Don Fish, Ed Lillis, Gary Fischer and Steve Clark, the four competitors who have never missed a Quad-City Times Bix 7, pictured here as they prepared for their 40th race in 2014. They are planning to participate in their 45th Bix 7 on July 27.
A Scott County jury found 13-year-old Luke Andrews guilty of carrying weapons on school grounds, assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to commit serious injury Wednesday. He initially faced the more serious charge of attempted murder. The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for more than nine hours over two days before arriving at their verdict.
A good Thursday to all. The weather words of the day continue to be hot and humid. Here's how it all fits into the Quad-City forecast.
1. Excessive heating warning until Saturday night
A National Weather Service Excessive Heat Warning for the Quad-City region remains in effect until Saturday evening as a period of heat and humidity will push heat indices into the 100 to 110 range.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures and high humidity will occur. This combination will lead to a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Affected people should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly.
Those working outside should take extra precautions. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.
Summary
• Heat Index Values: Ranging from 100 to 110.
• Timing: Through Saturday Evening.
• Impacts: The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure. The very young, elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities will be the most susceptible. Vehicle interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Never leave pets, children or the elderly unattended in parked vehicles. The extended period of high heat and humidity will worsen the effects of heat stress.
Forecast: Rain possible early then hot and humid
There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny and hot with a high near 96 degrees and a low around 80 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 107 degrees.
Friday will be sunny and hot with a high near 97 degrees and a low around 80 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 109 degrees.
A member of the ownership group has confirmed the the Steel Plow restaurant will open an Davenport location at 53rd Street, near the intersection of Eastern Avenue.
The first Steel Plow, which opened in September 2016, is located in the site of the old Governor's on 53rd Street Moline. It is known for its great, grass-fed burgers, huge appetizers and its desert-style milkshakes.
Steel Plow is owned by Dan Whitaker, Mike Harper, Larry Anderson and John Barrett.
Barrett confirmed the new venture Wednesday.
3. 1 injured when car takes out light pole
The teen driver of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday when he crashed into a light pole in the 1600 block of West Locust Street.
Davenport police said the crash was reported at 8:11 p.m. in front of the Happy Joe’s Pizza parlor at 1616 W. Locust St.
As the car slid at an angle, the front of the Monte Carlo brushed up against the building before it made contact with the light pole at the driver’s side door.
The driver was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Davenport firefighters had to cut the aluminum pole in half so a city crewman could put it in the back of a pickup and haul it away.
A Davenport firefighter cuts an aluminum light pole in half so it could be removed. The pole was felled Wednesday when the driver of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo lost control of the vehicle in the 1600 block of West Locust Street. The driver side of the car slammed into the pole. The crash occurred at 8:11 p.m.
5. Facing attempted murder charge, jury instead finds Luke Andrews guilty of lesser charges
The 13-year-old stared straight ahead and showed no expression as a Scott County judge read the jury’s verdicts one-by-one in a Scott County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.
“We the jury find the defendant, Luke Andrews, guilty of assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon under count one.
“We the jury find the defendant, Luke Andrews, guilty of carrying weapons on school grounds under count two.”
On the third count, attempted murder, which accused the boy of trying to shoot and kill North Scott Junior High School seventh-grade social studies teacher Dawn Spring, the judge revealed the jury of seven men and five women had instead found him guilty of the lesser charge of assault with intent to commit serious injury.
His mother, Lindsay Andrews, quietly cried, her eyes covered with sunglasses. She hugged her son’s attorneys, Melanie Thwing and Meenakshi Brandt, after the boy was led out of the courtroom. Read more.
Defense attorney Melanie Thwing makes her closing arguments at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport for Luke Andrews, 13, who is on trial for he bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
Scott County District Judge Marlita Greve listens to closing arguments Tuesday in the case against 13-year-old Luke Andrews. He is on trial for he bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The gun's safety was on so it did not fire.
13-year-old Luke Andrews reflection can be seen in a computer screen during closing arguments at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
Holding a gun and a plastic bag containing bullets Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton said, “This gets you attention? This plus this gets you murder. You don't need bullets to get attention. You need bullets to kill someone,” during closing arguments at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport for Luke Andrews, 13, who is on trial for he bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The gun's safety was on so it did not fire. At the time of the incident, he was 12. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
Kaitlyn MacDonald, a former student teacher at North Scott Junior High School in August of 2018, breaks down in tears as she talks about the day then 12-year-old Luke Andrews allegedly brought a gun into the classroom.
Luke Andrews, 13, listens to testimony from his former teacher Dawn Spring during the second day of testimony at the Scott County Courthouse on Friday, July 12, 2019. Andrews is on trial for bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge, Iowa the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The gun's safety was on so it did not fire. At the time of the incident, he was 12. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
North Scott Junior High School 7th-grade teacher Dawn Spring talks about the day then 12-year-old Luke Andrews allegedly pointed a gun at her face and pulled the trigger during the second day of testimony at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport Friday.
With his Defense attorneys Melanie Thwing, left, and Meenakshi Brandt, 13-year-old Luke Andrews, right, listens to testimony in during the first day of his trial for allegedly trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August of 2018. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
The first day of testimony started at Scott County Courthouse in Davenport for Luke Andrews, 13, who is on trial for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge the morning of Aug. 31, 2018. He allegedly pointed the gun in a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire. At the time of the incident, he was 12. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
During her opening statement Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton describes how 13-year-old Luke Andrews then 12, allegedly walked into a classroom at the North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge at 8:38 a.m. Aug. 31 of 2018 with a loaded black Smith & Wesson .22-caliber gun. He allegedly aimed the gun at a student teacher, made a sweeping gesture with the barrel of the gun across the room toward all of the students in the class, and told everyone to get on the ground, then pointed the gun in the face of a teacher and pulled the trigger; the safety was on and the gun did not fire.
13-year-old Luke Andrews, right, listens to testimony in during the first day of his trial for allegedly trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in late August of 2018. Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
In her opening statement, defense attorney Meenakshi Brandt said 13-year-old Luke Andrews made a horrible decision that day, but did not intend to kill the teacher. She said it was attention seeking behavior.Andrews is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon.
Defense attorney Melanie Thwing, left hugs Lindsay Andrews after her son 13-year-old Luke Andrews was found guilty of carrying weapons on school grounds, assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to commit serious injury in Scott County Court Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Lindsay Andrews, mother of 13-year-old Luke Andrews reacts after a Scott County jury found Luke Andrews guilty of carrying weapons on school grounds, assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to commit serious injury Wednesday. He initially faced the more serious charge of attempted murder. The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for more than nine hours over two days before arriving at their verdict.
Defense attorney Meenakshi Brandt, left comforts Linsay Andrews after her son 13-year-old Luke Andrews was found guilty of carrying weapons on school grounds, assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to commit serious injury in Scott County Court Wednesday.
6. Muscatine contractor under state inspection after workplace accident
An area contractor is under inspection after a June accident at a Wilton steel mill led to an employee's death.
According to the Iowa Division of Labor, Terry and Sons, Inc., a Muscatine painting contractor managed by Pete Terry, is under inspection by Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The case was opened June 18, three days after Eric Connor, 29, a Terry and Sons employee was taken to the hospital after an incident at a work site at Gerdau Ameristeel, 1500 W. 3rd St., Wilton.
Connor, 29, of Muscatine was taken to Trinity Muscatine and later transferred to Trinity Rock Island for advanced care where he died Monday, June 17. Read more.