7/18/19

A good Thursday to all. The weather words of the day continue to be hot and humid. Here's how it all fits into the Quad-City forecast.

1. Excessive heating warning until Saturday night

NWS: Heat

A National Weather Service Excessive Heat Warning for the Quad-City region remains in effect until Saturday evening as a period of heat and humidity will push heat indices into the 100 to 110 range.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures and high humidity will occur. This combination will lead to a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Affected people should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly.

Those working outside should take extra precautions. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

Summary

• Heat Index Values: Ranging from 100 to 110.

• Timing: Through Saturday Evening.

• Impacts: The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure. The very young, elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities will be the most susceptible. Vehicle interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Never leave pets, children or the elderly unattended in parked vehicles. The extended period of high heat and humidity will worsen the effects of heat stress.

NWS: Radar

Forecast: Rain possible early then hot and humid

There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny and hot with a high near 96 degrees and a low around 80 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 107 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and hot with a high near 97 degrees and a low around 80 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 109 degrees.

• Seven day forecast

2. Steel Plow to open Davenport restaurant

Steel Plow expanding to Iowa

Steel Plow Burger Company sits on the old Governor's site at 2180 53rd St., Moline.

A member of the ownership group has confirmed the the Steel Plow restaurant will open an Davenport location at 53rd Street, near the intersection of Eastern Avenue.

The first Steel Plow, which opened in September 2016,  is located in the site of the old Governor's on 53rd Street Moline. It is known for its great, grass-fed burgers, huge appetizers and its desert-style milkshakes.

Steel Plow is owned by Dan Whitaker, Mike Harper, Larry Anderson and John Barrett.

Barrett confirmed the new venture Wednesday.

3. 1 injured when car takes out light pole

Davenport crash 2

The driver of this Chevrolet Monte Carlo suffered minor injuries Wednesday when he lost control of the vehicle which slammed into a light pole in the 1600 block of West Locust Street.

The teen driver of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday when he crashed into a light pole in the 1600 block of West Locust Street.

Davenport police said the crash was reported at 8:11 p.m. in front of the Happy Joe’s Pizza parlor at 1616 W. Locust St.

As the car slid at an angle, the front of the Monte Carlo brushed up against the building before it made contact with the light pole at the driver’s side door.

The driver was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.

Davenport firefighters had to cut the aluminum pole in half so a city crewman could put it in the back of a pickup and haul it away.

Westbound traffic in that area of West Locust Street was detoured around the crash for about 90 minutes. 

No other injuries were reported.

4. Bix on sticks? Challenge lives for original Bix runners

030514-bix-kickoff-6

Don Fish, Ed Lillis, Gary Fischer and Steve Clark, the four competitors who have never missed a Quad-City Times Bix 7, pictured here as they prepared for their 40th race in 2014. They are planning to participate in their 45th Bix 7 on July 27.

For each of the four competitors who have participated in every Quad-City Times Bix 7 and are preparing for the 45th annual race, the challenge remains part of the allure.

That’s especially true for Ed Lillis as he works toward being at the starting line at Brady and Fourth Street at 8 a.m. on July 27.

Lillis expects to be on crutches as he makes his way around the hill-filled seven-mile course through the streets of Davenport. Read more.

Best of Bix: Scenes from the 2018 QCT Bix 7

Longtime bagpiper greets Quick Bix runners with classical, contemporary tunes
Longtime bagpiper greets Quick Bix runners with classical, contemporary tunes
'The Marilyns' sashay through the Quad-City Times Bix 7 once again
'The Marilyns' sashay through the Quad-City Times Bix 7 once again
Cruisin' Kirkwood: Music, food, clapping
Cruisin' Kirkwood: Music, food, clapping
Train clips car after Quad-City Times Bix 7
Train clips car after Quad-City Times Bix 7
Quad-City Times Bix 7: 7th and Brady partiers enjoy tradition, good food
Quad-City Times Bix 7: 7th and Brady partiers enjoy tradition, good food

• Quad-City Times Bix 7 Memories: Gary and Melissa Porter

5. Facing attempted murder charge, jury instead finds Luke Andrews guilty of lesser charges

071719-andrewstrial-002

A Scott County jury found 13-year-old Luke Andrews guilty of carrying weapons on school grounds, assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to commit serious injury Wednesday. He initially faced the more serious charge of attempted murder. The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for more than nine hours over two days before arriving at their verdict.

The 13-year-old stared straight ahead and showed no expression as a Scott County judge read the jury’s verdicts one-by-one in a Scott County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

“We the jury find the defendant, Luke Andrews, guilty of assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon under count one.

“We the jury find the defendant, Luke Andrews, guilty of carrying weapons on school grounds under count two.”

On the third count, attempted murder, which accused the boy of trying to shoot and kill North Scott Junior High School seventh-grade social studies teacher Dawn Spring, the judge revealed the jury of seven men and five women had instead found him guilty of the lesser charge of assault with intent to commit serious injury.

His mother, Lindsay Andrews, quietly cried, her eyes covered with  sunglasses. She hugged her son’s attorneys, Melanie Thwing and Meenakshi Brandt, after the boy was led out of the courtroom. Read more.

6. Muscatine contractor under state inspection after workplace accident

Eric R. Connor

Connor

An area contractor is under inspection after a June accident at a Wilton steel mill led to an employee's death.

According to the Iowa Division of Labor, Terry and Sons, Inc., a Muscatine painting contractor managed by Pete Terry, is under inspection by Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The case was opened June 18, three days after Eric Connor, 29, a Terry and Sons employee was taken to the hospital after an incident at a work site at Gerdau Ameristeel, 1500 W. 3rd St., Wilton. 

Connor, 29, of Muscatine was taken to Trinity Muscatine and later transferred to Trinity Rock Island for advanced care where he died Monday, June 17. Read more.

• Bonus Photos: Muscatine County Fair

Today's photo gallery: Sunrise Galleries East moves back into Bucktown after flooding

