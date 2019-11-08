Marty Calhoun, owner of Marty's Tree Service, works to install the TaxSlayer Center's 2019 Christmas tree in front of the arena on Thursday in Moline. The 45-foot tree was donated by the Regency Place Condo Association, per Jim Marsh, of East Moline. The holiday display will contain approximately 30,000 lights and be lit on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the annual Lighting on the Commons ceremony to be held from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. on the John Deere Commons.
A good Friday to all. Enjoy it while you can is all I can say. After an expected high Saturday of 50 degrees, temperatures take a tumble. Planning on taking in the Veterans Day parade Monday? Bundle up and plan on a high temp of only 26 degrees. With that, onward to today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
1. Mostly sunny today
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. Overnight winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. West winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 23 degrees. Sunday night there is a 40% chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow.
Veterans Day will be partly sunny with a high near 26 degrees and a low around 11 degrees.
Davenport police are asking the public’s help in locating a man reported missing Thursday. David Overton, 49, was last seen about noon Thursday in the area of Bridge Avenue and Locust Street.
Overton is 5-feet 6-inches tall, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue sweats, and a black and tan flannel jacket.
Police report that Overton has medical issues and may be in need of medical treatment.
Davenport police as that anyone with information about Overton’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.
Current and former workers on the new Interstate 74 bridge say the primary contractor intentionally kept bridge construction off schedule over the summer in a clash with the state over funding.
As of Thursday, the Iowa DOT was acknowledging for the first time that construction is likely to lag about a year behind schedule. The westbound (Iowa-bound) span was to be finished this season. Bad weather and other delays pushed the schedule to the middle of next year. But that target may be missed too.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Lunda Construction, based in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, is building the bridge. Of the estimated $1.2 billion in total costs for the span, ramps and related roadways, Lunda's original contract with the Iowa Department of Transportation was about $322 million.
In the spring, the DOT allocated about $16 million more to pay for more workers, among other things, to make up for lost time related to weather. Under the contract modifications, Lunda estimated it would finish the arch and the arch floor system for the westbound span by Nov. 4. On that date last week, the arch was not halfway finished, and no part of the floor system had been erected.
A former supervisor for Lunda said he was directed to keep bridge workers "off schedule" as the company sparred with the Iowa DOT over the release of contract-modification money. He said he was told to keep his orders "hush-hush," which was the same expression used by ironworkers who said they were pulled off bridge work over the summer. Read more.
Millions of tons of rebar, or reinforced bar, is going into the new Interstate 74 bridge. About 150 iron workers from Rock Island-based Local 111 will spend several years manipulating the rebar into precise configurations to give the span its strength.
An iron worker twists rebar, dubbed "rod busting," on a section of new bridge deck for the new Interstate 74 bridge between Bettendorf and Moline. Some iron workers do not like laying rebar for decking, because they must spend hours bent over.
Night-time work on the new Interstate 74 bridge is more frequent in warmer weather, and iron workers say the snow and ice make their work most dangerous. While few fear falling, slippery iron makes them more cautious.
On many days, cement trucks are constantly coming and going from the Moline shoreline and onto the Mississippi River. More than 100,000 cubic yards of cement is being used on the new Interstate 74 bridge, and the trucks are ferried by barge to the spots where they are needed.
Many of the jobs being done by iron workers from Rock Island-based Local 111 are performed high above the Mississippi River. They are responsible for the proper placement of tons of rebar, which is the green rods seen in this photo and throughout the project area.
Iron workers build the "molds" into which concrete is poured for piers and other essential parts of the new Interstate 74 bridge. About 150 members of Iron Workers Local 111, Rock Island, ultimately will work on the new bridge.
Two 200-foot towers were shipped to the construction site of the new Interstate 74 bridge to support the erection of the arches. They arrived in 100-foot sections, were put together by iron workers, who then were lifted to the top to disconnect the towers from the cranes that raised them.
This photo was taken by Davenport iron worker Josh Rangel, looking down through one of the two 200-foot towers he helped put together. The towers will give support to the arches as they are built on either side of the river, meeting in the middle.
Built by iron workers from Rock Island-based Local 111, this is one of eight bearings, four for each span, that will serve as anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge. They will sit inside the top of the arch piers.
On the barge platform at right, two of the eight bearings that will anchor the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge await completion. Iron workers must tie the bearings in rebar before they are set into the arch piers.
About 60 local iron workers are assigned to the new Interstate 74 bridge. That number will more than double in the spring. The workers are ferried to areas of the work site by boats and, sometimes, barge tows.
Iron workers spend a considerable amount of their time on the new Interstate 74 bridge climbing and manipulating rebar into precise configurations. They build mold-like frames into which concrete is poured for piers, footings, bridge decking and other structural components.
Local iron workers spend time high above the Mississippi River, but they also spend time inside of it. Coffer dams were built to hold back water while caissons and other supports are built, drilling deep into the bedrock for strength.
Two 200-foot-tall towers are placed on either side of the piers from which the arches will rise for the new Interstate 74 bridge. Once erected, iron workers from Local 111, Rock Island, were raised onto the top of the towers to disconnect them from the cranes.
An iron worker with Local 111 is shown. In this photo, he is disconnecting a crane from one of the 200-foot-tall towers that were erected to help with the upcoming construction of the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge.
Gerald Rangel, left, and his son, Josh Rangel, stand in front of the Interstate 74 bridge at Leach Park in Bettendorf. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 and currently is working on the new Interstate 74 bridge, and Gerald was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Gerald Rangel, left, shares memories of working on the Interstate 74 bridge with his son, Josh, at Leach Park in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 currently on the new Interstate 74 bridge project, and Gerald was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Gerald, left, and Josh Rangel stand in front of the Interstate 74 bridge at Leach Park in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 currently on the new Interstate 74 bridge project, his father, Gerald, was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
Gerald, left, and Josh Rangel stand in front of the Interstate 74 bridge at Leach Park in Bettendorf, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Josh is an iron worker with Local #111 currently on the new Interstate 74 bridge project, and his father, Gerald, was an apprentice with Local #111 when he worked on the existing bridge in 1971.
A 57-year-old man is in custody this morning after a bank robbery Thursday afternoon in Clinton.
Raymond John Reves is facing first degree robbery charges, after police said, he entered Clinton National Bank, 235 6th Ave. S, demanded money and fled on foot with a known amount of money.
The incident occurred at 3:40 p.m., Thursday, according to a news release from the police department.
Officers were able to locate a person matching the suspect's description a short time later at the intersection of 6th Ave. S and 4th Street where Reves was taken into custody. The stolen money was recovered.
A fire roared through a two-story building in downtown Moline Thursday, March 27, 1975. Firemen fought to control the blaze in a snow and sleet storm with 40 mile per hour winds. The body of 72-year-old Myrtle Sand was found in the debris of her second floor apartment three hours after the fire began. The fire alarm was telephoned in at 6:26 a.m. according to records, but the building was blazing when firemen arrived.
A fire roared through a two-story building in downtown Moline Thursday, March 27, 1975. Firemen fought to control the blaze in a snow and sleet storm with 40 mile per hour winds. The body of 72-year-old Myrtle Sand was found in the debris of her second floor apartment three hours after the fire began. The fire alarm was telephoned in at 6:26 a.m. according to records, but the building was blazing when firemen arrived.
A fire roared through a two-story building in downtown Moline Thursday, March 27, 1975. Firemen fought to control the blaze in a snow and sleet storm with 40 mile per hour winds. The body of 72-year-old Myrtle Sand was found in the debris of her second floor apartment three hours after the fire began. The fire alarm was telephoned in at 6:26 a.m. according to records, but the building was blazing when firemen arrived.
A fire roared through a two-story building in downtown Moline Thursday, March 27, 1975. Firemen fought to control the blaze in a snow and sleet storm with 40 mile per hour winds. The body of 72-year-old Myrtle Sand was found in the debris of her second floor apartment three hours after the fire began. The fire alarm was telephoned in at 6:26 a.m. according to records, but the building was blazing when firemen arrived.
A fire roared through a two-story building in downtown Moline Thursday, March 27, 1975. Firemen fought to control the blaze in a snow and sleet storm with 40 mile per hour winds. The body of 72-year-old Myrtle Sand was found in the debris of her second floor apartment three hours after the fire began. The fire alarm was telephoned in at 6:26 a.m. according to records, but the building was blazing when firemen arrived.
A fire roared through a two-story building in downtown Moline Thursday, March 27, 1975. Firemen fought to control the blaze in a snow and sleet storm with 40 mile per hour winds. The body of 72-year-old Myrtle Sand was found in the debris of her second floor apartment three hours after the fire began. The fire alarm was telephoned in at 6:26 a.m. according to records, but the building was blazing when firemen arrived.
A fire roared through a two-story building in downtown Moline Thursday, March 27, 1975. Firemen fought to control the blaze in a snow and sleet storm with 40 mile per hour winds. The body of 72-year-old Myrtle Sand was found in the debris of her second floor apartment three hours after the fire began. The fire alarm was telephoned in at 6:26 a.m. according to records, but the building was blazing when firemen arrived.
A fire roared through a two-story building in downtown Moline Thursday, March 27, 1975. Firemen fought to control the blaze in a snow and sleet storm with 40 mile per hour winds. The body of 72-year-old Myrtle Sand was found in the debris of her second floor apartment three hours after the fire began. The fire alarm was telephoned in at 6:26 a.m. according to records, but the building was blazing when firemen arrived.
A fire destroyed a downtown Moline, Illinois shortly before noon September 16, 1976 despite efforts by fire fighters to save the two-story structure. The building located at 525 13th St. was occupied by M.H. Equipment Sales, Inc. and owned by the First Lutheran Church located across the alley from the structure. Thick black smoke from the blaze was visible for miles and flames erupted from the roof of the structure 30-minutes after fire fighters arrived at the scene.
A fire destroyed a downtown Moline, Illinois shortly before noon September 16, 1976 despite efforts by fire fighters to save the two-story structure. The building located at 525 13th St. was occupied by M.H. Equipment Sales, Inc. and owned by the First Lutheran Church located across the alley from the structure. Thick black smoke from the blaze was visible for miles and flames erupted from the roof of the structure 30-minutes after fire fighters arrived at the scene.
A fire destroyed a downtown Moline, Illinois shortly before noon September 16, 1976 despite efforts by fire fighters to save the two-story structure. The building located at 525 13th St. was occupied by M.H. Equipment Sales, Inc. and owned by the First Lutheran Church located across the alley from the structure. Thick black smoke from the blaze was visible for miles and flames erupted from the roof of the structure 30-minutes after fire fighters arrived at the scene.
Fire gutted a half-block area of downtown Rock Island's 20th Street strip early Tuesday, August 25, 1975, leaving 18 families homeless. The fire was reported by August DePaepe owner of Augie's Tavern at 5:27 a.m. sent acrid, dense smoke over a large area of Rock Island and Moline throughout the morning. The fire began in the Su Casa Taco House. DePaepe reported that two or three tavern patrons ran to the apartments and began rousing residents before fire fighters arrived.
Fire gutted a half-block area of downtown Rock Island's 20th Street strip early Tuesday, August 25, 1975, leaving 18 families homeless. The fire was reported by August DePaepe owner of Augie's Tavern at 5:27 a.m. sent acrid, dense smoke over a large area of Rock Island and Moline throughout the morning. The fire began in the Su Casa Taco House. DePaepe reported that two or three tavern patrons ran to the apartments and began rousing residents before fire fighters arrived.
Fire gutted a half-block area of downtown Rock Island's 20th Street strip early Tuesday, August 25, 1975, leaving 18 families homeless. The fire was reported by August DePaepe owner of Augie's Tavern at 5:27 a.m. sent acrid, dense smoke over a large area of Rock Island and Moline throughout the morning. The fire began in the Su Casa Taco House. DePaepe reported that two or three tavern patrons ran to the apartments and began rousing residents before fire fighters arrived.
Fire gutted a half-block area of downtown Rock Island's 20th Street strip early Tuesday, August 25, 1975, leaving 18 families homeless. The fire was reported by August DePaepe owner of Augie's Tavern at 5:27 a.m. sent acrid, dense smoke over a large area of Rock Island and Moline throughout the morning. The fire began in the Su Casa Taco House. DePaepe reported that two or three tavern patrons ran to the apartments and began rousing residents before fire fighters arrived.
An estimated 60 firemen fought a blaze that destroyed the century-old Moline Furniture Works at 111 2nd St., Sunday July 26, 1970. A total of 7 pump trucks, including one each from the Rock Island Arsenal and Rock Island fire departments. Firemen credited the powerful stream from the monitor gun mounted atop the new Jeep fire truck .
An estimated 60 firemen fought a blaze that destroyed the century-old Moline Furniture Works at 111 2nd St., Sunday July 26, 1970. A total of 7 pump trucks, including one each from the Rock Island Arsenal and Rock Island fire departments. Firemen credited the powerful stream from the monitor gun mounted atop the new Jeep fire truck .
An estimated 60 firemen fought a blaze that destroyed the century-old Moline Furniture Works at 111 2nd St., Sunday July 26, 1970. A total of 7 pump trucks, including one each from the Rock Island Arsenal and Rock Island fire departments. Firemen credited the powerful stream from the monitor gun mounted atop the new Jeep fire truck .
An estimated 60 firemen fought a blaze that destroyed the century-old Moline Furniture Works at 111 2nd St., Sunday July 26, 1970. A total of 7 pump trucks, including one each from the Rock Island Arsenal and Rock Island fire departments. Firemen credited the powerful stream from the monitor gun mounted atop the new Jeep fire truck .
An estimated 60 firemen fought a blaze that destroyed the century-old Moline Furniture Works at 111 2nd St., Sunday July 26, 1970. A total of 7 pump trucks, including one each from the Rock Island Arsenal and Rock Island fire departments. Firemen credited the powerful stream from the monitor gun mounted atop the new Jeep fire truck .
An estimated 60 firemen fought a blaze that destroyed the century-old Moline Furniture Works at 111 2nd St., Sunday July 26, 1970. A total of 7 pump trucks, including one each from the Rock Island Arsenal and Rock Island fire departments. Firemen credited the powerful stream from the monitor gun mounted atop the new Jeep fire truck .
The former site of Robin Hood Flour where an explosion ripped through the International Multifood Corporation elevator in Davenport, Iowa shortly after noon on Friday, May 23, 1975. Four people died as a result of the blast. Inspectors later determined a fire started by an overheated bearing triggered a grain dust explosion in the elevator shafts. The explosion hurtled debris thousands of feet breaking windows, damaging cars and sinking a barge in the Mississippi River owned by Peavey Co. Alton.
An explosion ripped through the International Multifood Corporation elevator in Davenport, Iowa shortly after noon on Friday, May 23, 1975. Four people died as a result of the blast. Inspectors later determined a fire started by an overheated bearing triggered a grain dust explosion in the elevator shafts. The explosion hurtled debris thousands of feet breaking windows, damaging cars and sinking a barge in the Mississippi River owned by Peavey Co. Alton.
An explosion ripped through the International Multifood Corporation elevator in Davenport, Iowa shortly after noon on Friday, May 23, 1975. Four people died as a result of the blast. Inspectors later determined a fire started by an overheated bearing triggered a grain dust explosion in the elevator shafts. The explosion hurtled debris thousands of feet breaking windows, damaging cars and sinking a barge in the Mississippi River owned by Peavey Co. Alton.
An explosion ripped through the International Multifood Corporation elevator in Davenport, Iowa shortly after noon on Friday, May 23, 1975. Four people died as a result of the blast. Inspectors later determined a fire started by an overheated bearing triggered a grain dust explosion in the elevator shafts. The explosion hurtled debris thousands of feet breaking windows, damaging cars and sinking a barge in the Mississippi River owned by Peavey Co. Alton.
An explosion ripped through the International Multifood Corporation elevator in Davenport, Iowa shortly after noon on Friday, May 23, 1975. Four people died as a result of the blast. Inspectors later determined a fire started by an overheated bearing triggered a grain dust explosion in the elevator shafts. The explosion hurtled debris thousands of feet breaking windows, damaging cars and sinking a barge in the Mississippi River owned by Peavey Co. Alton.
An explosion ripped through the International Multifood Corporation elevator in Davenport, Iowa shortly after noon on Friday, May 23, 1975. Four people died as a result of the blast. Inspectors later determined a fire started by an overheated bearing triggered a grain dust explosion in the elevator shafts. The explosion hurtled debris thousands of feet breaking windows, damaging cars and sinking a barge in the Mississippi River owned by Peavey Co. Alton.
An explosion ripped through the International Multifood Corporation elevator in Davenport, Iowa shortly after noon on Friday, May 23, 1975. Four people died as a result of the blast. Inspectors later determined a fire started by an overheated bearing triggered a grain dust explosion in the elevator shafts. The explosion hurtled debris thousands of feet breaking windows, damaging cars and sinking a barge in the Mississippi River owned by Peavey Co. Alton.