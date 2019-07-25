Local contractor/developer Dan Dolan has twice offered $290,000 for the former Lincoln Elementary School at 318 E. 7th St. The Davenport School Board instead approved the sale of the property this week to a non-profit group, Together Making a Better Community for $30,000. The group is affiliated with and in the same building as Third Missionary Baptist Church, where a board member is employed.
A good Thursday. We're looking at another sunny — and dry — day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Highs in the mid-80s
Today will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 72 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 72 degrees. There's a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
2.Nighttime lane closures on I-74 bridge
Beginning today, weather permitting, there will be intermittent nighttime lane closures on the I-74 bridge in both directions.
The closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 2 for traffic camera and sensor maintenance.
3. Assumption, North Scott advance to title games
• Olivia Wardlow had a banner freshman season. She batted at a .535 clip, compiled 19 extra-base hits, finished with a robust on-base percentage of .601 and earned all-state honors.
By her standards, the Davenport Assumption second baseman encountered a bit of a sophomore slump this summer. Her average has dipped, and she was moved down in the order for a period of time.
Wardlow has found her stride late in the season.
The Iowa State recruit was 4-for-4 Wednesday, helping top-ranked Assumption reach the Class 3A state championship game for the fourth consecutive season with a 6-0 win over sixth-ranked Waterloo Columbus at the Rogers Sports Complex.
• Call 'em the comeback kids. North Scott’s softball team was four outs from having its championship hopes dashed Tuesday. It rallied from a two-run deficit to prevail over Oskaloosa.
The Lancers were one out from defeat Wednesday evening. They responded again in extra innings.
After two unearned runs tied the game in the seventh inning, Sam Lee singled home Kate Hayes for the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to send North Scott into the Class 4A state championship with a 3-2 win over fourth-ranked Charles City at the Rogers Sports Complex.
4. School board member sounds alarm about pending school sale
A Davenport School Board member still was fuming the day after a vote to sell the former Lincoln School to the lowest bidder — a non-profit group with no track record, few plans and no evidence of the funding necessary to maintain the 60,000 square foot building.
Julie DeSalvo said the deal reached Monday was “horrible for taxpayers” and was “handled badly” in several ways.
While DeSalvo and board member Bruce Potts voted against the sale, four other board members voted in favor of selling the school at 318 E. 7th St. for $30,000. In 2018, the property was listed for sale at $650,000, and a local developer last week resubmitted his offer that is nearly 10 times the amount accepted. Read more.
5. Rockridge school district to file suit against employee accused of stealing thousands
The Rockridge School District has announced it will file suit against a former employee alleged to have embezzled thousands of dollars from the district.
Earlier this year, Angela D. Strong, a former secretary at Rockridge Junior High School who lives in Illinois City, was charged with two counts of theft for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in school funds. But those charges were dismissed in May to the disappointment of officials at Community Unit School District #300.
According to a release from the school district, Strong has repaid the district $8,000. But $7,173 remains missing. Read more.
As with almost every year, there are new aspects to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 this year.
The 45th annual race through the streets of Davenport, scheduled for Saturday, will include a celebration of the 40th and final year for race director Ed Froehlich; the debut of the First Responders Challenge, a competition among local police, fire and EMS personnel; a special 45th anniversary medal for everyone entering the race; and new parking options for runners and walkers.
Free shuttle service to and from remote parking sites will be provided for participants during both the Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo at the Davenport RiverCenter on Friday and the actual race on Saturday. Free parking is available at NorthPark Mall in Davenport (northeast corner), SouthPark Mall in Moline (north of Dick’s and JC Penney’s) and the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf (east of the parking ramp).