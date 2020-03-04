Rick's Six: Images from North Scott's buzzer-beating win, student arrested for gun at high school, and coronavirus yet to affect Q-C

3/4/20

A good Wednesday to all. Get your kite ready. We're looking at temps in the upper 40s today then gusty winds will blow through the region on Thursday.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

1. A high near 48 degrees

Today will be mostly cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 52 degrees. Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will become westerly in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 31 degrees.

2. Vaping in class leads to Davenport West student's arrest for a gun in school

A Davenport West student's decision to vape during class Tuesday led to an arrest for possessing a gun on school grounds.

Davenport police confirmed a 15-year-old West student was arrested for possessing a weapon in school, a Class D felony.