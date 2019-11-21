Rick's Six: I-74 traffic changes in Bettendorf, swan shooting, and plenty of holiday events on tap in the Q-C

A good Thursday to all. Rain, wind and tumbling temperatures will highlight our day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. Wind, rain and cooler temps
Isolated thunderstorms are possible around the Quad-City region until around mid morning. Lightning will be the primary threat. Strong gusty winds can be expected through the day. The greatest threat will be early this morning, when winds may gusts as high as 45 mph from the south.
For the Q-C proper there's a chance of rain before 9 a.m., then showers are likely between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy, with a temperature rising to near 56 degrees by 9 a.m., then falling to around 42 degrees during the remainder of the day. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 24 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph, will gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
2. I-74 update: Westbound on-ramp in downtown Bettendorf to open
• The new Iowa-bound Interstate 74 on-ramp in downtown Bettendorf is expected to be completed this week. Drivers must take the new ramp at Grant Street/U.S. 67 instead of taking the existing ramp at 14th Street.
• Beginning today, weather permitting, drivers will be directed to take the new I-74 on-ramp located just west of 14th Street to continue west on I-74 toward Middle Road. The existing ramp at 14th Street will be permanently closed. This traffic configuration will remain in place until the new Iowa-bound river bridge is complete.
• Also beginning on today, weather permitting, 14th Street will be permanently closed between Grant Street/U.S. 67 and Mississippi Boulevard to allow the Iowa DOT to reconfigure the I-74 interchange in Bettendorf.
• To get to 14th Street, drivers can take Grant Street/U.S. 67 to northbound 12th Street/Kimberly Road to Mississippi Boulevard or take 16th Street to Mississippi Boulevard to 14th Street.
Even as the lead contractor on the new Interstate 74 bridge says the steel arches are "not constructible," work continues.
3. 566 new apartments proposed for downtown Davenport
Developers recently approached the city of Davenport with five different projects that, if built, would add 506 market-rate apartments to downtown at an estimated investment cost of $61.8 million.
A sixth project, with 60 units pegged at $8 million, has been under consideration since summer, boosting the total number to 566 units and investment to $69.8 million. Read about the five most recent proposals.
4. Clear your calendar for lots of Q-C holiday events
This weekend's opening of the massive winter wonderland that's Festival of Trees, is just a single silvery strand in the holiday stand of Q-C cultural offerings this season. Check out these highlights: Read more.
5. Three men arrested for illegally shooting a trumpeter swan in Muscatine County
Three men were charged for illegally shooting a trumpeter swan in Muscatine County.
The trumpeter swan was nearly extinct in the early 20th century, according to the Audubon Society, which says its comeback is a success story.
Austin McMillan, 27 of West Branch, Daniel Solorio-Oldenburg, 26 of Cedar Rapids and Mitchell Kesterson, 28 of Van Horne were charged with one count each of attempt to take wildlife and one count of abandonment of wildlife.
According to an Iowa Department of Natural Resources press release, conservation officers received a tip a trumpeter swan had been shot at Cedar Bottoms Wildlife Management Area, Muscatine County. When officers arrived, evidence pointed to a possible suspect; the men had fled the scene.
"When officers interviewed the suspects, all three individuals confessed to illegally taking the trumpeter swan and mistaking it for a snow goose," the press release said.
The swan has been seized and will be preserved for informational and educational purposes.
"The DNR reminds of the importance of properly identifying targets before taking a shot," the release said.
Crime/courts and public safety headlines
6. KONE holiday tree moves to the ground
KONE is breaking tradition this year. For years the Moline business has topped its office with an artificial tree to usher in the holiday season.
But this year — because of safety reasons — KONE and Financial District Properties have teamed up to put up a large, live tree decorated with lights on ground level at the Bass Street Landing.
A Lighting of the Commons celebration will be from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, at the John Deere Commons Pavilion, 1400 River Drive.
Those planning to attend the event can park free in any of the 12 downtown parking lots.
For more information on parking please visit http://www.moline.il.us/909/Downtown-Parking.
Trending headlines
Window smashed, jewelry stolen from McGivern's Jewelry, Davenport
KONE holiday tree moves to the ground
Man arrested on domestic abuse, animal abuse and indecent exposure charges
Iowa DOT: Contractor still says I-74 bridge over Mississippi River isn't buildable
Wildcats' Ortega, Jackson sign letters of intent with D-I programs