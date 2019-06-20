{{featured_button_text}}

6/20/19

A good Thursday to all. The Quad-Cities gets a brief break from the rain today. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

1. Mostly sunny later today

NWS: Rain

Today will start off cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees. 

Tonight will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 61 degrees.

Friday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Friday night with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The overnight low will be around 67 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

NWS: Wet
NWS: River levels

2. Davenport still has 500 blocks of potholes to fill

062019-qct-qca-potholes-003

Davenport is lagging behind on its potholes because the city's public works department has been overrun with flood-fighting this year. This pothole and many like them were found, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, along 5th Street between Pershing Ave. and Scott Street.

Potholes are still everywhere.

The menacing formations are a regular inconvenience for Quad-City drivers who brace for impact after each winter’s end. And as several weeks of fighting a flooding Mississippi River have drained Davenport’s public works crews of time and resources, city officials say they have been forced to play catch-up on many of their other seasonal duties like street repairs.

Davenport’s public works department tracks potholes by each block rather than individual potholes. As of last Friday, the city had nearly 500 city blocks in the pipeline for repair, where each block could have any number of individual potholes. More than 4,300 blocks had been repaired as of that time for a grand total of 54,590 potholes fixed. Read more.

3. Rock Island Arsenal takes on key role Red, White and Boom

070418-qct-fourth-014.jpg

The annual Red, White and Boom fireworks show is seen over the Mississippi River from UP Skybar at the Current Iowa in Davenport on Tuesday.

For the second time in its 15-year history, the Rock Island Arsenal will play a key role in Red, White and Boom! — the bi-state Independence Day celebration Wednesday, July 3.

“There will be a lot of activities for the whole family to be able to enjoy, at three different locations — here at Schwiebert Park, Modern Woodmen Park, and at Quarters One on the Arsenal Island. 

Due to this spring's record Mississippi River flooding, the Red, White and Boom! fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. will be fired from Arsenal Island and activities will start at 5 p.m. outside Quarters One.

This year, the display will feature 4,000 pounds of explosives provided by Chicago-based Melrose Pyrotechnics, which has clients around the world, he said. Instead of shooting fireworks from river barges, the Arsenal base allows them to “shoot larger shells higher in the sky,” Croken said. “While we will not have the visual effect of two locations, we will more than compensate for that by having fireworks higher in the sky and more spectacular than ever.”

Visitors just need a government-issued ID card to show at the Rock Island or Moline gates to get on the island. The Arsenal recommends using the Moline gate for easiest access to the event site. Directional signage will get you to event parking areas. Read more.

4. Bix at Six begins tonight

062118-qct-bix-at-six-004

Runners make their way down East 4th Street before turning up Pershing Avenue during the first running of the Bix at Six leading up to the Bix 7 Road Race in Davenport on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

The first Bix at Six training run, in preparation for the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7 race, will be held at 6 p.m. today.

Assistant race director Michelle Juehring said Wednesday the training run will begin at 5th Street and Pershing Avenue in Davenport, the same location as the sprint trials. With River Drive closed at 3rd Street, 4th Street will remain open for traffic.

The 45th Bix 7 race begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 27.

5. Sidewalk plan angers LeClaire neighbors

061819-qct-LeClaire-Sycamore

A change in the plans for a portion of a new sidewalk on LeClaire's Sycamore Drive is angering residents who expected it as part of the road's major reconstruction project. Nearly 20 neighborhood residents showed up at the LeClaire City Council meeting Monday night to air their concerns over the altered plans.

Nearly 20 neighborhood residents showed up at the LeClaire City Council meeting this week to air their concerns over the altered plans.

"It was sold to us as a sidewalk going all the way to around," said Gary Haywood, of 2230 Terra Lane. "We have a lot of residents that walk that way."

Adam Otts, who lives at 2498 Forrest Reed Place, said residents are frustrated because they learned the sidewalk was removed in a passing comment from a neighbor. Read more.

6. Q-C woman hasn't lost a sense of adventure, even at age 98

Louise Wise sky dives

File: When Louise Wise of Davenport turned 93, she described her tandem skydiving as "very pleasant."

Growing up with two older and two younger brothers gave Louise Wise a sense of adventure she still has today at the age of 98. Wise, at resident of Petersen Commons Assisted Living in Davenport, recently celebrated her birthday last month by zip-lining with family members in Buffalo, Missouri.

Louise Wise 2.jpg

Wise, along with 12 others from her family, traveled down not one, but four zip-lines during her adventure in Missouri.

Along with zip-lining, Wise had the opportunity to go sky diving when she turned 93, an experience she is eager to have again. “I’m looking forward to going down on an airplane drop again. That I’m willing (to do) anytime anybody else is going,” Wise said.

The only thing more adventurous than what she’s already done would be white-water rafting, Wise said. Rafting is something that, if given the opportunity, Wise would want to do but, “at my age they might not permit me to do it”, she said. Read more.

