Rick's Six: I-74 traffic changes in Bettendorf, swan shooting, and plenty of holiday events on tap in the Q-C

11/21/19

A good Thursday to all. Rain, wind and tumbling temperatures will highlight our day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. Wind, rain and cooler temps

Isolated thunderstorms are possible around the Quad-City region until around mid morning. Lightning will be the primary threat. Strong gusty winds can be expected through the day. The greatest threat will be early this morning, when winds may gusts as high as 45 mph from the south.

For the Q-C proper there's a chance of rain before 9 a.m., then showers are likely between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and breezy, with a temperature rising to near 56 degrees by 9 a.m., then falling to around 42 degrees during the remainder of the day. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 24 degrees. Northwest winds between 5 to 15 mph, will gust as high as 25 mph.