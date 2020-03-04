Rick's Six: Images from North Scott's buzzer-beating win, student arrested for gun at high school, and coronavirus yet to affect Q-C

A good Wednesday to all. Get your kite ready. We're looking at temps in the upper 40s today then gusty winds will blow through the region on Thursday.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
1. A high near 48 degrees
Today will be mostly cloudy through mid morning then gradually clearing with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 52 degrees. Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will become westerly in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 31 degrees.
2. Vaping in class leads to Davenport West student's arrest for a gun in school
A Davenport West student's decision to vape during class Tuesday led to an arrest for possessing a gun on school grounds.
Davenport police confirmed a 15-year-old West student was arrested for possessing a weapon in school, a Class D felony.
In a letter, Davenport West Principal Cory Williams told West parents a student was caught vaping during second block and removed from class. Following district policies, the student's locker and person were searched by an associate principal and a security officer. They found a gun in the student's backpack.
Police were called. They confiscated the gun and determined there was no threat to students or staff, according to the letter.
Police said an investigation continues.
Public safety, court headlines
3. Coronavirus has yet to affect Quad-City businesses and tourism
Area officials are monitoring how coronavirus may affect events and everyday business in the Quad-Cities.
Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad-Cities, said no events have been canceled.
“We’ve got a few events over the upcoming several weeks, and certainly we’re going to monitor the situation, but right now we are still planning and operationalizing the events we are involved with until we hear otherwise,” Herrell said Tuesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday it was recommending Iowans returning from six countries voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days. Those countries are China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.
Meanwhile, Deere & Co. has begun to slowly bring its Chinese operations back online. The Moline-based manufacturer temporarily closed its facilities in China last month in reaction to the spread of the virus. Read more.
4. Data company ranks the happiest states. Iowa did well, Illinois didn't
Iowa is the eighth happiest state, according to a new ranking of state happiness. Illinois did not rank in the top 10.
Zippia, a career data company, ranked the top 10 happiest states on the criteria of depression rates, household income, unemployment, commute length, hours worked and marriage rate.
Data came from the American Community Survey of the U.S. Census, with the depression rates from Blue Cross Blue Shield's report on major depressive disorder in the United States. Read more.
5. Girl Scouts get lesson in self-defense at Eldridge martial arts studio
As rocker Billy Idol's "Cradle of Love'' roared in the background, they marched, some smiling, some puzzled, into the Ego Eimi Martial Arts training area.
Members of Girl Scout Troop 1186, based in Princeton and Eldridge, Iowa, were about to get a unique life lesson.
For 65 minutes, girls ages 9 to 11 learned — and embraced — a variety of self-defense techniques, as well as the Cooper Color Condition 5 Levels of Awareness. Each troop member was a willing participant in a program brought to life by an off-the-charts instructor. Read more.
6. Captain's Table in Moline plans to reopen in June
The parking lot for the new Captain's Table restaurant is so much bigger, a golf cart will be kept on hand to fetch dinner guests.
The new $2 million-plus eatery on Moline's riverfront has companion upgrades that are improving the whole city-owned mini-campus.
In addition to the new building, which features an extra-long deck facing the Mississippi River, and the bigger parking lot, about $1 million in new boat slips will occupy the neighboring Marquis Harbor marina.
"I'm trying to be open by June," said Rob Egger, Captain's Table general manager. "The construction schedule has May 22 as final check-off date." Read more.
