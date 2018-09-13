Davenport police and firefighters inspect this Nissan Sentra that was one of the vehicles involved in a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday at South Fairmount Street and West River Drive. The other vehicle, a Dodge van, was pushed into the ditch on the north side of the roadway. The drivers of each vehicle were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, for treatment.
A good Thursday to all. For those living in the Quad-City, the stretch of picture-perfect weather continues for another day or two. Such is not the case on the Carolina coast where Hurricane Florence is flexing its muscles. Here's what is happening there. Here is the forecast for the Q-C area from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 63 degrees with winds from the south at 5 mph.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.
2. Two hurt in crash at River Drive and Fairmount
Two people were injured Wednesday night when the vehicles they were driving collided at the intersection of West River Drive and South Fairmount Street.
The crash occurred at 11:15 p.m.
Police said the victims’ injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The victims, two males, were transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for treatment.
Both vehicles were totaled. The entire frontend of a Nissan Sentra was destroyed while the passenger side of a Dodge van was caved in and shoved almost to the driver’s side of the vehicle.
The Nissan came to rest in the right westbound lane of River Drive while the van came to rest in the ditch on the north side of River Drive.
Westbound River Drive was reduced to one lane at the intersection for more than an hour as police finished their investigation and the vehicles could be towed from the scene.
3. 15-year-old boy charged in incident at Davenport North
A 15-year-old boy has been charged after he stole a vehicle at Davenport North High School on Tuesday, injuring two people with the vehicle as well as damaging other property, police said.
The boy is charged with assault causing serious injury, second-degree theft, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, and other traffic-related charges, Davenport police said.
The assault and theft charges each are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of up to five years.
The boy is being held in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
Davenport police said that at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to North High School, 626 W. 53rd St., regarding a disturbance.
The Scott County Emergency Communications Center dispatcher told officers that a subject was causing a disturbance by damaging property in the school. Officers were then told by the dispatch center that the boy had stolen keys to a vehicle. The dispatch center told officers that two people had been struck by a vehicle and that the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot.
Officers on the scene determined that one person was struck by the vehicle as the boy was attempting to get away and that another person who attempted to prevent the boy from stealing the vehicle had been dragged by the vehicle.
The stolen vehicle also struck three unoccupied vehicles.
The two people injured in the incident were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
4. Amanda's top picks for weekend fun
A ballet, soul music, comedy and a riverssance fine arts festival are all part of entertainment reporter Amanda Hancock's six choices for fun this weekend. Check out her complete list.
The Rock Island Arsenal Museum is going to get better, offering what people expect nowadays, including lively programming, a gift shop, and — in time — renovated displays that will include computer-based interaction rather than static text.
That's the take-away message from Patrick Allie, 30, who began last month as the new director of the 113-year-old museum. Read more.
6. Ask the Times: About those reflective yellow strips
A Quad-City Times reader wants to know more about all of the yellow strips on the telephone poles on Division Street and Central Park Avenue in Davenport. Ask the Times guru Roy Booker finds the answer. Read more.
Today's photo gallery: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Images from area high school sporting events from 10 years ago this week.
Athlete of the Week
North Scott's Higgins balances athletics with diabetes
Rocks roll on new turf
Football: No more winless Knights as Assumption rallies