybody else is going,” Wise said.
The only thing more adventurous than what she’s already done would be white-water rafting, Wise said. Rafting is something that, if given the opportunity, Wise would want to do but, “at my age they might not permit me to do it”, she said. Read more.
Known for: Cory Booker is a U.S. Senator from New Jersey, serving in his second term. Booker was the first African-American mayor of Newark and announced his candidacy on Feb. 1 — the first day of Black History Month. Booker supports healthcare reform, Medicare for all, the Green New Deal, and wants to legalize marijuana on the federal level.
"I'm here because of America. We drink deeply from wells that we did not dig," Booker told a crowd in Davenport on March 17.
Known for: Castro served as mayor of his hometown, San Antonio, from 2009 until he was appointed U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development by President Obama. He served from 2014 to 2017. If elected, the graduate of Stanford and Harvard Law would be the first Hispanic and Latino American to serve as president.
Known for: John Delaney served three terms as U.S. Representative from Maryland. Delaney co-funded Health Care Financial Partners, which made loans available to small healthcare providers, and CapitalSource, which provides capital to small and mid-sized businesses. Delaney aims to appeal to voters who dislike the radicalized stances of both political parties.
Known for: Tulsi Gabbard is a U.S. Representative from Hawaii, serving her fourth term. Prior to her election, Gabbard served in the Hawaii State House of Representatives before joining the Army National Guard in 2004. Gabbard supports the legalization of marijuana, universal healthcare, making community colleges tuition free and raising the minimum wage.
Known for: Gillibrand has served in the U.S. Senate since 2009, when she was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. A vocal champion of the #MeToo movement, Gillibrand previously worked as an attorney and then in the U.S. Congress from upstate New York.
Known for: Kamala Harris is a U.S. Senator from California, serving her first term. Previously, Harris served as the first woman and first African American U.S. Attorney General of California from 2011 to 2017. Harris supports universal background checks for people purchasing firearms, raising the minimum wage and the legalization of marijuana.
Known for: Hickenlooper served two terms as governor of Colorado from 2011 through early 2019. Hickenlooper was mayor of Denver, and later governor of the state, during the legalization of marijuana. A centrist Democrat, Hickenlooper was one of the founders of the successful Wynkoop Brewing Company.
Known for: Jay Inslee is the governor of Washington state, he has served since 2013, after serving in Congress from 1998 to 2012. While governor, Inslee has focused on investing in clean energy practices for businesses, jobs and transportation. Inslee's presidential campaign is focused specifically on climate change.
Known for: Amy Klobuchar is a U.S. Senator from Minnesota, serving her third term. While in office, Klobuchar has served as a ranking member of the Senate Rules Committee beginning in 2017. Prior to serving in Congress, Klobuchar was the County Attorney for Hennepin County, MN. Klobucher has pitched herself as moderate and realistic to voters.
Known for: Bernie Sanders is a U.S. Senator from Vermont, serving his third term. Sanders ran for president in the 2016 election, losing the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton. If elected, Sanders would be the oldest person to serve as president. Sanders is a self-described democratic socialist and supports universal healthcare, tuition-free post-secondary education, the Green New Deal and labor rights.
Known for: Elizabeth Warren is a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, serving her second term. Prior to her election, Warren was a law professor for 30 years. She also served as the chair of Congressional Oversight Panel during the 2008 financial crisis, providing inspection of the Troubled Asset Relief Program. Warren supports an "ultra millionaire tax", closing loopholes for lobbyists and the Green New Deal.
Known for: Joe Biden served as Vice President from 2009 to 2017, previously serving six terms as a U.S. Senator from Delaware. Biden ran for president in 1988 and 2008, but dropped out of both races, he was selected as Obama's running mate in 2008. Biden hopes secure votes through his support of the Green New Deal, LGBTQ rights and public health insurance options.